Former Celtic winger Kris Commons warns the honeymoon is well and truly over for Ange Postecoglou after yet another away defeat (Daily Record). external-link

And Postecoglou branded Celtic's attacking in the loss to Livingston as 'terrible' and says it is on him to fix (Scottish Sun). external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts says he always has doubts about his managerial ability, but remains calm and focussed after their derby victory (Scotsman) external-link .

Derby victory for Dundee United was a fitting tribute to legendary manager Jim McLean, according to match winner Ian Harkes (Courier -print edition).

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan says he is ready to play after almost leaving the club on deadline day (Herald) external-link .

Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith are close to returning from injury after missing Hearts' weekend draw with Ross County (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is confident Aberdeen's misfiring attack has the quality and composure to hit the goal trail (Evening Express) external-link .