Leicester City v Burnley

Leicester defender Jonny Evans played his first full match since April in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Jonny Evans could make his first league start in five months after playing in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win at Millwall on his latest return from a foot problem.

Ayoze Perez has completed a three-match domestic suspension.

Josh Brownhill should be available for Burnley after missing their Carabao Cup win in midweek because of a dead leg.

Connor Roberts has a minor thigh issue, while Kevin Long is still short of fitness after an Achilles injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester can say they have been hard done by for different reasons in each of their three league defeats so far, but they have to put all of that behind them.

This is a tough game, despite Burnley's poor start. The Foxes have had to come from a goal down to beat them in the Clarets' past two visits to King Power Stadium, and they are going to have to work hard to get their season back on track.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten in 10 home league games against Burnley since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in November 2007 (W6, D4).

Burnley are one short of 100 top-flight goals against Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost six of their past nine league games, as many as in their previous 25 fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers can lose three consecutive league matches as a manager for the first time since November 2014, when he was at Liverpool.

Rodgers has won all five of his home games against Burnley in all competitions.

The Foxes have only kept one clean sheet in their past 11 Premier League matches.

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his past six Premier League appearances for Leicester.

James Maddison could make his 200th career league appearance. He has failed to score or assist in any of his last 13 league games.

Burnley

Burnley's four victories in their past 24 league fixtures have all come away (D6, L14).

However, they have only earned one point home or away in eight matches, scoring just three goals during that run.

The Clarets have dropped a league-high eight points from winning positions this season.

Burnley are on a Premier League record run of 98 consecutive games without a red card.

Chris Wood has scored four times against his former side Leicester in the Premier League, including a goal in each of his last two appearances at the King Power Stadium.

