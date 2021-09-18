Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan6BolognaBologna1

Inter Milan 6-1 Bologna: Edin Dzeko scores twice as Serie A champions hit six

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko was a first-half substitute for the injured Joaquin Correa

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Serie A champions Inter Milan hammered previously unbeaten Bologna.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead early on from Denzel Dumfries' cross and Milan Skriniar headed in from Federico Dimarco's corner.

Nicolo Barella and Matias Vecino added to the lead before the hour mark.

Dzeko netted the fifth with a clever finish and then blasted in a brilliant sixth from near the byeline - before Arthur Theate's headed consolation.

Inter lost title-winning boss Antonio Conte, top scorer Romelu Lukaku and other players in a cost-cutting summer, but they are unbeaten in Serie A under new boss Simone Inzaghi.

They have scored 16 goals in their first four Serie A matches, their best-scoring start since 1960-61.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forRanocchiaat 67'minutes
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forKolarovat 74'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 8Vecino
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forGagliardiniat 74'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 32Dimarco
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 67'minutes
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De SilvestriBooked at 23minsSubstituted forTheateat 74'minutes
  • 17Medel
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 3HickeyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDijksat 56'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 8DomínguezSubstituted forvan Hooijdonkat 69'minutes
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forVignatoat 56'minutes
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 21Soriano
  • 10SansoneSubstituted forBarrowat 56'minutes
  • 9Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Theate
  • 7Orsolini
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20van Hooijdonk
  • 22Bardi
  • 35Dijks
  • 55Vignato
  • 66Amey
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 6, Bologna 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 6, Bologna 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gary Medel.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 6, Bologna 1. Arthur Theate (Bologna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gary Medel.

  10. Booking

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).

  12. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emanuel Vignato (Bologna).

  14. Post update

    Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  16. Post update

    Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Arthur Theate replaces Lorenzo De Silvestri.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan43101541110
2Roma33009279
3AC Milan33007169
4Napoli33006249
5Fiorentina43017619
6Udinese32106247
7Bologna421158-37
8Lazio32019456
9Torino42027436
10Atalanta31113304
11Sassuolo411245-14
12Empoli310235-23
13Venezia310226-43
14Genoa4103510-53
15Sampdoria302123-12
16Juventus301235-21
17Cagliari301259-41
18Spezia301239-61
19Hellas Verona300337-40
20Salernitana3003211-90
View full Italian Serie A table

