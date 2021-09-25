Homepage
SAT 25 Sept 2021
Scottish Cup
Haddington Athletic
Haddington Athletic
15:00
Deveronvale
Deveronvale
Venue:
Millfield Park
Haddington Athletic v Deveronvale
Last updated on
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 25th September 2021
Bo'ness United
Bo'ness United
15:00
Wick Academy
Wick Academy
Cumnock
Cumnock
15:00
Formartine United
Formartine United
Dalbeattie Star
Dalbeattie Star
15:00
Newtongrange Star
Newtongrange Star
Edinburgh University
Edinburgh University
15:00
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
Haddington Athletic
Haddington Athletic
15:00
Deveronvale
Deveronvale
Buckie Thistle
Buckie Thistle
15:00
Cumbernauld Colts
Cumbernauld Colts
View all
Scottish Cup scores
