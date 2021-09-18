Inter Milan v Bologna

First Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Bologna 0.
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 77Brozovic
- 23Barella
- 32Dimarco
- 10Martínez
- 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 29'minutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 9Dzeko
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 29De SilvestriBooked at 23mins
- 17Medel
- 4Bonifazi
- 3HickeyBooked at 36mins
- 8Domínguez
- 32Svanberg
- 11Skov Olsen
- 21Soriano
- 10Sansone
- 9Arnautovic
- 2Binks
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Theate
- 7Orsolini
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
- 66Amey
- 99Barrow
- Giovanni Ayroldi
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo De Silvestri.
Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Aaron Hickey (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Hickey (Bologna).
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Bologna 0. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Goal! Inter Milan 2, Bologna 0. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Edin Dzeko replaces Joaquín Correa because of an injury.
Offside, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij tries a through ball, but Federico Dimarco is caught offside.
Lorenzo De Silvestri (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lorenzo De Silvestri (Bologna).
Post update
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
Foul by Gary Medel (Bologna).
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.