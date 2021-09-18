Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Nathan Thompson spoke to referee Jarred Gillett following the incident

Two Birmingham City fans have been arrested following an allegation of racist abuse aimed at Peterborough United captain Nathan Thompson.

Thompson made a complaint to referee Jarred Gillett during Posh's 3-0 Championship win on Saturday.

A statement from Peterborough external-link said two away fans were arrested in the second half following the incident.

Birmingham also said that the club has a "zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination".

In their statement, Peterborough added: "Thompson reported the incident straight away to the match official who spoke with the fourth official before the two individuals were identified and detained.

"The football club condemns any form of discrimination and will work with the authorities."

Birmingham also added external-link that they would "continue to assist the police in their investigations and firmly support the action taken against anyone found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour."