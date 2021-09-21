Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former goalkeeper Angela Platt made 75 appearances for Ireland's senior hockey team

Angela Platt has been named as the inaugural director of women's football at the Irish Football Association.

Platt is a former goalkeeper for Northern Ireland's football and Ireland's senior hockey team.

The role comes off the back of Northern Ireland's qualification for the Euro 2022 finals - the first time they have reached a women's major tournament.

She will leave her post as general manager at the Northern Cricket Union to take up her new position in October.

"I am passionate about football and developing the sporting capabilities of women and girls so it is something that captured my imagination instantly," said Platt.

"The opportunity to help build on the brilliant work that has been undertaken by so many different people, over so many years, in shaping women's football in Northern Ireland is something I'm really looking forward to."

Platt, who won 75 caps for Ireland's hockey team, previously worked for seven years at the Ulster Hockey Union. She has been chairperson of the Female Sports Forum for the past 10 years in a voluntary capacity and is a member of the Northern Ireland Sports Forum.

She was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2020 for her contribution to sports development in Northern Ireland.

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "I am delighted to welcome Angela to the Irish FA. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience and is a perfect fit for this new role.

"Angela will lead on all activities related to the development and management of women's football in Northern Ireland and we look forward to her joining at such an exciting time for the women's and girls' game."