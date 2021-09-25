National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00WokingWoking
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield75201441017
2Dag & Red7511179816
3Grimsby6510135816
4Notts County7430157815
5Boreham Wood7421107314
6Halifax7412148613
7Solihull Moors73311310312
8Wrexham7331108212
9Yeovil53027529
10Weymouth72231113-28
11Stockport722349-58
12Bromley521211927
13Torquay7214916-77
14Woking42028536
15Altrincham42026606
16Maidenhead United6204811-36
17Wealdstone7133811-36
18Eastleigh6123812-45
19Southend7124610-45
20King's Lynn511369-34
21Aldershot7115914-54
22Barnet7025719-122
23Dover7034411-7-9
