Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|5
|11
|17
|2
|Annan Athletic
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Stirling
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|9
|2
|13
|4
|Forfar
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|5
|Edinburgh City
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|10
|6
|Stranraer
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|7
|Albion
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|8
|Elgin
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|5
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|5