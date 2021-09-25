Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2BurnleyBurnley2

Leicester City 2-2 Burnley: Jamie Vardy scores twice - as well as an own goal - as Leicester deny Burnley first win

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in six Premier League games this season

Jamie Vardy scored twice - as well as an own goal - as Leicester City came from behind to deny Burnley a first Premier League win of the season.

Vardy rounded Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's through ball with five minutes remaining to complete an eventful afternoon for the Foxes striker.

Burnley's summer signing Maxwel Cornet had scored a stunning volley for the visitors late in the first half on his first league start since joining for £12.85m from Lyon in August, firing in emphatically from Matej Vydra's cross.

Sean Dyche's side had taken an early lead when Vardy inadvertently beat Kasper Schmeichel with a flicked header at his near post from Ashley Westwood's corner.

However, the Foxes striker atoned for his error as he raced on to Youri Tielemans' pass and found the bottom corner - before rescuing a late point with another calm finish.

Burnley boss Dyche, who was forced to replace the impressive Cornet because of injury in first-half stoppage time, thought his side had scored a dramatic winner in injury time only to see Chris Wood's header ruled out for offside.

More to follow.

Player of the match

CornetMaxwel Cornet

with an average of 7.52

Leicester City

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.20

  4. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.87

  8. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.61

  10. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.55

  11. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    5.55

  12. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.43

  13. Squad number5Player nameBertrand
    Average rating

    5.23

  14. Squad number23Player nameVestergaard
    Average rating

    5.18

Burnley

  1. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    7.52

  2. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    6.88

  3. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.66

  6. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.65

  7. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.58

  9. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.54

  10. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    6.44

  11. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.42

  12. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    6.21

  13. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.80

  14. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.08

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forCastagneat 45'minutes
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 23VestergaardBooked at 5mins
  • 5Bertrand
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25Ndidi
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forIheanachoat 62'minutes
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forMaddisonat 78'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7BarnesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 10Maddison
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 27Castagne
  • 29Daka

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 90mins
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forLennonat 87'minutes
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 60mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 20CornetBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGudmundssonat 45+2'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 27VydraSubstituted forBarnesat 75'minutes
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
31,650

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Burnley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Burnley 2.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Leicester City 2-2 Burnley.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ashley Barnes tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left.

  10. Booking

    James Tarkowski (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City).

  14. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Dwight McNeil.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Burnley 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Çaglar Söyüncü tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Dirkster, today at 17:26

    Leicester look shaky at the back. Mid table if this carries on.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 17:23

    Does Vardy get to take ball home after that hattrick?

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 17:23

    Vardy must be the best value for money player in the history of the English top flight.

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 17:19

    Cracking game no one knew the outcome until the very end at times we was brilliant and at times awful well done Burnley you can count yourself as unlucky at the end .
    All the best for the rest of the season .

    • Reply posted by Grim_Grom, today at 17:24

      Grim_Grom replied:
      Classy comment, cheers and same to you from this Claret.

  • Comment posted by penguin, today at 17:18

    Tim sherwood is right how the ref and var missed that tackle definitely a penalty will be interesting watching match of the day see if they think same as sky presenters said

    • Reply posted by stevef, today at 17:24

      stevef replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Emergency Catflap Repairer, today at 17:17

    Pathetic!
    #rogersout

    • Reply posted by stevef, today at 17:26

      stevef replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 17:17

    Brendan Rodgers has lost the plot, too much tippy tappy passing at the back with centre halfs and a goalkeeper that cannot pass the ball to team mates, much too slow going forward. Poor team selection too, frustrating times at the city, I don't expect us in the top four I'm not one of them but we should be in the top half of the league. Also ref very poor and Burnley well, shouldn't be in there

    • Reply posted by KBan, today at 17:24

      KBan replied:
      Leicester poor be lucky to finish half way this season

  • Comment posted by malpaso, today at 17:17

    Whats going on with Daka, Liverpool dodged a bullet

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 17:14

    Technically a hat trick

  • Comment posted by bungle99, today at 17:13

    I have to say it again. Vestergard is possibly our worst signing since that muscled fella we bought for 5 mil back in the day.

    • Reply posted by shaun, today at 17:18

      shaun replied:
      How does he play with Evans on the bench

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 17:12

    A brave try Burnley. Leicester still a great team and Vardy STILL a great player. Burnley to survive (just) yet again.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 17:10

    Vardy scored a hat trick, but oops! Come on Burnley, come on Burnley

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 17:10

    Hard luck Burnley but would have settled for a point before the game.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 17:10

    BR Please come clean about the fitness of Jonny Evans. He played a full ninety in midweek...so is he hit or not fit???

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:08

    Vardy Hat trick!?, looks like an entertaining game.

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 17:08

    Anagram of Vardy also gets an assist….. Vydra!! You couldn’t make it up!!

  • Comment posted by youknownothingstupid, today at 17:08

    Vardy getting his goal percentage up by any means. Gotta love the fella 😊

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:07

    Vardy HAT TRICK

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:06

    Even a draw is a surprising result, full credit to Burnley, they came out to play today.
    Leicester have lost their way in the last few weeks. They are much, much better than this.

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:06

    Burnley were robbed at the death. Was close but not offside at all. Leicester should sack BR now. He's been found out and I bet the Foxes will not finish in their usual 5th position in a four-horse race.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:12

      topo replied:
      God, a few below par performances and ‘sack the manager’, despite his proven ability. Typical.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool54101211113
2Man City64111211113
3Chelsea64111221013
4Man Utd6411135813
5Everton6411127513
6Brighton540174312
7West Ham6321138511
8Aston Villa631297210
9Tottenham530236-39
10Brentford52215238
11Watford621379-27
12Leicester6213710-37
13Arsenal520329-76
14Crystal Palace512258-35
15Southampton504146-24
16Wolves510425-33
17Newcastle6033714-73
18Leeds6033614-83
19Burnley6024511-62
20Norwich6006216-140
View full Premier League table

