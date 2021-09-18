Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Former England striker and Tottenham's record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

Greaves began his career with Chelsea before spells at AC Milan, Spurs and West Ham.

He scored 269 goals in 379 games for Tottenham and holds the record for the most goals in a season for Spurs with 37 in 1962-63.

A member of the World Cup-winning squad in 1966, Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 games for England.

A Tottenham statement read: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81."

Tottenham said Greaves possessed "immaculate ball control, great balance and such composure in front of goal that he rarely spurned an opportunity".

More to follow.