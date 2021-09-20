Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves are the first UK club to venture into the music business with a record label

Wolves have recorded a Premier League first by launching their own music label.

The club have partnered with Warner Music UK to start Wolves Records, whose signings will also receive airplay at their Molineux Stadium and across the club's digital productions.

Russell Jones, general manager of marketing and commercial growth, said it would "provide talent with life-changing opportunities".

Football has long been associated with music, and anthems such as 'Three Lions' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone' are iconic among fans.

Wolves' new venture aims to initially support artists in the Midlands area, but hopes to grow globally.

They have already teamed up with Wolverhampton-born fan and singer/songwriter S-X, who has previously worked with Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino and Skepta.

Peter Rudge, who managed The Who and the Rolling Stones, is another supporter on board as a strategic consultant.

"I am deeply passionate about giving talented young people from this area the best opportunities and the rich musical talent that the West Midlands has to offer," said S-X.

"I am genuinely looking forward to seeing how Wolves Records can impact the music industry and support new artists."

Label boss Ricky Hill added: "This is not just about supporting local artists, but a genuine and authentic move by a football club with a vast audience to penetrate the music industry and develop new and emerging talent across the world."

While Wolves are the first UK football club to venture into the music business, French Ligue 1 club Marseille partnered with BMG to launch OM Records - a label for pop, hip-hop and rap.