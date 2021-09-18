Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko was a first-half substitute for the injured Joaquin Correa

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Serie A champions Inter Milan hammered previously unbeaten Bologna.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead early on from Denzel Dumfries' cross and Milan Skriniar headed in from Federico Dimarco's corner.

Nicolo Barella and Matias Vecino added to the lead before the hour mark.

Dzeko netted the fifth with a clever finish and then blasted in a brilliant sixth from near the byeline - before Arthur Theate's headed consolation.

Inter lost title-winning boss Antonio Conte, top scorer Romelu Lukaku and other players in a cost-cutting summer, but they are unbeaten in Serie A under new boss Simone Inzaghi.

They have scored 16 goals in their first four Serie A matches, their best-scoring start since 1960-61.