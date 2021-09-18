Joel Piroe leads the celebrations after his dramtic late goal at Luton Town

Russell Martin hopes a memorable fightback at Luton can be the "spark that lights the fire" for Swansea City.

Martin's side were heading for an embarrassing defeat after conceding three goals in 16 first-half minutes.

But Jamie Paterson and Oliver Ntcham pulled goals back before Joel Piroe's last-gasp equaliser prompted prolonged celebrations among Swansea's staff.

"That's the beauty of football, that it has the ability to make us feel that way," said Swansea boss Martin.

"We are so invested in the club. We have all moved our families here. It's a big change in our lives that you can't take for granted. We are here because we want to be here for a very long time, because it feels the right place for us.

"We need to get it going, I know that. The guys have been excellent in the last two games. Today was a bit different, not where I want to be every week, but hopefully this will be the spark that lights the fire."

Former Scotland international Martin and his management team left MK Dons to take charge at Swansea just six days before the Championship season.

They have endured a difficult start to life in Wales, with only one win coming in the first eight league games of 2021-22 for last year's beaten play-off finalists.

Martin was recruited because of his commitment to possession football and, while Swansea's style has changed, results have been hard to come by in the opening stages of his reign.

Nevertheless, Martin says, there is no chance of a shift in approach.

"I have heard people say you need to win ugly. I don't know what that is," he said.

"If you win ugly that's fine, but then what do you next? If you lose ugly, what do you do then?

"We are not going to change. We really believe in something. Of course we have to tweak things.

"We did that in the second half [at Luton]. We have to improve - we are not stubborn. But the principles of what we want to be don't change, ever."

Swansea had not scored more than one goal in a league game under Martin before they climbed off the canvas to take a point at Luton.

"I asked the players at half-time to go and show real character," Martin said.

"The second half wasn't about us scoring four or five goals. That was the product of showing real character.

"I said I wanted them to make sure people go home knowing they are willing to fight for each other and in a time of real trouble, they can come out fighting, and they did that."