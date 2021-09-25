EastleighEastleigh15:00WokingWoking
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|4
|10
|17
|2
|Dag & Red
|7
|5
|1
|1
|17
|9
|8
|16
|3
|Grimsby
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|5
|8
|16
|4
|Notts County
|7
|4
|3
|0
|15
|7
|8
|15
|5
|Boreham Wood
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|14
|6
|Halifax
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|8
|6
|13
|7
|Solihull Moors
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|10
|3
|12
|8
|Wrexham
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|8
|2
|12
|9
|Yeovil
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|9
|10
|Weymouth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|8
|11
|Stockport
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|8
|12
|Bromley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|9
|2
|7
|13
|Torquay
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|7
|14
|Woking
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|15
|Altrincham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|6
|16
|Maidenhead United
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|6
|17
|Wealdstone
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|6
|18
|Eastleigh
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|5
|19
|Southend
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|20
|King's Lynn
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|21
|Aldershot
|7
|1
|1
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|4
|22
|Barnet
|7
|0
|2
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|2
|23
|Dover
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|-9
