Nathan Austin, pictured earlier in the season, alleged he was racially abused at Cliftonhill

Kelty Rovers say an investigation is ongoing after striker Nathan Austin alleged he was racially abused in his side's League 2 win at Albion Rovers.

The forward scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 victory on Saturday but posted after the match he was targeted by a home supporter.

Kelty say they and the Coatbridge club are looking into the matter.

"A perfect hat-trick tarnished by an Albion fan," Austin tweeted.

"I guess that's the world we live in."

Kelty, who were promoted to League 2 in the summer, later released a statement supporting their player.

"An investigation is underway with our friends from Albion Rovers FC," it said.

"Kelty Hearts Football Club shall support all of our players and members fully against racism of any kind, we strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination."

The alleged incident comes just days after Airdrieonians defender Rico Quitongo claimed he was racially abused by a member of his own support.