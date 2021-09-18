Match ends, Inter Milan 6, Bologna 1.
Edin Dzeko scored twice as Serie A champions Inter Milan hammered previously unbeaten Bologna.
Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead early on from Denzel Dumfries' cross and Milan Skriniar headed in from Federico Dimarco's corner.
Nicolo Barella and Matias Vecino added to the lead before the hour mark.
Dzeko netted the fifth with a clever finish and then blasted in a brilliant sixth from near the byeline - before Arthur Theate's headed consolation.
Inter lost title-winning boss Antonio Conte, top scorer Romelu Lukaku and other players in a cost-cutting summer, but they are unbeaten in Serie A under new boss Simone Inzaghi.
They have scored 16 goals in their first four Serie A matches, their best-scoring start since 1960-61.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de VrijSubstituted forRanocchiaat 67'minutes
- 95BastoniSubstituted forKolarovat 74'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 74'minutes
- 23Barella
- 32Dimarco
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 67'minutes
- 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 9Dzeko
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 29De SilvestriBooked at 23minsSubstituted forTheateat 74'minutes
- 17Medel
- 4Bonifazi
- 3HickeyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDijksat 56'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forvan Hooijdonkat 69'minutes
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forVignatoat 56'minutes
- 11Skov Olsen
- 21Soriano
- 10SansoneSubstituted forBarrowat 56'minutes
- 9Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Theate
- 7Orsolini
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
- 66Amey
- 99Barrow
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 6, Bologna 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gary Medel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 6, Bologna 1. Arthur Theate (Bologna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gary Medel.
Booking
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emanuel Vignato (Bologna).
Post update
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Post update
Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Arthur Theate replaces Lorenzo De Silvestri.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Alessandro Bastoni.