Chelsea 0 Man City 1

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus fires dominant visitors to victory

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City, shot, Chelsea
Gabriel Jesus' second Premier League goal of the season earned Man City all three points at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City produced an impressive display to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season with a deserved victory at Stamford Bridge.

In the meeting between two sides fully expected to fight it out for this season's Premier League title, the reigning champions dominated against a strangely passive and conservative Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus settled a tight affair when his 53rd-minute effort took a touch off Jorginho to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy - but few could question City's right to the win against the team who beat them in last May's Champions League final, and the victory margin should have been far more emphatic.

Jesus almost added a second when Thiago Silva cleared his effort off the line while Aymeric Laporte should have scored but somehow slid a shot wide from inside the six-yard box.

Mendy also produced two crucial saves from the excellent Jack Grealish.

It was the perfect start to a crucial week for City and manager Pep Guardiola as they prepare to visit Paris St-Germain in the Champions League this week then take on Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

The win at Stamford Bridge means Guardiola has become the most successful manager in City's history in terms of victories.

Man City make a champion statement

Manchester City's start to the season has been mixed in some respects but this was the champions back to their best and letting one of their main title rivals know they will not give up their crown lightly.

Guardiola's side were on the front foot from the first whistle as Chelsea seemed reluctant to commit to attack, the only complaint about their first-half supremacy being an inability to create clear opportunities despite their domination of possession.

All that changed after the break and Jesus made the decisive contribution as his shot in a packed penalty area took that vital touch off Jorginho to leave Mendy motionless and beaten.

It was a deserved reward for the Brazilian striker, who took a real buffeting at the hands of Chelsea's defence, particularly Antonio Rudiger, but took the knocks without complaint and ended up being the match-winner.

Guardiola cut an increasingly agitated figure as the minutes ticked down, presumably because City had failed to finish off Chelsea despite controlling all aspects of the game. The chances came and went, Mendy made saves to keep Chelsea alive, but in the end all was well that ended well for City.

This was a performance with few flaws apart from that lack of ruthlessness, with Laporte and Ruben Dias in total command at the heart of defence, Kevin de Bruyne adding flourishes in midfield and Grealish prompting throughout.

Grealish wears his £100m price tag lightly, playing with freedom and a smile on his face. He could have had two goals - and certainly should have had one when Mendy saved at his feet - and created opportunities for others.

When he was substituted with minutes to go as Guardiola looked to close out the win, he responded to the jeers of Chelsea's fans with a beaming smile.

This was a job very well done by Grealish - and Manchester City.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Chelsea lacked confidence against Man City - Tuchel

Chelsea suffer at Guardiola's hands

As Manchester City took total control, Chelsea's misery was illustrated by the grim statistic that they did not muster a single shot on target. And this is a fair reflection of their performance.

Thomas Tuchel's side have looked a powerhouse this season, even winning games when not playing well as they did against Aston Villa, and earning a point at Anfield despite being down to 10 men for 45 minutes.

This, in contrast, was a dreadful display which spluttered throughout, barely getting out of first gear and rarely giving Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson an anxious moment.

Tuchel has rightly been hailed for his tactical acumen since his arrival at Chelsea, particularly when overcoming this same Manchester City side to win the Champions League in Porto.

Here, however, Tuchel was in furious and frustrated mood from the first whistle as Chelsea failed to lay a glove on City, although his set up of three defensively-minded midfield players in N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic did not help.

Chelsea strike pair of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were cut adrift, although the performances and touch of both strikers disappointed on the rare occasions they were able to get into the game.

Player of the match

Bernardo SilvaBernardo Silva

with an average of 7.74

Chelsea

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.28

  2. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    5.75

  3. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.68

  5. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    5.59

  6. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    5.51

  7. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.29

  8. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    5.23

  10. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    5.20

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.14

  13. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.11

  14. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.75

Manchester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.62

  3. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.57

  4. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.48

  5. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.47

  6. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.25

  8. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.23

  9. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.20

  10. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.19

  11. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.16

  12. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.72

  13. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    6.44

  14. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.29

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 4ChristensenBooked at 78mins
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 84mins
  • 24JamesSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 29'minutes
  • 7KantéSubstituted forHavertzat 60'minutes
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 76'minutes
  • 8Kovacic
  • 3AlonsoBooked at 77mins
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29Havertz

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 90mins
  • 14LaporteBooked at 65mins
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forMahrezat 81'minutes
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 47FodenSubstituted forFernandinhoat 87'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forSterlingat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 13Steffen
  • 21Torres
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 90Lavia
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away13
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 1.

