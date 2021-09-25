Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Jesus' second Premier League goal of the season earned Man City all three points at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City produced an impressive display to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season with a deserved victory at Stamford Bridge.

In the meeting between two sides fully expected to fight it out for this season's Premier League title, the reigning champions dominated against a strangely passive and conservative Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus settled a tight affair when his 53rd-minute effort took a touch off Jorginho to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy - but few could question City's right to the win against the team who beat them in last May's Champions League final, and the victory margin should have been far more emphatic.

Jesus almost added a second when Thiago Silva cleared his effort off the line while Aymeric Laporte should have scored but somehow slid a shot wide from inside the six-yard box.

Mendy also produced two crucial saves from the excellent Jack Grealish.

It was the perfect start to a crucial week for City and manager Pep Guardiola as they prepare to visit Paris St-Germain in the Champions League this week then take on Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

The win at Stamford Bridge means Guardiola has become the most successful manager in City's history in terms of victories.

Man City make a champion statement

Manchester City's start to the season has been mixed in some respects but this was the champions back to their best and letting one of their main title rivals know they will not give up their crown lightly.

Guardiola's side were on the front foot from the first whistle as Chelsea seemed reluctant to commit to attack, the only complaint about their first-half supremacy being an inability to create clear opportunities despite their domination of possession.

All that changed after the break and Jesus made the decisive contribution as his shot in a packed penalty area took that vital touch off Jorginho to leave Mendy motionless and beaten.

It was a deserved reward for the Brazilian striker, who took a real buffeting at the hands of Chelsea's defence, particularly Antonio Rudiger, but took the knocks without complaint and ended up being the match-winner.

Guardiola cut an increasingly agitated figure as the minutes ticked down, presumably because City had failed to finish off Chelsea despite controlling all aspects of the game. The chances came and went, Mendy made saves to keep Chelsea alive, but in the end all was well that ended well for City.

This was a performance with few flaws apart from that lack of ruthlessness, with Laporte and Ruben Dias in total command at the heart of defence, Kevin de Bruyne adding flourishes in midfield and Grealish prompting throughout.

Grealish wears his £100m price tag lightly, playing with freedom and a smile on his face. He could have had two goals - and certainly should have had one when Mendy saved at his feet - and created opportunities for others.

When he was substituted with minutes to go as Guardiola looked to close out the win, he responded to the jeers of Chelsea's fans with a beaming smile.

This was a job very well done by Grealish - and Manchester City.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Chelsea lacked confidence against Man City - Tuchel

Chelsea suffer at Guardiola's hands

As Manchester City took total control, Chelsea's misery was illustrated by the grim statistic that they did not muster a single shot on target. And this is a fair reflection of their performance.

Thomas Tuchel's side have looked a powerhouse this season, even winning games when not playing well as they did against Aston Villa, and earning a point at Anfield despite being down to 10 men for 45 minutes.

This, in contrast, was a dreadful display which spluttered throughout, barely getting out of first gear and rarely giving Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson an anxious moment.

Tuchel has rightly been hailed for his tactical acumen since his arrival at Chelsea, particularly when overcoming this same Manchester City side to win the Champions League in Porto.

Here, however, Tuchel was in furious and frustrated mood from the first whistle as Chelsea failed to lay a glove on City, although his set up of three defensively-minded midfield players in N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic did not help.

Chelsea strike pair of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were cut adrift, although the performances and touch of both strikers disappointed on the rare occasions they were able to get into the game.

Player of the match Bernardo Silva Bernardo Silva with an average of 7.74 Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Chelsea Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.28 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 5.75 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.68 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.68 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 5.59 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 5.51 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.29 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 5.29 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 5.23 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 5.20 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 5.17 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 5.14 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 5.11 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 4.75 Manchester City Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.74 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 7.62 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.57 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 7.48 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 7.47 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.36 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 7.25 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 7.23 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.20 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 7.19 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.16 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.72 Squad number 25 Player name Fernandinho Average rating 6.44 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.29

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-5-2 16 Mendy 28 Azpilicueta 4 Christensen 2 Rüdiger 24 James 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 8 Kovacic 3 Alonso 9 Lukaku 11 Werner 16 Mendy

28 Azpilicueta

4 Christensen Booked at 78mins

2 Rüdiger Booked at 84mins

24 James Substituted for Thiago Silva at 29' minutes

7 Kanté Substituted for Havertz at 60' minutes

5 Jorginho Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 76' minutes

8 Kovacic

3 Alonso Booked at 77mins

9 Lukaku

11 Werner Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

6 Thiago Silva

12 Loftus-Cheek

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

20 Hudson-Odoi

21 Chilwell

22 Ziyech

29 Havertz Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 17 De Bruyne 9 Gabriel Jesus 47 Foden 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

2 Walker

3 Rúben Dias Booked at 90mins

14 Laporte Booked at 65mins

27 Cancelo

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Mahrez at 81' minutes

9 Gabriel Jesus

47 Foden Substituted for Fernandinho at 87' minutes

10 Grealish Substituted for Sterling at 87' minutes Substitutes 5 Stones

6 Aké

7 Sterling

13 Steffen

21 Torres

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

80 Palmer

90 Lavia Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 1. Booking Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City). Post update Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City). Post update Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Ederson tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside. Post update Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea). Post update Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger. Post update Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Jack Grealish. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Phil Foden. Post update Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta. Booking Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea). Post update Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden with a through ball. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward