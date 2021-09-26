Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Claudia Walker's goal was her first for West Ham

West Ham comfortably beat Leicester to record their first Women's Super League win of the season.

Summer signing Tameka Yallop opened the scoring on her Hammers debut with a cool finish past Kirstie Levell.

Claudia Walker added a second with a clinical finish, before an own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre, who sliced a clearance into her own net.

Things went from bad to worse for the Foxes as the ball went in off keeper Levell for another own goal.

Australian Yallop's header hit the crossbar, came out and hit Levell, with the ball then redirected back into the net.

In a game with plenty of chances, Natasha Flint, Jessica Sigsworth and Jemma Purfield all came close for the visitors, but they couldn't find a way past Mackenzie Arnold.

Victory moves West Ham up to seventh in the table, with Leicester 10th and without a point from three games.

West Ham travel to Manchester City in their next WSL game on Sunday, 3 October, the same day Leicester host Tottenham, who have won their opening three games.