Chelsea v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Tuchel has won all three of his games against Manchester City since taking charge of Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

N'Golo Kante is available for Chelsea despite being withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa on Wednesday, with that substitution planned in advance in order to manage his workload.

The Blues will monitor Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic, who are nursing respective hip and ankle problems.

Manchester City will recall the majority of the players rested for their Carabao Cup win versus Wycombe.

Nathan Ake could return after being granted compassionate leave in midweek.

Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan all missed Tuesday's game because of injury concerns, leaving their availability in doubt.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea could record four consecutive victories against Manchester City in all competitions for the first time since an eight-match sequence between 2005 and 2009.

City are vying to win back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge in the top flight, a feat they last achieved in 1955.

None of the past 12 league encounters have been drawn, with Chelsea winning five to City's seven.

Chelsea

Chelsea have conceded one league goal this season, their lowest total at this stage since 2010, when - coincidentally - they lost their sixth match 1-0 to Manchester City.

They have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other side since the German took charge.

The Blues are unbeaten in 91 top-flight home matches in which they led at half-time since a 5-3 loss against Arsenal in 2011 (W75, D16).

Romelu Lukaku is the only Chelsea player to net more than one top-flight goal this season, with the Londoners boasting a league-high 10 different scorers (excluding own goals).

Lukaku has five goals in 16 league and cup appearances versus Manchester City, but has failed to score in his last four games against them (all with Manchester United).

Manchester City