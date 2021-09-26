Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal since January

Arsenal's revival gathered pace as Tottenham's recent decline continued in an entertaining north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners propped up the table after three games while Spurs were top under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo - how things have changed as a rampant Arsenal ripped their shambolic rivals to shreds in a brilliant first half.

Emile Smith Rowe started the celebrations for the Arsenal fans when he arrived unmarked to sweep home Bukayo Saka's cross after 12 minutes before the scorer turned provider as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the second midway through the half.

Spurs were producing a horror show and nothing summed it up better than Arsenal's third after 34 minutes. Harry Kane fell over the ball in a Spurs attack then missed two tackles on Saka as he raced back into his own penalty area to try to rescue the situation. Saka compounded the agony with a calm finish.

Inevitably, Spurs improved after the break, Kane bringing a good save from Aaron Ramsdale and wasting a good chance, before Son Heung-min pulled one back.

Ramsdale spared Arsenal any late anxiety with another superb stop, touching Lucas Moura's shot on to the bar as Mikel Arteta's side closed out a richly deserved win.

Arsenal's young guns lead the charge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has staked his Arsenal future on a long-term plan but admits he will not get quick results and has called for patience.

But there was evidence for optimism here despite those three opening league defeats.

The Gunners' latest win was based on the brilliance and exuberance of Saka, Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, aged 20, 21 and 22 respectively.

The talented trio were all involved in the goal that got the hosts on their way, Odegaard bursting through Spurs' non-existent midfield before feeding Saka, whose inviting cross was turned in by Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe set up the second and Saka got the third, showing an energy, invention and commitment that shamed Spurs' efforts in an embarrassingly one-sided first 45 minutes.

Saka tormented Sergio Reguilon on Arsenal's right flank, Smith Rowe's rapier runs and creativity carved Spurs wide open and Odegaard took full advantage of the gaping holes in the visitors' midfield.

Aubameyang, whose own form and commitment have been questioned as he struggled, set the tone and lit the fuse on an explosive atmosphere inside the Emirates by chasing down Spurs' defenders in the opening moments.

It was the signal for a magnificent first 45 minutes from Arsenal, who were unrecognisable from the timid and flimsy side that opened the season.

Arteta will point to the fact that he now has Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes starting to form a defensive partnership, while Ramsdale offers presence in goal and is now surely undisputed Arsenal number one ahead of Bernd Leno.

When Spurs did raise a gallop in the second half, Ramsdale dived low to turn Kane's shot wide then showed ability and technique to thwart Moura.

Arteta was all smiles as he took the acclaim of Arsenal's elated fans after the final whistle - and who can blame him? This was as convincing as the Gunners have looked for a long time under his stewardship.

Problems pile up for Spurs and Nuno

Spurs manager Nuno cut a brooding, powerless figure in his technical area as he watched his side taken to the cleaners by Arsenal in that dismal first 45 minutes.

The early promise of taking Spurs top of the Premier League, starting with the opening weekend victory over Manchester City, seemed an age away as they were sunk without trace before half-time.

It was as bad as it gets, with Spurs' body language betraying a lack of belief and no discernible tactical plan. They were pinned on the ropes for the entire half, not helping their cause by being second to pretty much every ball and wasting possession on the rare occasions they had it.

Nuno has watched his side concede three goals in three successive league games, a worrying sign for a manager renowned for establishing a solid defensive platform.

The manager himself looked a beaten man at times, a motionless presence as the full scale of Spurs' capitulation unfolded in front of him.

The second half introduction of Oliver Skipp and Emerson Royal for Dele Alli and Japhet Tanganga - and presumably some very harsh words from Nuno and the simple fact that Spurs could not get any worse - prompted an improvement of sorts after the break.

It was all far too little too late and Spurs did not deserve anything from this performance. It was, particularly in the first half, an insult to their fans, gathered in one corner of the Emirates and forced to endure the taunts and celebrations of their Arsenal counterparts.

Player of the match Smith Rowe Emile Smith Rowe with an average of 8.39 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal Avg Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 8.39 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.35 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.92 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.84 Squad number 14 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 7.81 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 7.75 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.73 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.73 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.69 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 7.49 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 7.01 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 6.78 Squad number 15 Player name Maitland-Niles Average rating 6.71 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 6.71 Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 4.73 Squad number 11 Player name Gil Average rating 4.24 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 3.75 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 3.67 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 3.66 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 3.60 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 3.39 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 3.38 Squad number 25 Player name Tanganga Average rating 3.30 Squad number 28 Player name Ndombele Average rating 3.20 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 3.07 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 2.97 Squad number 20 Player name Alli Average rating 2.61 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 2.48

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 10 Smith Rowe 14 Aubameyang 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu

4 White

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

5 Partey

34 Xhaka Substituted for Sambi Lokonga at 82' minutes Booked at 90mins

7 Saka Substituted for Maitland-Niles at 87' minutes

8 Ødegaard Booked at 88mins

10 Smith Rowe Substituted for Varela Tavares at 88' minutes

14 Aubameyang Substitutes 1 Leno

9 Lacazette

15 Maitland-Niles

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

20 Varela Tavares

23 Sambi Lokonga

35 Martinelli Tottenham Formation 4-3-3 1 Lloris 25 Tanganga 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 3 Reguilón 20 Alli 5 Højbjerg 28 Ndombele 27 Lucas Moura 10 Kane 7 Son Heung-Min 1 Lloris

25 Tanganga Substituted for Leite de Souza Junior at 45' minutes

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

3 Reguilón

20 Alli Substituted for Skipp at 45' minutes Booked at 67mins

5 Højbjerg

28 Ndombele Substituted for Gil at 70' minutes

27 Lucas Moura

10 Kane

7 Son Heung-Min Substitutes 4 Romero

11 Gil

12 Leite de Souza Junior

14 Rodon

18 Lo Celso

22 Gollini

29 Skipp

33 Davies

44 Scarlett Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 59,919 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Post update Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal). Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Takehiro Tomiyasu. Post update Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Booking Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal). Post update Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Emile Smith Rowe. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Bukayo Saka. Post update Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward