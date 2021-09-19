Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham displayed images of their former striker around London Stadium as a minute's applause was held

West Ham led the tributes for their former player Jimmy Greaves, who has died aged 81.

On what will be an emotional day across football grounds, the Hammers held a minute's applause before their Premier League match against Manchester United.

A minute's applause also took place at the Amex Stadium before Brighton's game with Leicester City.

Players from all four teams wore black armbands for Greaves, who holds the record for most goals in the English top flight with 357.

Tottenham, for whom Greaves is the record goalscorer, and another of his former clubs Chelsea play each other at 16:30 BST on Sunday.

Greaves won two FA Cups and one Cup Winners' Cup and scored 266 goals in 379 appearances for Spurs, where he is considered a club legend.

AC Milan, where Greaves played in 1961, are also in action at Juventus at 19:45 BST.

West Ham and Manchester United players wore black armbands

Brighton and Leicester players took part in a minute's applause and wore black armbands

Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Sunday's game against Chelsea

Greaves was a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in his 57 senior international appearances.

Former team-mate Geoff Hurst was among those to pay tribute to Greaves.