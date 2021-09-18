Birmingham City fans: Two arrested over alleged racist abuse of Peterborough's Nathan Thompson
From the section Birmingham
Two Birmingham City fans have been arrested following an allegation of racist abuse aimed at Peterborough United captain Nathan Thompson.
Thompson made a complaint to referee Jarred Gillett during Posh's 3-0 Championship win on Saturday.
A statement from Peterborough said two away fans were arrested in the second half following the incident.
Birmingham also said that the club has a "zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination".
In their statement, Peterborough added: "Thompson reported the incident straight away to the match official who spoke with the fourth official before the two individuals were identified and detained.
"The football club condemns any form of discrimination and will work with the authorities."
Birmingham also added that they would "continue to assist the police in their investigations and firmly support the action taken against anyone found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour."
It is the second incident of alleged racist abuse in a Championship fixture on Saturday after directed at Swansea's Rhys Williams was also targeted in their draw against Luton.