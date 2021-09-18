Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts swept aside Albion Rovers to maintain their two-point advantage at the top of Scottish League 2 as Annan Athletic kept pace at the summit.

Nathan Austin's perfect hat-trick gave Kevin Thomson's side a comfortable win at Cliftonhill.

Annan won 2-0 away to Elgin City thanks to strikes in each half from Owen Moxon and Matty Douglas.

Elsewhere, Cowdenbeath drew 1-1 with Forfar and Stranraer beat Stenhousemuir 2-0.

Edinburgh City's 2-2 draw with Stirling Albion on Friday night means Annan are one point clear of Stirling, who stay third.

Craig Thomson's late free-kick for Cowdenbeath denied Forfar victory after Matty Aitken's first-half opener, but Gary Irvine's side still occupy the final play-off berth.

The Fife side are now off the bottom following Stranraer's 2-0 win against Stenhousemuir at Stair Park.

Goals from Matty Yates and Broque Watson secured the win for the Galloway side, who are up to sixth while Stenny slip to the foot of the table.