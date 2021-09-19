German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2

Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin: Erling Braut Haaland scores twice in Bundesliga win

Erling Braut Haaland has now scored 11 goals in eight games in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice to take his tally to seven goals from five Bundesliga games as Borussia Dortmund survived a scare to beat Union Berlin.

Norway forward Haaland sealed victory with a sublime first-time volleyed lob after Berlin fought back from 3-0 down.

Raphael Guerrero's fine early strike, a Haaland header and Marvin Friedrich's own goal had put Dortmund in command.

Max Kruse's penalty and an Andreas Voglsammer goal got Berlin back in it but Haaland settled matters late on.

Haaland has now netted 68 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

He headed home Thomas Meunier's cross to put Dortmund 2-0 up and eased any late nerves by holding off a defender to beat Andreas Luthe with an audacious lofted volley from the edge of the box.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga after four wins in five games, despite having conceded at least twice in all of those matches.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsBooked at 50minsSubstituted forPongracicat 89'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 28WitselBooked at 57mins
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forT Hazardat 84'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 89'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 21MalenSubstituted forWolfat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl
  • 39Wolf

Union Berlin

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Luthe
  • 5FriedrichBooked at 15mins
  • 31Knoche
  • 25BaumgartlSubstituted forEndoat 77'minutes
  • 6RyersonBooked at 90mins
  • 21Prömel
  • 8KhediraSubstituted forHaraguchiat 71'minutes
  • 23GießelmannBooked at 50mins
  • 7ÖztunaliSubstituted forTeuchertat 55'minutes
  • 10KruseSubstituted forVoglsammerat 77'minutes
  • 14AwoniyiSubstituted forBehrensat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jaeckel
  • 9Voglsammer
  • 15Wszolek
  • 17Behrens
  • 18Endo
  • 19Rönnow
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 28Trimmel
  • 36Teuchert
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Andreas Voglsammer tries a through ball, but Cedric Teuchert is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Post update

    Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic replaces Mats Hummels.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Niko Gießelmann with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Grischa Prömel.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Genki Haraguchi (1. FC Union Berlin).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54102041613
2B Dortmund54011711612
3Wolfsburg540162412
4B Leverkusen5311157810
5Mainz531162410
6Freiburg52306429
7Köln52219728
8Union Berlin513178-16
9Frankfurt513157-26
10Hertha Berlin5203712-56
11Hoffenheim51228715
12Augsburg512228-65
13RB Leipzig511367-14
14Arminia Bielefeld504135-24
15Stuttgart5113912-34
16B Mgladbach511359-44
17VfL Bochum 18485104413-93
18SpVgg Greuther Fürth5014313-101
View full German Bundesliga table

