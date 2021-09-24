Leeds United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injured striker Patrick Bamford will miss his first Premier League game for Leeds

TEAM NEWS

Patrick Bamford has an ankle injury and is among up to seven Leeds players who could be unavailable on Saturday.

Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and the suspended Pascal Struijk are also definitely out, while Raphinha, Luke Ayling and Jack Harrison are doubts.

West Ham are without full-back Ryan Fredericks, who sustained a groin injury during the Carabao Cup win over Manchester United.

Michail Antonio served a one-match ban last weekend and returns to the squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are yet to win this season and they don't seem to carry the same threat going forward as they did last season. They are still conceding plenty of goals, though - 12 in five league games so far, and at least one in every match.

I still think they will come good sooner rather than later though. West Ham only lost to Manchester United in very strange circumstances last time out, but I fancy Leeds to edge this one.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham can win three consecutive league matches against Leeds for the first time since a run of four from 1948 to 1949 in the second tier.

Leeds United

Leeds have failed to win any of their opening five top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1946. They last started this slowly in any division in 1985.

It's the first time Leeds have gone five league games without a victory under Marcelo Bielsa.

They can equal their longest winless run from the beginning of a league campaign: six matches in the 1935-36 top flight and again in the second tier in 1951-52.

Leeds have faced an unrivalled 35 shots on target in the Premier League side this season.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten in five Premier League away matches since a 3-2 defeat at Newcastle in April (W3, D2).

David Moyes is one short of becoming the fourth person to lose 200 Premier League matches as a manager, after Harry Redknapp, Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce.

Said Benrahma has been directly involved in five goals in as many Premier League appearances this season, scoring three and setting up two.

