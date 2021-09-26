Match ends, West Ham United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
West Ham comfortably beat Leicester to record their first Women's Super League win of the season.
Summer signing Tameka Yallop opened the scoring on her Hammers debut with a cool finish past Kirstie Levell.
Claudia Walker added a second with a clinical finish, before an own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre, who sliced a clearance into her own net.
Things went from bad to worse for the Foxes as the ball went in off keeper Levell for another own goal.
Australian Yallop's header hit the crossbar, came out and hit Levell, with the ball then redirected back into the net.
In a game with plenty of chances, Natasha Flint, Jessica Sigsworth and Jemma Purfield all came close for the visitors, but they couldn't find a way past Mackenzie Arnold.
Victory moves West Ham up to seventh in the table, with Leicester 10th and without a point from three games.
West Ham travel to Manchester City in their next WSL game on Sunday, 3 October, the same day Leicester host Tottenham, who have won their opening three games.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 15Parker
- 12LonghurstSubstituted forSvitkováat 59'minutes
- 13YallopSubstituted forFilisat 90+3'minutes
- 4StringerSubstituted forWyneat 71'minutes
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 14HasegawaSubstituted forCairnsat 90+4'minutes
- 9Walker
- 19LeonSubstituted forJoelat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 10Svitková
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Levell
- 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forHowardat 45'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 22Plumptre
- 5McManusSubstituted forPurfieldat 45'minutes
- 18BarkerSubstituted forBroughamat 63'minutes
- 21CainSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 8Pike
- 7FlintSubstituted forde Graafat 71'minutes
- 9Sigsworth
- 27O'Brien
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 20Zajmi
- 23Purfield
- 29Camwell
- 34Smith
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Brooke Cairns replaces Yui Hasegawa.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Tameka Yallop.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mackenzie Smith (Leicester City Women) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.
Post update
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zaneta Wyne.
Goal!
Own Goal by Kirstie Levell, Leicester City Women. West Ham United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.