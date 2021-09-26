Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic1Dundee UtdDundee United1

Celtic 1-1 Dundee United: Hosts' poor league start continues

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ian Harkes' terrific diving header hauled United level in the first half
Ian Harkes' acrobatic diving header hauled United level in the first half

Injury-hit Celtic's troubled start in the Scottish Premiership intensified as Dundee United held on for a point.

Liel Abada nodded Celtic ahead, but the visitors soon levelled with a terrific Ian Harkes header.

The hosts hit the woodwork three times, and Albian Ajeti missed an open goal, while United had a strong penalty claim rejected when Nicky Clark was felled.

Celtic's first dropped points at home, combined with three away defeats, leaves them in sixth place.

They are six behind leaders Rangers and one behind United whose youthful side impressed and withstood a late barrage in a breathless contest to collect their first point at Celtic Park in eight years.

Depleted Celtic's injury worries mounted with the first-half loss of full-back Josip Juranovic.

While Celtic had made their worst start to a league season in 23 years, it could be pinned on their away form, which contrasted sharply with their flawless home start of three straight wins.

United halted that record and seized on Celtic's sloppiness in a frantic first half full of incident.

Celtic built early momentum - Juranovic had shot batted away by Benjamin Siegrist and Ajeti headed too high - before their wingers combined for the breakthrough. Jota jinked down the left and cut in to swing over a cross met with a thumping Abada header at the back post.

The setback galvanised United and they were back level within two minutes. Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen outmuscled Anthony Ralston down the left and his whipped delivery was brilliantly converted by Harkes with a diving header.

Both sides had reason to feel aggrieved not have a half-time lead. United - whose high press unsettled Celtic's defence - were bemused by Kevin Clancy's decision not to award a penalty when Cameron Carter-Vickers sent Nicky Clark sprawling.

At the other end, Ajeti inexplicably blazed over an unguarded net from four yards and David Turnbull sent a 20-yard strike against the bar. Ajeti would be guilty of another glaring miss late in the second half, heading wide from six yards.

Ange Postecoglou's men piled on the pressure after the break, but lacked conviction in the final third.

Jota looked their best hope of a winner, and almost got it with a dipping drive off the bar in the final few minutes. Tom Rogic also shook the frame of the goal with a header from Jota's knockdown as Celtic's late rally fell short.

United, though, remained a danger on the counter-attack. They could have snatched a dramatic victory when substitute Louis Appere had a near-post drive saved by Joe Hart before it took a superb Carl Starfelt tackle to halt the forward in a two-on-one breakaway.

Man of the match - Ian Harkes

Brilliant goal and outstanding performance from the midfielder helped United take a point
Brilliant goal and outstanding performance from the midfielder helped United take a point

What did we learn?

Celtic can't get some of their key men back quickly enough. The leadership of Callum McGregor and finishing prowess of Kyogo Furuhashi were badly missing in a haphazard display.

Ajeti again failed to convince up front. The striker will never offer the movement of Kyogo, but should have converted at least one of the glaring opportunities presented to him.

United, to a man, were superb. With a young side featuring 16-year-old Kerr Smith at centre-back, Thomas Courts' men caused the hosts all sorts of problems.

Having now beaten Rangers and held Celtic this season, with a derby win over Dundee thrown in for good measure, Courts has the Tannadice men handily placed in fifth.

What's next?

Celtic have a daunting assignment against in-form Germans Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (20:00 BST), before a Premiership trip to Aberdeen on Sunday (12:00).

United look to make it four league games unbeaten when they host Ross County on Saturday (15:00).

Player of the match

SiegristBenjamin Siegrist

with an average of 8.42

Celtic

  1. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    3.86

  2. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    3.81

  3. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    3.78

  4. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    3.71

  5. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    3.64

  6. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    3.59

  7. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    3.51

  8. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    3.46

  9. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    3.40

  10. Squad number54Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    3.35

  11. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    3.34

  12. Squad number10Player nameAjeti
    Average rating

    3.30

  13. Squad number12Player nameSoro
    Average rating

    2.91

Dundee United

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    8.42

  2. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    8.39

  3. Squad number66Player nameFuchs
    Average rating

    8.27

  4. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    8.15

  5. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    8.13

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    8.09

  7. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    8.01

  8. Squad number28Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.97

  9. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    7.97

  10. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.95

  11. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.95

  12. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.95

  13. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    7.92

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 88JuranovicSubstituted forMontgomeryat 26'minutes
  • 18Rogic
  • 16McCarthySubstituted forSoroat 45'minutes
  • 14Turnbull
  • 11Abada
  • 10Ajeti
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 6Bitton
  • 12Soro
  • 29Bain
  • 54Montgomery
  • 57Welsh
  • 73Moffat

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22FreemanBooked at 90mins
  • 28Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 33McMann
  • 23Harkes
  • 8PawlettSubstituted forAppéréat 79'minutes
  • 66FuchsBooked at 15mins
  • 19Levitt
  • 10Clark
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forSpörleat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 6Reynolds
  • 11Chalmers
  • 14Hoti
  • 16Carson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Appéré
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home22
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 1, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.

  4. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  5. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Levitt (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrián Spörle.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adrián Spörle.

  9. Booking

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ismaila Soro (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adrián Spörle.

  14. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jota with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appéré replaces Peter Pawlett.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liel Abada with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers7511125716
2Hibernian7430136715
3Hearts7430125715
4Motherwell7421117414
5Dundee Utd732245-111
6Celtic73131751210
7Aberdeen722389-18
8St Mirren7142814-67
9St Johnstone713335-26
10Livingston7115312-94
11Ross County7034615-93
12Dundee7034413-93
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport