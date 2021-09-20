Last updated on .From the section Burnley

The Alzheimer's Society logo will appear in the place of Burnley's usual sponsors for the Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale

Burnley have announced the team will wear the Alzheimer's Society logo on their shirts for the Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale on Tuesday.

The one-off kit is to mark World Alzheimer's Day and highlight the club's partnership with the charity.

Seven of the club's First Division winning side from the 1959-60 season were diagnosed with dementia.

"This is a cause close to our hearts," said Burnley's head of commercial partnerships Ella Cummins.

In November 2020, former Clarets forward Jimmy Robson told how he has been living with dementia external-link after six of his team-mates died with the condition.

The club added they are supporting the charity's Sport United Against Dementia campaign "to ensure the sporting community can get the dementia support they need and deserve".

Burnley's third-round EFL Cup tie takes place at Turf Moor at 19:45 BST.