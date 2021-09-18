Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Rhys Williams is on loan at Swansea from Anfield for the 2021-22 season

Swansea City say on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams was allegedly racially abused by a home fan towards the end of their 3-3 draw at Luton Town on Saturday.

Williams, 20, was substituted at half-time with the visitors trailing 3-0.

Swansea say an official report was made to match official Tony Harrington and Bedfordshire Police.

They also thanked the force and Luton for for their swift response at the end of the game.

In a statement the Swans said: "Bedfordshire Police has launched a full investigation into the incident. Officers have been to the ground to carry out enquiries and are working with Luton Town to identify the people involved.

"Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club and we are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.

"Swansea City will continue to work with the relevant authorities on this matter."

Swansea added: external-link "Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life."

Luton also stated: external-link "Luton Town abhors racism and with our stadium situated in one of the most racially and culturally diverse areas of the country, we are proud of our historical record in fighting it.

"The club has, and always will have, a zero tolerance policy on discrimination of any kind.

"It is not acceptable towards anyone in football or wider society, either online or in person, and we will continue to work with the Police with their enquiries in this matter.

"We are also offering Rhys and Swansea our full support.

"Any person found to have made discriminatory comments will have the strictest sanctions imposed by the club, and will not be welcome back at Kenilworth Road."

Two more incidents of alleged racist abuse of players were made on Saturday, with two Birmingham fans arrested following an alleged comment made to Peterborough captain Nathan Thompson.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Kelty Hearts say an investigation is ongoing after striker Nathan Austin alleged he was racially abused in his side's League 2 win at Albion Rovers.