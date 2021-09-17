Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic defender Ramon Vega wants to become the club's next chief executive and has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Dominic McKay. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor, under contract until 2024, is in line for new Celtic deal as manager Ange Postecoglou puts the midfielder at the heart of his club rebuild. (Daily Record) external-link

Pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Rangers' decision to deny him and Neil Lennon access to Ibrox for TV work is "totalitarian nonsense" that leads club down a "dark path". (Daily Record) external-link

SPFL duo Neil Doncaster and Murdo MacLennan will not be at Ibrox for today's delayed unfurling of the Premiership flag since Rangers have commissioned their own special standard to mark the occasion that does not carry the league's sponsor. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Kevin van Veen warns Rangers he's out to spoil flag day at Ibrox as the Motherwell striker says: "I love to ruin a title party". (Daily Record) external-link

Scott Wright vows to give Rangers manager Steven Gerrard food for thought in the absence of injured winger Ryan Kent. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Midfielder Peter Haring, who is out of contract at Hearts next summer and has yet to open talks over a new deal, says he has an "emotional connection" with the Edinburgh club. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale aims to take advantage of their "horrific" pitch when Celtic visit the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts says he is delighted to have a goalkeeper dilemma for tomorrow's derby, with Benjamin Siegrist fit again and ready to challenge Trevor Carson. (Courier) external-link

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy fears a new strategic review of Scottish football could see lower league clubs left out in the cold. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee winger Declan McDaid is set to join Falkirk on loan. (Evening Telegraph) external-link

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous "doesn't get credit he deserves" reckons club captain and defensive colleague Paul Hanlon. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link