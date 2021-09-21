Elliott Dugan playing for Cypriot team APEA Akrotiri last season

When aspiring footballer Elliott Dugan was let go by Swindon Town, that could easily have spelled the end of his dream to turn professional.

Dugan, 21, from Bath, played for the club up to their under-18 squad, but like many teenagers in teams across the country, he was then released.

All Dugan had ever wanted to do was play football and so rather than take no for an answer, he instead used social media to send messages to teams all over the world.

Shortly after, a squad in Cyprus replied. And this weekend, he is about to start the new season playing in the country's third division.

"I got on LinkedIn and [sent] hundreds of emails and messages and [made] phone calls to all across the world, and I got a response from Cyprus saying 'come have a two-week trial and we'll see what happens'," Dugan told BBC Points West.

"Literally off the roll of a dice, I packed my stuff, went straight out."

Going forward after knock-backs

When Dugan was let go by Swindon after signing a scholarship as a 16-year-old, he sought out any avenue he could to continue in football.

He played for local teams in Paulton and Radstock in the south west, and even spent five months playing for a club in rural Sweden.

But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and Dugan found himself temporarily working for the Royal Mail, he hatched a plan with his dad to get him back onto the pitch.

The pair created a video showcasing his best goals and sent them off to teams and coaches everywhere using social media.

"Working that job, it got me motivated to get back into full-time football because it made me realise how much I actually loved playing football," said Dugan.

"And after you had that brief spell of thinking 'do I even enjoy it anymore?' and all the knock-backs, you realise how much it really does help you out and how much you want to do it as a career."

A teenage Elliott Dugan signs with Swindon Town as a youth player

Welcome to island life

APEA Akrotiri, a team in Cyprus' fourth division, gave Dugan a trial last summer and it went well.

Even with Covid-19 disrupting the season, Dugan thrived, scoring 24 goals in 30 matches. It got him noticed and this year he has signed a professional contract with third tier team Kouris Erimis in the south of the island. The new season begins on 25 September.

Despite not knowing the country or the language, Dugan has settled well into Cypriot life. He loves the weather and while his Greek is still a work in progress, he has a translator there to help during team talks.

"It's a challenge and I love challenging myself, and with all the setbacks I've had, it's been a challenge to get where I am now," Dugan added.

"I love a new challenge and to learn a different language and be able to speak that is something I'd love to have under my belt, and something I'm looking to bring back from this experience of being abroad."

Dugan (left) training with his new Kouris Erimis team-mates in Cyprus

The local community have also been helping Dugan settle into island life.

"Honestly, the fans have been really welcoming. They've welcomed me with open arms," he said.

"They've welcomed me into the community. I've been invited to go along to a bingo night this Friday so I'm sure I'll pop along and make an appearance."

Ultimately, Dugan's aim is to keep improving as a player and eventually return to playing in the UK for a League One or League Two club where he can "hopefully kick on and make a career out of it".

"I'm grateful for everything that's come up in my career and I think it's helped me become the person and the player I am today," he added.

"I've had an amazing experience and amazing time living it, and I get to do what most people dream of doing for a job, so I can't complain. I've made some amazing friends and memories that will last a lifetime."