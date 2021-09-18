Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ryan Christie insists he didn't leave Celtic for money and hits back at the snipers who gave him flak for moving to Bournemouth for a £2.5m fee, which could rise to £4m with add-ons. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam reckons Leigh Griffiths is the best finisher in Scotland and if the Celtic striker finds form on loan at Dens Park he can boost the nation's bid to reach the World Cup. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Former Rangers defender Maurice Ross reckons the additions of John Lundstram, Fashion Sakala and Juninho Bacuna have beefed up the squad but not improved the first XI at Ibrox and a failure to sign players who are better than last season's first-team stalwarts is one of the reasons why they've yet to hit top gear. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has warned the SPFL they'd be making the game "elitist" if they ever voted to get rid of artificial pitches. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts will appeal against Ben Woodburn's caution for simulation against Ross County after manager Robbie Neilson labelled the decision a "shambles". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

"He has a habit of winning cheap free-kicks over the years," says St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin as he accuses Hibs defender Ryan Porteous of conning referee Kevin Clancy for a penalty at Easter Road yesterday. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Marc McNulty is delighted to "feel wanted" at Dundee United as he draws the line under a frustrating Reading career, where he was training with teenagers over the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link