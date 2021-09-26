The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women4Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

West Ham 4-0 Leicester: Claudia Walker & Tameka Yallop score for Hammers

Claudia Walker celebrates
Claudia Walker's goal was her first for West Ham

West Ham comfortably beat Leicester to record their first Women's Super League win of the season.

Summer signing Tameka Yallop opened the scoring on her Hammers debut with a cool finish past Kirstie Levell.

Claudia Walker added a second with a clinical finish, before an own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre, who sliced a clearance into her own net.

Things went from bad to worse for the Foxes as the ball went in off keeper Levell for another own goal.

Australian Yallop's header hit the crossbar, came out and hit Levell, with the ball then redirected back into the net.

In a game with plenty of chances, Natasha Flint, Jessica Sigsworth and Jemma Purfield all came close for the visitors, but they couldn't find a way past Mackenzie Arnold.

Victory moves West Ham up to seventh in the table, with Leicester 10th and without a point from three games.

West Ham travel to Manchester City in their next WSL game on Sunday, 3 October, the same day Leicester host Tottenham, who have won their opening three games.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 5Flaherty
  • 23Cissoko
  • 15Parker
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forSvitkováat 59'minutes
  • 13YallopSubstituted forFilisat 90+3'minutes
  • 4StringerSubstituted forWyneat 71'minutes
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 14HasegawaSubstituted forCairnsat 90+4'minutes
  • 9Walker
  • 19LeonSubstituted forJoelat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 10Svitková
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Levell
  • 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forHowardat 45'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 5McManusSubstituted forPurfieldat 45'minutes
  • 18BarkerSubstituted forBroughamat 63'minutes
  • 21CainSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 8Pike
  • 7FlintSubstituted forde Graafat 71'minutes
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 27O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 20Zajmi
  • 23Purfield
  • 29Camwell
  • 34Smith
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home25
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  6. Post update

    Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Brooke Cairns replaces Yui Hasegawa.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Tameka Yallop.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mackenzie Smith (Leicester City Women) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Howard.

  11. Post update

    Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  17. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zaneta Wyne.

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Kirstie Levell, Leicester City Women. West Ham United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33004139
2Aston Villa Women32104227
3Chelsea Women320112486
4Brighton Women32017166
5Arsenal Women22007256
6Man Utd Women320167-16
7West Ham Women31115324
8Man City Women21015233
9Everton Women310239-63
10Leicester City Women300329-70
11Reading Women300307-70
12B'ham City Women300319-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

