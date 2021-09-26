Match ends, Celtic 1, Dundee United 1.
Injury-hit Celtic's troubled start in the Scottish Premiership intensified as Dundee United held on for a point.
Liel Abada nodded Celtic ahead, but the visitors soon levelled with a terrific Ian Harkes header.
The hosts hit the woodwork three times, and Albian Ajeti missed an open goal, while United had a strong penalty claim rejected when Nicky Clark was felled.
Celtic's first dropped points at home, combined with three away defeats, leaves them in sixth place.
They are six behind leaders Rangers and one behind United whose youthful side impressed and withstood a late barrage in a breathless contest to collect their first point at Celtic Park in eight years.
Depleted Celtic's injury worries mounted with the first-half loss of full-back Josip Juranovic.
While Celtic had made their worst start to a league season in 23 years, it could be pinned on their away form, which contrasted sharply with their flawless home start of three straight wins.
United halted that record and seized on Celtic's sloppiness in a frantic first half full of incident.
Celtic built early momentum - Juranovic had shot batted away by Benjamin Siegrist and Ajeti headed too high - before their wingers combined for the breakthrough. Jota jinked down the left and cut in to swing over a cross met with a thumping Abada header at the back post.
The setback galvanised United and they were back level within two minutes. Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen outmuscled Anthony Ralston down the left and his whipped delivery was brilliantly converted by Harkes with a diving header.
Both sides had reason to feel aggrieved not have a half-time lead. United - whose high press unsettled Celtic's defence - were bemused by Kevin Clancy's decision not to award a penalty when Cameron Carter-Vickers sent Nicky Clark sprawling.
At the other end, Ajeti inexplicably blazed over an unguarded net from four yards and David Turnbull sent a 20-yard strike against the bar. Ajeti would be guilty of another glaring miss late in the second half, heading wide from six yards.
Ange Postecoglou's men piled on the pressure after the break, but lacked conviction in the final third.
Jota looked their best hope of a winner, and almost got it with a dipping drive off the bar in the final few minutes. Tom Rogic also shook the frame of the goal with a header from Jota's knockdown as Celtic's late rally fell short.
United, though, remained a danger on the counter-attack. They could have snatched a dramatic victory when substitute Louis Appere had a near-post drive saved by Joe Hart before it took a superb Carl Starfelt tackle to halt the forward in a two-on-one breakaway.
Man of the match - Ian Harkes
What did we learn?
Celtic can't get some of their key men back quickly enough. The leadership of Callum McGregor and finishing prowess of Kyogo Furuhashi were badly missing in a haphazard display.
Ajeti again failed to convince up front. The striker will never offer the movement of Kyogo, but should have converted at least one of the glaring opportunities presented to him.
United, to a man, were superb. With a young side featuring 16-year-old Kerr Smith at centre-back, Thomas Courts' men caused the hosts all sorts of problems.
Having now beaten Rangers and held Celtic this season, with a derby win over Dundee thrown in for good measure, Courts has the Tannadice men handily placed in fifth.
What's next?
Celtic have a daunting assignment against in-form Germans Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (20:00 BST), before a Premiership trip to Aberdeen on Sunday (12:00).
United look to make it four league games unbeaten when they host Ross County on Saturday (15:00).
Player of the match
Benjamin Siegrist
