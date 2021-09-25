Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1West HamWest Ham United2

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United: Marcelo Bielsa's side continue winless run

By Ellie ThomasonBBC Sport

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio's winner was his first ever goal against Leeds

Michail Antonio's 90th-minute winner left Leeds still searching for a first Premier League win of the season as they were beaten by West Ham at Elland Road.

In a match that saw 35 attempts on goal, Marcelo Bielsa's side had the better chances in the first half but the visitors grew into the game as excitement turned to nerves among the home fans in a cagey encounter.

Raphinha had opened the scoring for Leeds on 19 minutes with a clinical low finish from outside the area.

West Ham thought they had equalised eight minutes into the second half, but Tomas Soucek's effort was ruled out after referee Kevin Friend checked the pitchside monitor and spotted an Antonio foul on goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The Hammers eventually found a way through when Jarrod Bowen's shot from inside the box deflected off Junior Firpo and into the back of the net.

In the first minute of injury time, Leeds were caught out on the counter-attack as Antonio knocked the ball past defender Jamie Shackleton before sliding in the winner to push the hosts into the bottom three.

This is only the second time in Leeds' history that they have failed to win any of their first six games of a top-flight campaign - it last happened in 1935-36.

More to follow.

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.28

  2. Squad number46Player nameShackleton
    Average rating

    6.63

  3. Squad number35Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.99

  4. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    5.84

  6. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    7.03

  8. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.67

  9. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.62

  10. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.40

  11. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    4.44

  2. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.92

  3. Squad number38Player nameSummerville
    Average rating

    4.87

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.52

  3. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.41

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.48

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.97

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.97

  9. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.18

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.51

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    6.47

  2. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.93

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1MeslierBooked at 70mins
  • 46ShackletonSubstituted forSummervilleat 90+1'minutes
  • 35Cresswell
  • 6Cooper
  • 3Firpo
  • 23Phillips
  • 10RaphinhaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forRobertsat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 43Klich
  • 15Dallas
  • 20JamesSubstituted forHarrisonat 45'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 22Harrison
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 45McCarron

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenSubstituted forDawsonat 90+2'minutes
  • 8FornalsBooked at 28minsSubstituted forVlasicat 78'minutes
  • 22Benrahma
  • 9AntonioBooked at 55minsSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
36,417

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, West Ham United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Charlie Cresswell is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Craig Dawson replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Jamie Shackleton.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 1, West Ham United 2. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United).

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jamie Shackleton.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

  13. Booking

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Nikola Vlasic replaces Pablo Fornals.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 17:28

    Leeds did not deserve to lose that match, they had the upper hand for most of the match and with a much depleted side too. W ham were lucky with the first goal too. Antonio lucky boy to be on the pitch too after his thuggish behaviour.

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 17:27

    Leeds already looking like a side that'll be lucky to stay up this season, they have a poor squad and are in the relegation zone for a reason. Norwich already look like a side that'll be without hope by Xmas but after that Leeds look like one of three others that'll join them.

  • Comment posted by mehdi, today at 17:27

    Antonio incredibly lucky to stay on the field. Clear red card.

    • Reply posted by theprowerwins, today at 17:28

      theprowerwins replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sammy Whoo, today at 17:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:26

    Antonio again! He sounds like a great guy too, doing a lot of good in the community.

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 17:25

    PHEW! As n Iron I felt we should be winning games like this. No disrespect to Leeds at all though. I knew you guys would be tough, attacking and make a very entertaining encounter. And so it proved. Leeds will come good. As for my Hammers, this is the kind of game we would have lost 1 nil a couple of seasons ago. What a difference and what progress. A win on Thursday please.

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 17:23

    Spoiled my day. Trash Can NEVER deserve to win, MUFC the same, and Loser Shamilton even more...

    • Reply posted by just saying, today at 17:26

      just saying replied:
      Get a life

  • Comment posted by displaynameunknown, today at 17:23

    Impressive start to the season by West Ham, in results, and performances - typically illustrated by today's result, tenacity and play.

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 17:22

    No need for Leeds to panic yet, if they don't get a win from the next three fixtures which they have the ability to do, then panic, they've had a tough start so far

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 17:22

    Bielsa must be sacked, surely? No wins at all this season and to top it off, a loss in the hands of the greatest failure in football, Dov Moyes.

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 17:21

    West Ham showing the determination and fight they had last season.
    Leeds unfortunate not to get something from this but these things tend to balance out as the season progresses.

  • Comment posted by anon1, today at 17:19

    As a villa fan glad to see this. Hope it continues and they go down.