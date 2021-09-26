Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
Aston Villa moved up to second in the early Women's Super League table with victory at high-flying Brighton.
Emily Gielnek's delightful dinked finish early in the second half proved enough to see off a surprisingly meek Seagulls outfit.
Carla Ward's Villa were untroubled throughout even though Brighton came into this round of fixtures as the league's joint-highest scorers.
Hope Powell's side do stay among the early pacesetters in fourth place.
Villa narrowly avoided relegation last season, but on this evidence they are equipped to do much better.
Gielnek, who signed from Swedish outfit Vittsjo earlier this month, showed great composure to nudge them in front.
Brighton had not conceded in their opening two matches, scoring seven in the process, but were comfortably contained, despite Powell making a raft of attacking changes in the second half.
Next weekend, they face a tough trip to Chelsea, who thrashed Manchester United 6-1, while Villa will bid to protect their unbeaten start to the season live on the BBC when they host Arsenal (BBC Two, Sunday, 3 October, 12:30 BST).
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forGibbonsat 82'minutes
- 2Koivisto
- 19SimpkinsSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
- 7Whelan
- 16BrazilSubstituted forGreenat 68'minutes
- 10KaagmanSubstituted forRobinsonat 82'minutes
- 11BabajideSubstituted forLeeat 62'minutes
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 8Connolly
- 9Lee
- 12Bance
- 13Stenson
- 15Green
- 22Robinson
- 32Adebowale
- 33Nokuthula
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 4Allen
- 8ArthurSubstituted forHaighat 90+1'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
- 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHuttonat 69'minutes
- 18GregorySubstituted forMcLoughlinat 66'minutes
- 9Gielnik
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 12Hutton
- 15Haigh
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Blindkilde
- 20Davison
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
- Attendance:
- 1,104
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Natalie Haigh replaces Chloe Arthur.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Post update
Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson replaces Inessa Kaagman.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons replaces Victoria Williams.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Jodie Hutton is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sarah Mayling.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Olivia McLoughlin.
