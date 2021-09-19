Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 2.
Real Madrid scored twice in the last four minutes to hit back against Valencia and go top of La Liga.
Vinicius Jr collected Karim Benzema's pass and his strike deflected in at the near post on 86 minutes.
Just two minutes later the roles were reversed as Brazilian Vinicius sent in a cross for Frenchman Benzema to head in his sixth goal of the season.
Valencia had gone ahead when Hugo Duro drilled a precise finish into the corner but they could not hang on.
Valencia had the better chances in the contest and forced Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make a superb reaction save to deny Gabriel's header, while Maxi Gomez curled a free-kick narrowly wide.
In the second half, Goncalo Guedes blazed over from the edge of the area before Duro broke the deadlock.
Real pushed forward late on and Vinicius' curler straight at Giorgi Mamardashvili was a warning sign for the home side, who then conceded two late goals.
Real Madrid remain unbeaten under returning boss Carlos Ancelotti, winning four and drawing one of their games so far this season, while Valencia suffered their first defeat.
Line-ups
Valencia
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Mamardashvili
- 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forLatorreat 23'minutes
- 5GabrielBooked at 39mins
- 15Alderete
- 20Foulquier
- 10SolerSubstituted forMusahat 15'minutes
- 18Wass
- 6Guillamón
- 19DuroSubstituted forde Sousa Mendonçaat 79'minutes
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHélder Costaat 79'minutes
- 9GómezSubstituted forRacicat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Latorre
- 4Musah
- 8Racic
- 11Hélder Costa
- 12Diakhaby
- 13Cillessen
- 21Vallejo Galván
- 22de Sousa Mendonça
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 27Koindredi
- 32Vázquez
Real Madrid
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 26'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 6NachoBooked at 56mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 78'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forRodrygoat 67'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 90mins
- 7E HazardSubstituted forJovicat 78'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 26,689
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 2.
Booking
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Hélder Costa (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Booking
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Toni Lato (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Uros Racic replaces Maximiliano Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Marcos André replaces Hugo Duro.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Hélder Costa replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Eden Hazard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Wass with a cross following a set piece situation.
