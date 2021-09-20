Women's World Cup Qualifying
Women's World Cup qualifier: England v Luxembourg - Leah Williamson to be captain

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section England

Leah Williamson
Leah Williamson said captaining England was "one of the biggest honours of my life" last week

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will remain as England captain for the Women's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Williamson, 24, wore the armband for the first time in Friday's 8-0 thrashing of North Macedonia.

Defender Steph Houghton has captained England since 2014 but was forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Manager Sarina Wiegman also confirmed Chelsea forward Fran Kirby is available after sitting out Friday's victory.

Kirby, who was "managing her load" by missing the game on Friday, was named the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year for the second time last season.

'We want to be the best'

Sarina Wiegman and assistant Arjan Veurink in England training
Sarina Wiegman and assistant head coach Arjan Veurink won the 2017 European Championship with the Netherlands

England dismantled world number 131 side North Macedonia last week but could have scored even more than eight goals after having 48 shots.

Wiegman said after the game her side "should have scored lots more goals" and she hopes to see a more clinical performance in Luxembourg on Tuesday (19:15 BST kick-off).

"We created lots of chances on Friday and that's what we want to do [against Luxembourg] too," said Wiegman.

"Of course we want to score more and get that percentage higher.

"[In training] we have focused on switching play more, stretching them and the timing of crosses and runs - to stay calm, stay composed, in the final touch or final pass.

"When you're connected, composed and calm, the chances will be higher."

Tuesday's qualifier will complete the first camp under the Dutch coach, who began her four-year tenure as England manager on 1 September.

Manchester City defender Demi Stokes says the team are "on track" to achieve their goals.

"The team is developing and changing. We are bringing in new faces and Sarina has come in as well. It's a good mix and a good feel," the 29-year-old added.

"We're all moving in the right direction, making small improvements and small margins. That's what we want to do - keep improving and pushing our qualities.

"We want to be the best and I think we're on the right track towards that. We want to keep demanding high standards."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 21st September 2021

  • Luxembourg WomenLuxembourg Women19:15EnglandEngland
  • RussiaRussia15:00Montenegro WomenMontenegro Women
  • GermanyGermany15:00Serbia WomenSerbia Women
  • Finland WomenFinland Women16:15Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women
  • Czech Rep WomCzech Republic16:30Cyprus WomenCyprus Women
  • Armenia WomenArmenia Women16:30Poland WomenPoland Women
  • Croatia WomenCroatia Women16:30ItalyItaly
  • North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women17:00AustriaAustria
  • Azerbaijan WomenAzerbaijan Women17:00DenmarkDenmark
  • SwedenSweden17:30Georgia WomenGeorgia Women
  • Malta WomenMalta Women17:30Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina
  • Kosovo WomenKosovo Women18:00NorwayNorway

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Finland Women00000000
3Georgia Women00000000
4R. of Ireland Wom00000000
5Slovakia Women100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain1100100103
2Scotland11002023
3Ukraine Women00000000
4Hungary Women100102-20
5Faroe Islands Women1001010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus Women11004133
2Czech Rep Wom10101101
3Netherlands10101101
4Iceland00000000
5Cyprus Women100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11008083
2Austria11008173
3N Ireland Wom11004043
4Luxembourg Women100104-40
5Latvia Women100118-70
6North Macedonia Women100108-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11007073
2Russia11002023
3Montenegro Women11003213
4Bos-Herze Wom100123-10
5Azerbaijan Women100102-20
6Malta Women100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway1100100103
2Albania Women10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Kosovo Women10101101
5Poland Women10101101
6Armenia Women1001010-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11004133
2Italy11003033
3Romania Women11002023
4Croatia Women100102-20
5Lithuania Women100114-30
6Moldova Women100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Germany11007073
3Turkey Women10101101
4Serbia Women00000000
5Israel Women100104-40
6Bulgaria Women100107-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France1100100103
2Wales11006063
3Slovenia Women11004043
4Estonia Women100104-40
5Kazakhstan Women100106-60
6Greece Women1001010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

