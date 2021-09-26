Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Hibernian 1-0 St Johnstone: Martin Boyle penalty moves side to within point of top

By Ben BanksBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Boyle (left) scored for the 11th time for club and country this season
Martin Boyle scored for the 11th time for club and country this season

Hibernian moved back to within a point of the Scottish Premiership summit thanks to Martin Boyle's controversial penalty against St Johnstone.

Referee John Beaton judged Jamie McCart to have handled the ball inside the box and Boyle dispatched the spot-kick just after the hour.

McCart was booked for that incident, then shown a second yellow card for a sarcastic clap towards the assistant referee with 15 minutes to play as Hibs went on to claim a first win over St Johnstone in five attempts.

Jack Ross' side - who lost to their visitors in the Scottish Cup final and League Cup semis last season - remain undefeated domestically, while St Johnstone are ninth.

Hibs dominated proceedings early on, with Josh Doig and Kevin Nisbet testing Zander Clark, but knew they needed to be wary given they had beaten St Johnstone just once in eight previous meetings at Easter Road.

Shaun Rooney scored the winner for the Perth side in May's Scottish Cup final and was again close to netting here, forcing Matt Macey to tip a cross around a post.

The visitors were not holding much possession but looked threatening on the counter-attack.

Liam Craig - who became St Johnstone's joint all-time appearance holder - provided Chris Kane with a good chance which Macey saved. His resulting corner was then punched clear as it looked to be looping over Hibs' keeper.

The Edinburgh side had their chances, too. Clark had to be alert to block a Doig shot inside the box, as Paul Hanlon's header fizzed wide. Boyle was also causing problems and a last-ditch McCart tackle prevented him going clean through.

Boyle would have his revenge after half-time, much to McCart's frustration. The defender had a shot blasted off him at point-blank range and Beaton awarded a penalty amid furious protests.

Boyle piled on the agony with his 11th goal for club and country this term, but only just, Clark getting a touch on the ball before it found the bottom-left corner.

To make matters worse for McCart, who was booked for the concession, a sarcastic clap towards an assistant referee saw him shown a second yellow.

St Johnstone were left up against it after that and Hibs used their man advantage effectively to see out an important win.

Man of the Match - Zander Clark

Zander Clark
Clark (centre) made a couple of big stops and was unfortunate not to save Boyle's penalty

What did we learn?

Refereeing decisions change games and that was very evident in this match. Hibs and St Johnstone were even until Beaton decided to blow for a penalty. McCart's sending-off then all but ended the game as a contest.

Hibs have been desperate to end their poor run of results against St Johnstone and it's a test they have now passed. Visiting manager Callum Davidson will be disappointed as his side looked good for at least a point before the hour mark.

What's next

Hibs travel to Premiership champions Rangers next Sunday (15:00 BST), while St Johnstone host Dundee 24 hours earlier.

Player of the match

ClarkZander Clark

with an average of 6.69

Hibernian

  1. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    6.56

  2. Squad number23Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.49

  3. Squad number19Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    6.48

  4. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.39

  5. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.97

  6. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.73

  8. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.69

  9. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    5.63

  10. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.56

  11. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.54

  12. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    5.53

  13. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    5.44

  14. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.42

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number16Player nameMuller
    Average rating

    6.68

  3. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    6.56

  4. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    6.52

  5. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    6.45

  6. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    6.43

  8. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.39

  9. Squad number25Player nameNorthcott
    Average rating

    6.38

  10. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.12

  12. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.70

  13. Squad number15Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    5.39

  14. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.38

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5PorteousBooked at 41mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3DoigSubstituted forStevensonat 62'minutes
  • 11NewellBooked at 73mins
  • 7MagennisSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27Cadden
  • 23AllanSubstituted forGullanat 85'minutes
  • 10Boyle
  • 15NisbetBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 12Wood
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 25Scott

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 16MullerBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMiddletonat 68'minutes
  • 25Northcott
  • 4McCartBooked at 75mins
  • 19Rooney
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 26CraigBooked at 60minsSubstituted forGilmourat 80'minutes
  • 24Booth
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 21Crawford
  • 9KaneSubstituted forMayat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 15Gilmour
  • 17Vertainen
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
13,263

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Northcott.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Stevenson.

  5. Booking

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  7. Post update

    Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Gullan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  11. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Northcott (St. Johnstone).

  13. Booking

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. James Gullan replaces Scott Allan.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers7511125716
2Hibernian7430136715
3Hearts7430125715
4Motherwell7421117414
5Dundee Utd732245-111
6Celtic73131751210
7Aberdeen722389-18
8St Mirren7142814-67
9St Johnstone713335-26
10Livingston7115312-94
11Ross County7034615-93
12Dundee7034413-93
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport