Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in six Premier League games this season

Jamie Vardy scored twice - as well as an own goal - as Leicester City came from behind to deny Burnley a first Premier League win of the season.

Vardy rounded Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's through ball with five minutes remaining to complete an eventful afternoon for the Foxes striker.

Burnley's summer signing Maxwel Cornet had scored a stunning volley for the visitors late in the first half on his first league start since joining for £12.85m from Lyon in August, firing in emphatically from Matej Vydra's cross.

Sean Dyche's side had taken an early lead when Vardy inadvertently beat Kasper Schmeichel with a flicked header at his near post from Ashley Westwood's corner.

However, the Foxes striker atoned for his error as he raced on to Youri Tielemans' pass and found the bottom corner - before rescuing a late point with another calm finish.

Burnley boss Dyche, who was forced to replace the impressive Cornet because of injury in first-half stoppage time, thought his side had scored a dramatic winner in injury time only to see Chris Wood's header ruled out for offside.

