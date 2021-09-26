Match ends, Southampton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since suffering a life-threatening fractured skull as Wolves won at Southampton.
The Mexico forward grabbed the only goal of the match when he collected a long ball forward, showed great skill to evade two home defenders and finished calmly past Alex McCarthy.
Southampton previously had chances to open the scoring but Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa denied Adam Armstrong, Valentino Livramento and Mohamed Elyounoussi.
After Jimenez's goal, his first for Wolves since October 2020, the Saints had a chance for an equaliser but Che Adams' shot was saved and despite late home pressure, Wolves held on for the win.
Southampton remain without a Premier League victory this season and drop to 16th, while Wolves move above them up to 13th.
Jimenez delight after long road to recovery
After Jimenez had scored, following a long ball from Sa and excellent work to evade defenders Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu, the delight was clear for the 30-year-old as he ran towards the Wolves fans, leaping high in the air and screaming in delight.
It has been a long road to recovery after he sustained a serious injury following an accidental clash of heads with David Luiz early on during Wolves' Premier League game against Arsenal in November 2020.
Jimenez had received oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and was taken to hospital, where he had emergency surgery for a major traumatic brain injury and skull fracture.
He has since revealed that it "was a miracle" to be back playing football again and returned to action in pre-season in July.
Jimenez, who now has to wear a protective headguard, had played every minute of Wolves' previous five league matches, before he got the goal he desired an hour into their win at St Mary's.
He had a chance to get his second in stoppage time, but was denied by McCarthy with only the goalkeeper to beat.
Southampton have now drawn four matches and lost twice and are one of only five sides without a Premier League win this season.
It took them more than half an hour to have a shot on target, but they ended the first half strongly with Nathan Redmond having a goal ruled out for offside.
With Sa equal to anything that came his way, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl brought on Shane Long for his first league involvement of the season after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, but the Republic of Ireland striker could not inspire an equaliser.
What's next?
Southampton play at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST), with Wolves at home to Newcastle at the same time.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number9Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
4.94
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
4.32
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
7.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameHoeverAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.62
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 35Bednarek
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forLongat 74'minutes
- 24Elyounoussi
- 6Romeu
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 11RedmondSubstituted forDjenepoat 64'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forBrojaat 64'minutes
- 9Armstrong
Substitutes
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 7Long
- 15Perraud
- 18Broja
- 19Djenepo
- 23Tella
- 27Diallo
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forHoeverat 87'minutes
- 28João Moutinho
- 32Dendoncker
- 5Marçal
- 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
- 9Jiménez
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forNevesat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 8Neves
- 11Machado Trincão
- 13Moulden
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 28,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Salisu.
Post update
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Shane Long.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