  3. Booking

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Ederson tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Ederson (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Jack Grealish.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Phil Foden.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  17. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden with a through ball.

Comments

Join the conversation

500 comments

  • Comment posted by lecustomundo, today at 14:31

    One team came to play football while the other came to park a bus. The pretenders have been found out. Today is a win for real football.

    • Reply posted by YvesCFC, today at 14:46

      YvesCFC replied:
      Pretenders? It's the first time we've played like that under Tuchel, and he got it wrong. It happens.

  • Comment posted by Some Random Bloke, today at 14:28

    The park the bus anti-football didn't work too well today...

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 14:45

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      Whereas the caution to the wind, all out attack works so well against City, who would probably have won by 5 or 6.
      Chelsea were poor, but will still be fighting for most competitions this season.

  • Comment posted by McGaz, today at 14:28

    As a neutral, it's always nice to see attack win in a game of 90 mins attack vs defence.

    • Reply posted by BlueGalway, today at 14:45

      BlueGalway replied:
      You must have enjoyed Italy beating England, then.

  • Comment posted by droylsden blue, today at 14:27

    best game for a long time. City showing who is the champions. well played City

    • Reply posted by chelsea 86, today at 14:32

      chelsea 86 replied:
      Yeah lose to us 3 in row is just present look how them celebrate like win something lol 😂😂

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 14:26

    Anaemic from Chelsea. Not a single shot on target at home. Got what they deserved.

    Can't see Liverpool setting up like that against City at Anfield. Man Utd at Old Trafford. Leeds at Elland Road. Talk about waving the white flag.

    Champions? Not likely with that inferiority complex.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 14:33

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      And how many of those will beat City? Or nay lose by one goal?

  • Comment posted by Loaded, today at 14:29

    City could have won by 3-0. Chelsea were poor today

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:53

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Not a good performance by the fan claimed "best team of the moment".

  • Comment posted by Finklestone, today at 14:27

    Alan Shearer will be changing his premiership title hopefuls again this weekend, nothing more consistent than Alan Shearers in consistency.

    • Reply posted by Hi eric, today at 14:44

      Hi eric replied:
      HE'S a pundit .They all talk rubbish. Their opinions arent worth a sou. None of them ( maybe the odd one) qualified coaches .well dont PEP and City

  • Comment posted by Cupar, today at 14:34

    Bernardo Silva take a bow! Absolute workhorse

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 15:06

      Hard Labour replied:
      But Grealish is a thoroughbred

  • Comment posted by Aspie, today at 14:30

    🎵 Never felt more like singing the blues…

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 14:44

      Rob replied:
      .......City win united lose

  • Comment posted by Big Mike, today at 14:28

    No shots on target. Oh dear.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:56

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea where did all your high priced scorers go today?

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 14:31

    Poor first half, brilliant second.

    Chelsea were very poor, City absolutely bossed the game.

    Lukaku of manu was back. TT was scared.

    Well done the Centur100ns.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:57

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Looks like all of Chelsea's high priced scorers were MIA today.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 14:30

    Chelsea parked their tractors. The most boring and negative team in the league got what they deserved - nothing.

  • Comment posted by stevecee, today at 14:31

    “Practically unbeatable” slobbers the London sports media. Well, the Chelsea Wrestling XI looked easily beatable there. Why oh why did the German Sam Allardyce start with only the 9 defensive players! Paid a price for your recklessness there Tommy. The modern day Wimbledon shown up for what they are.

    • Reply posted by Bogmorris, today at 14:43

      Bogmorris replied:
      To be fair as well throw in the life threatening fouls on Grealish and you’ve got an amazing result

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 14:27

    Citeh mastercalss. 60% possesion away from home against Chavski. Impressive

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 14:28

    Not the result that everyone was expecting....
    Well done to Man City - credit where it's due!

    • Reply posted by ComradPravda, today at 15:03

      ComradPravda replied:
      but only because Pep usually decides to play mind games, and or out of his mind games and pick stupid line-ups. Just stuck the normal set-up this time.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 14:31

    The best team won as expected. Simple as.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:58

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Looks like they learnt from their last 3 meetings with them and turned it around to apply it on Chelsea today.

  • Comment posted by Matthew White , today at 14:34

    Chelsea totally outplayed by city

    • Reply posted by chelsea 86, today at 14:36

      chelsea 86 replied:
      Lucky goal