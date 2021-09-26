Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton0WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Southampton 0-1 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores his first goal since suffering fractured skull

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments64

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since suffering a life-threatening fractured skull as Wolves won at Southampton.

The Mexico forward grabbed the only goal of the match when he collected a long ball forward, showed great skill to evade two home defenders and finished calmly past Alex McCarthy.

Southampton previously had chances to open the scoring but Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa denied Adam Armstrong, Valentino Livramento and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

After Jimenez's goal, his first for Wolves since October 2020, the Saints had a chance for an equaliser but Che Adams' shot was saved and despite late home pressure, Wolves held on for the win.

Southampton remain without a Premier League victory this season and drop to 16th, while Wolves move above them up to 13th.

'It's a miracle to be here' - Jimenez returns after fracturing skull

Jimenez delight after long road to recovery

After Jimenez had scored, following a long ball from Sa and excellent work to evade defenders Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu, the delight was clear for the 30-year-old as he ran towards the Wolves fans, leaping high in the air and screaming in delight.

It has been a long road to recovery after he sustained a serious injury following an accidental clash of heads with David Luiz early on during Wolves' Premier League game against Arsenal in November 2020.

Jimenez had received oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and was taken to hospital, where he had emergency surgery for a major traumatic brain injury and skull fracture.

He has since revealed that it "was a miracle" to be back playing football again and returned to action in pre-season in July.

Jimenez, who now has to wear a protective headguard, had played every minute of Wolves' previous five league matches, before he got the goal he desired an hour into their win at St Mary's.

He had a chance to get his second in stoppage time, but was denied by McCarthy with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Southampton have now drawn four matches and lost twice and are one of only five sides without a Premier League win this season.

It took them more than half an hour to have a shot on target, but they ended the first half strongly with Nathan Redmond having a goal ruled out for offside.

With Sa equal to anything that came his way, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl brought on Shane Long for his first league involvement of the season after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, but the Republic of Ireland striker could not inspire an equaliser.

What's next?

Southampton play at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST), with Wolves at home to Newcastle at the same time.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    4.99

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    4.76

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    4.77

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.70

  6. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    4.73

  7. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    4.61

  8. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    3.77

  9. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    4.38

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    4.57

  11. Squad number9Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    4.94

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    4.01

  2. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    4.24

  3. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    4.32

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.99

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.72

  5. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    6.02

  9. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.35

  10. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    8.41

  11. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    7.11

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameHoever
    Average rating

    6.59

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.63

  3. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.62

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forLongat 74'minutes
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 6Romeu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 11RedmondSubstituted forDjenepoat 64'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forBrojaat 64'minutes
  • 9Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Broja
  • 19Djenepo
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forHoeverat 87'minutes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 5Marçal
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forNevesat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 8Neves
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 13Moulden
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
28,002

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Nélson Semedo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Bednarek.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).

  17. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Shane Long.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 16:15

    We (Wolves) have learned a few lessons from Brentford abysmal time wasting last week. If ya cor beat em. Join em. No qualms at all. Should boost our confidence a bit now. Six points from the last 3 games. I will take it after we were robbed by lamentable officials v Spurs and Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by SammyH, today at 16:15

    No surprise for saints. Another year of no investment and still can’t score.

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:14

    What a great sight to see Jiminez in the score sheet again! May God bless this talented footballer with many more such wonderful moments.

  • Comment posted by Knowall, today at 16:14

    Onwards and upwards now with good run ahead.. Brighton'll be the difficult one though.

  • Comment posted by Shaunthesaint, today at 16:13

    As much as I like Ralph, " like "doesn't win football matches. The high press is great if you are Liverpool or City. Play the team to their strengths. ( Not actually sure if we have any, sadly.)

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 16:13

    A long, hard season ahead for Saints. Ings' goals will absolutely be missed.

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 16:11

    As a neutral it was good to see Jiminez back on the scoresheet after all he has been through. Good luck to both teams.

  • Comment posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 16:10

    Much needed 3 points. Great to see Raul on the scoresheet. Hopefully, we can kick on and put a string of results together. Mind you, I thought that after Watford and look what Brentford did to us!

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 16:13

      Tim replied:
      Brentford are doing well.

  • Comment posted by John_L, today at 16:10

    There seemed to be a great deal of time wasting going on from Wolves – surely not what their fans want to see?

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 16:13

      richard replied:
      Particularly bearing in mind their (And their manager's) reaction to Brentford beating them last week....
      Pot/kettle