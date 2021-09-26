The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Reading WomenReading Women0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Reading: Vicky Jepson's side make it three wins from three

Jessica Naz celebrates
Jessica Naz got the only goal five minutes from the end

Tottenham extended their winning run to three matches as they beat Reading in the Women's Super League.

Reading defended well against a dominant Spurs side, but the hosts lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

They finally found a breakthrough in the 85th minute when Jessica Naz slotted past Grace Maloney.

Victory moves Vicky Jepson's side to the top of the WSL with three wins from three. Arsenal can match their start if they beat Manchester City later.

Spurs' best chance in the first half came five minutes before half-time, when Ria Percival, Kit Graham and Chioma Ubogagu saw a flurry of shots blocked.

It looked like the game would finish goalless, but substitute Tang Jiali made the difference as she held off the Royals defenders before poking the ball through to Naz, who kept her composure to finish.

Reading, who managed a solitary shot on target, remain winless and pointless after three games.

Spurs' next game is against Arsenal in an FA Cup quarter-final, before they return to WSL action against Leicester on Sunday, 3 October - the same day Reading host Everton.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 13AleBooked at 73mins
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 21ClemaronSubstituted forTangat 83'minutes
  • 12Percival
  • 18UbogaguBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAyaneat 84'minutes
  • 29Neville
  • 7NazSubstituted forChoat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Williams
  • 16Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
  • 99Flores

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MoloneyBooked at 80mins
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 11Harding
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forWoodhamat 79'minutes
  • 4Peplow
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 6RoseSubstituted forEikelandat 65'minutes
  • 10Dowie
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 9Eikeland
  • 21Stewart
  • 28Woodham
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 35Baigent
  • 36MacDonald
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Asmita Ale.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Jessica Naz.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kit Graham.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Reading Women 0. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tang Jiali.

  9. Post update

    Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  12. Post update

    Chloe Peplow (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Chioma Ubogagu.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Tang Jiali replaces Maéva Clemaron.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Rachel Williams.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  18. Booking

    Grace Moloney (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Lily Woodham replaces Emma Harries.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33004139
2Aston Villa Women32104227
3Chelsea Women320112486
4Brighton Women32017166
5Arsenal Women22007256
6Man Utd Women320167-16
7West Ham Women31115324
8Man City Women21015233
9Everton Women310239-63
10Leicester City Women300329-70
11Reading Women300307-70
12B'ham City Women300319-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

