Match ends, Juventus 1, AC Milan 1.
Ante Rebic rescued a point for AC Milan to leave Juventus still searching for a first Serie A win of the season.
Rebic's header from a Sandro Tonali corner sees Juve slip into the relegation zone, sitting in 18th.
Alvaro Morata had given the hosts the ideal start, finishing a counter attack with a cooly-taken chipped finish.
Pierre Kalulu almost compounded Juve's woes after Rebic levelled, forcing Wojciech Szczesny into a close-range save that preserved a point for Juve.
The late drama leaves Massimiliano Allegri waiting for a first league win in his second spell as Juve boss after guiding them to five league titles in his first stint.
He has started his second tenure by overseeing one of their worst league starts for 60 years. It is only the fourth time in their history - after 1961-62, 55-56 and 42-43 - that Juve have failed to win one of their first four Serie A matches.
Morata, who inspired Juve to victory over Malmo in the Champions League in midweek, scored his third goal in three games to give the hosts the perfect start against an AC Milan side missing a host of key players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud and Davide Calabria.
Juve remained the most industrious before the break but failed to capitalise, with Croatian forward Rebic eventually earning Milan a hard-earned point that lifts them back to second in the table.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forChiesaat 72'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 27Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 10DybalaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKulusevskiat 79'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Chiesa
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 23Tomori
- 24KjaerSubstituted forKaluluat 35'minutes
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliBooked at 65mins
- 79KessiéSubstituted forBennacerat 64'minutes
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forFlorenziat 63'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forMaldiniat 90+3'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 12Rebic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 46Gabbia
- 64Pellegri
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, AC Milan 1.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Moise Kean is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Brahim Díaz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Post update
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).
Post update
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).
Post update
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo.
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
Post update
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan).
Post update
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brahim Díaz following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
