Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan3BolognaBologna0

Inter Milan v Bologna

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 8Vecino
  • 77Brozovic
  • 23Barella
  • 32Dimarco
  • 10Martínez
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De SilvestriBooked at 23mins
  • 17Medel
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 3HickeyBooked at 36mins
  • 8Domínguez
  • 32Svanberg
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 21Soriano
  • 10Sansone
  • 9Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Theate
  • 7Orsolini
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20van Hooijdonk
  • 22Bardi
  • 35Dijks
  • 55Vignato
  • 66Amey
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Bologna 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo De Silvestri.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  6. Booking

    Aaron Hickey (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Hickey (Bologna).

  8. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 3, Bologna 0. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 2, Bologna 0. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kevin Bonifazi.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Edin Dzeko replaces Joaquín Correa because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij tries a through ball, but Federico Dimarco is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Lorenzo De Silvestri (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo De Silvestri (Bologna).

  16. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gary Medel (Bologna).

  19. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan4310123910
2Roma33009279
3AC Milan33007169
4Napoli33006249
5Fiorentina43017619
6Udinese32106247
7Bologna421145-17
8Lazio32019456
9Torino42027436
10Atalanta31113304
11Sassuolo411245-14
12Empoli310235-23
13Venezia310226-43
14Genoa4103510-53
15Sampdoria302123-12
16Juventus301235-21
17Cagliari301259-41
18Spezia301239-61
19Hellas Verona300337-40
20Salernitana3003211-90
View full Italian Serie A table

