Match ends, Leeds United 1, West Ham United 2.
Michail Antonio's 90th-minute winner left Leeds still searching for a first Premier League win of the season as they were beaten by West Ham at Elland Road.
In a match that saw 35 attempts on goal, Marcelo Bielsa's side had the better chances in the first half but the visitors grew into the game as excitement turned to nerves among the home fans in a cagey encounter.
Raphinha had opened the scoring for Leeds on 19 minutes with a clinical low finish from outside the area.
West Ham thought they had equalised eight minutes into the second half, but Tomas Soucek's effort was ruled out after referee Kevin Friend checked the pitchside monitor and spotted an Antonio foul on goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
The Hammers eventually found a way through when Jarrod Bowen's shot from inside the box deflected off Junior Firpo and into the back of the net.
In the first minute of injury time, Leeds were caught out on the counter-attack as Antonio knocked the ball past defender Jamie Shackleton before sliding in the winner to push the hosts into the bottom three.
This is only the second time in Leeds' history that they have failed to win any of their first six games of a top-flight campaign - it last happened in 1935-36.
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1MeslierBooked at 70mins
- 46ShackletonSubstituted forSummervilleat 90+1'minutes
- 35Cresswell
- 6Cooper
- 3Firpo
- 23Phillips
- 10RaphinhaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forRobertsat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 43Klich
- 15Dallas
- 20JamesSubstituted forHarrisonat 45'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 22Harrison
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 45McCarron
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forDawsonat 90+2'minutes
- 8FornalsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forVlasicat 78'minutes
- 22Benrahma
- 9AntonioBooked at 55minsSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+7'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 36,417
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, West Ham United 2.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Charlie Cresswell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Craig Dawson replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Jamie Shackleton.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, West Ham United 2. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Post update
Hand ball by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jamie Shackleton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Booking
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
Post update
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Leeds unfortunate not to get something from this but these things tend to balance out as the season progresses.