Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Martin Boyle scored for the 11th time for club and country this season

Hibernian moved back to within a point of the Scottish Premiership summit thanks to Martin Boyle's controversial penalty against St Johnstone.

Referee John Beaton judged Jamie McCart to have handled the ball inside the box and Boyle dispatched the spot-kick just after the hour.

McCart was booked for that incident, then shown a second yellow card for a sarcastic clap towards the assistant referee with 15 minutes to play as Hibs went on to claim a first win over St Johnstone in five attempts.

Jack Ross' side - who lost to their visitors in the Scottish Cup final and League Cup semis last season - remain undefeated domestically, while St Johnstone are ninth.

Hibs dominated proceedings early on, with Josh Doig and Kevin Nisbet testing Zander Clark, but knew they needed to be wary given they had beaten St Johnstone just once in eight previous meetings at Easter Road.

Shaun Rooney scored the winner for the Perth side in May's Scottish Cup final and was again close to netting here, forcing Matt Macey to tip a cross around a post.

The visitors were not holding much possession but looked threatening on the counter-attack.

Liam Craig - who became St Johnstone's joint all-time appearance holder - provided Chris Kane with a good chance which Macey saved. His resulting corner was then punched clear as it looked to be looping over Hibs' keeper.

The Edinburgh side had their chances, too. Clark had to be alert to block a Doig shot inside the box, as Paul Hanlon's header fizzed wide. Boyle was also causing problems and a last-ditch McCart tackle prevented him going clean through.

Boyle would have his revenge after half-time, much to McCart's frustration. The defender had a shot blasted off him at point-blank range and Beaton awarded a penalty amid furious protests.

Boyle piled on the agony with his 11th goal for club and country this term, but only just, Clark getting a touch on the ball before it found the bottom-left corner.

To make matters worse for McCart, who was booked for the concession, a sarcastic clap towards an assistant referee saw him shown a second yellow.

St Johnstone were left up against it after that and Hibs used their man advantage effectively to see out an important win.

Man of the Match - Zander Clark

Clark (centre) made a couple of big stops and was unfortunate not to save Boyle's penalty

What did we learn?

Refereeing decisions change games and that was very evident in this match. Hibs and St Johnstone were even until Beaton decided to blow for a penalty. McCart's sending-off then all but ended the game as a contest.

Hibs have been desperate to end their poor run of results against St Johnstone and it's a test they have now passed. Visiting manager Callum Davidson will be disappointed as his side looked good for at least a point before the hour mark.

What's next

Hibs travel to Premiership champions Rangers next Sunday (15:00 BST), while St Johnstone host Dundee 24 hours earlier.

Player of the match Clark Zander Clark with an average of 6.69 Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Hibernian Avg Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 6.56 Squad number 23 Player name Allan Average rating 6.49 Squad number 19 Player name Gullan Average rating 6.48 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 6.39 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 5.97 Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 5.73 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 5.73 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 5.69 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 5.63 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 5.56 Squad number 6 Player name McGinn Average rating 5.54 Squad number 7 Player name Magennis Average rating 5.53 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 5.44 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 5.42 St Johnstone Avg Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 6.69 Squad number 16 Player name Muller Average rating 6.68 Squad number 26 Player name Craig Average rating 6.56 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 6.52 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 6.45 Squad number 11 Player name O'Halloran Average rating 6.44 Squad number 24 Player name Booth Average rating 6.43 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 6.39 Squad number 25 Player name Northcott Average rating 6.38 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 6.35 Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 6.12 Squad number 14 Player name Middleton Average rating 5.70 Squad number 15 Player name Gilmour Average rating 5.39 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 5.38