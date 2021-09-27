Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Neal Maupay scores dramatic equaliser

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments143

Neal Maupay's equaliser
Neal Maupay's equaliser was almost the last kick of the game

Neal Maupay scored a dramatic equaliser deep into injury time as Brighton grabbed a point against old rivals Crystal Palace.

Palace thought they had secured three points but keeper Vicente Guaita passed the ball straight to Joel Veltman on the halfway line.

Veltman hit a long ball into the path of Maupay, who lobbed Guaita from the edge of the box.

Wilfried Zaha had looked set to be the hero when he scored a penalty - his eighth goal against Albion - at the end of the first half after Leandro Trossard barged over Conor Gallagher.

Maupay's equaliser was not enough to send Brighton top of the table at the end of a day for the first time in their 120-year history, which a win would have done.

Palace are a team whose style of play has been transformed under Patrick Vieira this season and will be hugely frustrated by the finale, having missed chances to seal the win.

Late drama again... but a very different game

Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha has scored more goals against Brighton (eight) than against any other team

This is the third time in a row that this rivalry has seen a late game-changing goal.

Last October, it was Alexis Mac Allister in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton. In February, Christian Benteke scored in the 95th minute as Palace won 2-1.

Both those games had something in common - Brighton deserved to win.

In those two games Brighton had 45 shots, with Palace scoring with three of their four efforts.

But this time it was the Seagulls who were fortunate to get a point.

Palace are a different team this season. They are proactive now with passing and pressing, compared to the reactive style of counter-attacking football under Roy Hodgson.

In the first half of this game, Palace had more shots, touches in Brighton's box and passes in the final third than they had in those two matches last season combined.

They deservedly led through Zaha's confident penalty, his fifth goal in five games at Selhurst Park against Albion. Jordan Ayew missed a glorious chance to kill the game off when he shot wide on the end of a counter-attack.

Brighton remain sixth, a far cry from their four seasons in the Premier League until now, all between 15th and 17th place.

Potter said before the game not much was actually different this season - just the club having more luck. Or perhaps the absence of bad luck.

Palace played quite 'Brighton-esque football' at times, especially in the first half, which they dominated.

Actual Brighton were better when Steven Alzate replaced Dan Burn at half-time and they went to a back four. Alzate went off injured himself 20 minutes later, but the system remained.

They had as many shots in the first seven minutes of the second half as they did in the first 45 (three). But they had to wait until the 90th minute for another chance with Shane Duffy heading straight at Guaita.

It looked as if that would be their final chance but Maupay ghosted in behind the Palace defence to loft the ball over Guaita's head.

Player of the match

WelbeckDanny Welbeck

with an average of 7.59

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.98

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    5.95

  5. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    5.89

  6. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.81

  9. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.26

  10. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.24

  11. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.15

  12. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.08

  13. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    4.81

  14. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    4.78

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.59

  2. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.47

  6. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    6.26

  8. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.14

  9. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    6.11

  10. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    6.09

  11. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.02

  12. Squad number7Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    5.99

  13. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    5.89

  14. Squad number17Player nameAlzate
    Average rating

    5.60

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 84mins
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forKouyatéat 72'minutes
  • 18McArthurBooked at 90mins
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forSchluppat 86'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 72'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 7Olise
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 12Hughes
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly

Brighton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 24Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 33BurnSubstituted forAlzateat 45'minutesSubstituted forModerat 65'minutes
  • 34Veltman
  • 13Groß
  • 14LallanaBooked at 28mins
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 77mins
  • 11TrossardBooked at 81mins
  • 9Maupay
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 7Connolly
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 15Moder
  • 17Alzate
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Richards
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Booking

    Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  7. Post update

    Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).

  13. Post update

    Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Jordan Ayew.

  16. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  19. Post update

    Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

146 comments

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 22:16

    Neutral. Good game. What was Zaha moaning to Maupay about? I hope it wasn’t about his celebration in front of the CP fans . Didn’t Zaha do that to the Brighton fans after his pen? Pot calling and all that. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤔

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:19

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Yes ... Maupay just saying that on sky sports

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:07

    Brighton – the team that just refuses to give up.
    Their wonderful start to the season continues and long may it continue.

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 22:18

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Wonderful? 🤣

      Sorry, I'm used to being top of the ligue 😎

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:09

    The goalie faked that injured shoulder at the end, he got what he deserved!!

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 22:10

    True football fans around the world were hoping BHA would go top today. However, they've had a wonderful season so far and considering how they snatch a point today you get the impression this might be the year they finish high up. We'll played both sides.

    • Reply posted by Mr truth, today at 22:36

      Mr truth replied:
      True football fans? Such arrogance from the HYS's biggest troll.

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 22:19

    Was Zaha complaining about the celebrations? He did the same when he scored.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 22:36

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Zaha believes his own hype !!! Adds nothing !!!

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 22:12

    How on earth does Ayew keep getting picked. Not scored for more than 50 games and missed a sitter tonight. No pace, no skill, can't head the ball and offers no link up play. Utterly hopeles

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 22:14

      ellis replied:
      do me a favour his not that good , lol

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 22:06

    Really pleased brighton got lare goal after keeper time wasting, some real nice karma

  • Comment posted by Darnsun Singh, today at 22:18

    Maupay - lovely footballer, very understated but always 100% effort and passion in his game

  • Comment posted by SteveTheCat, today at 22:09

    Such a good finish. Well played Brighton !

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:26

    Graham Potter is now sprinkling his magic on this Brighton team and is getting the best out of every player including Neal Maupay

  • Comment posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 22:23

    A hard fought draw,not at our best tonight,missed Bissouma massively,can’t wait to see Lamptey back.
    Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 22:23

    So disappointing 😞 Brighton not top...

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 22:24

    Some justice there with the Palace keeper feigning injury to time waste only to give away a poor kick resulting in a goal. Karma. UTA!

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 22:20

    Brighton have done twice what they had done to them several times in recent seasons - scoring late late in to the game. Does this mean we are actually getting some luck?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:11

    Best time to score Brighton 🤣

  • Comment posted by MidasLad, today at 22:10

    Conor Gallagher is brilliant; Andre Ayew is useless.

  • Comment posted by Duncan , today at 22:18

    Great stuff finish from Neal Maupay, against our foes up the M23. Brighton just have something good where the margins are going for us for far this season.

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 22:12

    cant see palace or brighton feeling threatened this season by any white knuckle ride to escape relegation

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:09

    Note to kids watching. Last seconds. As good as a goal kick. Smash it in one of the corners. 😮

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 22:06

    Decent game; bit of a shock at the end! Bit of a soft pen, in the sense that given/not given, it wouldn't have been over-turned either way, but thems the breaks.

    CP had a slightly duff start, but Vieira seems to be getting his message across. Great start for BHA, but stuttered today. More slender playing resources will cost them later, but you'd say happy mid-table for both at the moment.

    • Reply posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 22:30

      pupuk_sampah replied:
      A soft pen???

      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool64201541114
2Man City64111211113
3Chelsea64111221013
4Man Utd6411135813
5Everton6411127513
6Brighton641185313
7West Ham6321138511
8Aston Villa631297210
9Brentford62318539
10Arsenal6303510-59
11Tottenham630349-59
12Watford621379-27
13Leicester6213710-37
14Wolves620435-26
15Crystal Palace613269-36
16Southampton604247-34
17Newcastle6033714-73
18Leeds6033614-83
19Burnley6024511-62
20Norwich6006216-140
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport