Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

Brighton 0-1 Aston Villa: Unbeaten Villa up to second with narrow win

Emily Gielnik celebrates
Emily Gielnik, 29, has more than 40 caps for Australia and 10 international goals

Aston Villa moved up to second in the early Women's Super League table with victory at high-flying Brighton.

Emily Gielnek's delightful dinked finish early in the second half proved enough to see off a surprisingly meek Seagulls outfit.

Carla Ward's Villa were untroubled throughout even though Brighton came into this round of fixtures as the league's joint-highest scorers.

Hope Powell's side do stay among the early pacesetters in fourth place.

Villa narrowly avoided relegation last season, but on this evidence they are equipped to do much better.

Gielnek, who signed from Swedish outfit Vittsjo earlier this month, showed great composure to nudge them in front.

Brighton had not conceded in their opening two matches, scoring seven in the process, but were comfortably contained, despite Powell making a raft of attacking changes in the second half.

Next weekend, they face a tough trip to Chelsea, who thrashed Manchester United 6-1, while Villa will bid to protect their unbeaten start to the season live on the BBC when they host Arsenal (BBC Two, Sunday, 3 October, 12:30 BST).

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forGibbonsat 82'minutes
  • 2Koivisto
  • 19SimpkinsSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
  • 7Whelan
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forGreenat 68'minutes
  • 10KaagmanSubstituted forRobinsonat 82'minutes
  • 11BabajideSubstituted forLeeat 62'minutes
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 8Connolly
  • 9Lee
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stenson
  • 15Green
  • 22Robinson
  • 32Adebowale
  • 33Nokuthula

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 4Allen
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forHaighat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHuttonat 69'minutes
  • 18GregorySubstituted forMcLoughlinat 66'minutes
  • 9Gielnik

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 12Hutton
  • 15Haigh
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 20Davison
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
Referee:
Lisa Benn
Attendance:
1,104

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Natalie Haigh replaces Chloe Arthur.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

  7. Post update

    Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson replaces Inessa Kaagman.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons replaces Victoria Williams.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  16. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Jodie Hutton is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sarah Mayling.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Olivia McLoughlin.

