Ayr United v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|7
|16
|2
|Inverness CT
|6
|5
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|16
|3
|Arbroath
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|4
|10
|14
|4
|Partick Thistle
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|10
|1
|9
|5
|Raith Rovers
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|6
|Ayr
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|7
|Queen of Sth
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|8
|Morton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|9
|Hamilton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|4
|10
|Dunfermline
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|2
Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir says she has "unfinished business" with the Commonwealth Games as she targets a medal for Scotland at Birmingham 2022.
Scotland continue their winning start to Women's World Cup qualifying with a resounding 7-1 win over the Faroe Islands at Hampden.
Lee Miller has found a new vocation as a barber and Sportscene's Jonathan Sutherland went to put the former Scotland forward's new skills to the test.
Watch all the weekend goals as the Scottish Premiership top three of Rangers, Hibernian and Hearts fail to win.
Ken Buchanan was arguably Scotland’s greatest boxer. But how do world champions cope with defeat and the pain of no longer being at the top?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland