Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Neal Maupay scored a dramatic equaliser deep into injury time as Brighton grabbed a point against old rivals Crystal Palace.
Palace thought they had secured three points but keeper Vicente Guaita passed the ball straight to Joel Veltman on the halfway line.
Veltman hit a long ball into the path of Maupay, who lobbed Guaita from the edge of the box.
Wilfried Zaha had looked set to be the hero when he scored a penalty - his eighth goal against Albion - at the end of the first half after Leandro Trossard barged over Conor Gallagher.
Maupay's equaliser was not enough to send Brighton top of the table at the end of a day for the first time in their 120-year history, which a win would have done.
Palace are a team whose style of play has been transformed under Patrick Vieira this season and will be hugely frustrated by the finale, having missed chances to seal the win.
Late drama again... but a very different game
This is the third time in a row that this rivalry has seen a late game-changing goal.
Last October, it was Alexis Mac Allister in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton. In February, Christian Benteke scored in the 95th minute as Palace won 2-1.
Both those games had something in common - Brighton deserved to win.
In those two games Brighton had 45 shots, with Palace scoring with three of their four efforts.
But this time it was the Seagulls who were fortunate to get a point.
Palace are a different team this season. They are proactive now with passing and pressing, compared to the reactive style of counter-attacking football under Roy Hodgson.
In the first half of this game, Palace had more shots, touches in Brighton's box and passes in the final third than they had in those two matches last season combined.
They deservedly led through Zaha's confident penalty, his fifth goal in five games at Selhurst Park against Albion. Jordan Ayew missed a glorious chance to kill the game off when he shot wide on the end of a counter-attack.
Brighton remain sixth, a far cry from their four seasons in the Premier League until now, all between 15th and 17th place.
Potter said before the game not much was actually different this season - just the club having more luck. Or perhaps the absence of bad luck.
Palace played quite 'Brighton-esque football' at times, especially in the first half, which they dominated.
Actual Brighton were better when Steven Alzate replaced Dan Burn at half-time and they went to a back four. Alzate went off injured himself 20 minutes later, but the system remained.
They had as many shots in the first seven minutes of the second half as they did in the first 45 (three). But they had to wait until the 90th minute for another chance with Shane Duffy heading straight at Guaita.
It looked as if that would be their final chance but Maupay ghosted in behind the Palace defence to loft the ball over Guaita's head.
Player of the match
WelbeckDanny Welbeck
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
4.78
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number7Player nameConnollyAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number17Player nameAlzateAverage rating
5.60
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23GallagherBooked at 84mins
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forKouyatéat 72'minutes
- 18McArthurBooked at 90mins
- 9J AyewSubstituted forSchluppat 86'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 72'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 7Olise
- 8Kouyaté
- 12Hughes
- 14Mateta
- 15Schlupp
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
Brighton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1SánchezBooked at 90mins
- 24Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 33BurnSubstituted forAlzateat 45'minutesSubstituted forModerat 65'minutes
- 34Veltman
- 13Groß
- 14LallanaBooked at 28mins
- 3CucurellaBooked at 77mins
- 11TrossardBooked at 81mins
- 9Maupay
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 7Connolly
- 10Mac Allister
- 15Moder
- 17Alzate
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 28Roberts
- 30Richards
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Jordan Ayew.
Booking
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Adam Lallana (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
