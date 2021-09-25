Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Andros Townsend scored his fourth goal in six games in all competitions

Everton beat the Premier League's bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and move within touch of the Premier League's top four.

Andros Townsend gave Everton the lead with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded with the help of the video assistant referee after a clumsy foul by Ozan Kabak on Allan.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then struck late in the second half to secure the Toffees' fourth win from six league games since manager Rafael Benitez took charge this summer.

Some Everton fans voiced their frustration after last week's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Championship side QPR in midweek.

And there were more murmurs around Goodison Park as Norwich pressed for an equaliser in the second half.

But Doucoure's strike keeps the Canaries waiting for their first point since securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

And in a sequence that includes the last 10 games of the 2019-20 season, manager Daniel Farke has now suffered 16 consecutive top-flight defeats.

Doucoure strike settles Everton nerves

Everton made one change to the side who lost at Villa last week, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returning after two games out with a shoulder injury.

With Richarlison and club captain Seamus Coleman still out, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon kept their place after coming in at Villa Park.

And the two combined to set up an early chance for Townsend, who fired straight at Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Iwobi then linked up with Demarai Gray and the ball bounced into the path of Allan, who took a heavy touch into the box and went down as Kabak made a hopeful swing for the ball.

Referee David Coote was advised to look at the pitchside monitor, and replays showed that Kabak caught Allan across his thigh.

Townsend - who scored just twice over his final two seasons with Crystal Palace - sent Krul the wrong way for his fourth goal already this season.

But his two first-half attempts were Everton's only two efforts on target until Doucoure settled the nerves by firing inside the far post from Gray's pass on 77 minutes.

In the meantime, two long-range strikes by Mathias Normann forced diving saves from the returning Everton keeper Pickford either side of half-time.

And while Norwich's losing start to the season continues, the fight they showed during the second half will be far more encouraging for Farke than the manner of last week's 3-1 loss at home to fellow promoted side Watford.

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Everton Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 7.62 Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 7.59 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 7.47 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 7.19 Squad number 61 Player name Dobbin Average rating 6.92 Squad number 12 Player name Digne Average rating 6.90 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.89 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 6.86 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 6.81 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 6.81 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 6.76 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 6.65 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 6.36 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.71 Norwich City Avg Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 5.88 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 5.87 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 5.76 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.69 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.67 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 5.65 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 5.62 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 5.58 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 5.53 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 5.40 Squad number 15 Player name Kabak Average rating 5.33 Squad number 18 Player name Tzolis Average rating 4.79 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 4.59 Squad number 30 Player name Giannoulis Average rating 4.14

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Pickford 22 Godfrey 13 Mina 5 Keane 12 Digne 14 Townsend 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 17 Iwobi 11 Gray 33 Rondón 1 Pickford

22 Godfrey

13 Mina

5 Keane

12 Digne Booked at 56mins

14 Townsend Substituted for Gordon at 76' minutes Booked at 90mins

16 Doucouré

6 Allan

17 Iwobi Substituted for Dobbin at 89' minutes

11 Gray Substituted for Davies at 83' minutes

33 Rondón Substitutes 2 Kenny

4 Holgate

15 Begovic

24 Gordon

26 Davies

31 Lonergan

32 Branthwaite

50 Simms

61 Dobbin Norwich Formation 5-3-2 1 Krul 2 Aarons 15 Kabak 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 21 Williams 20 Lees-Melou 16 Normann 23 McLean 24 Sargent 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons

15 Kabak Booked at 54mins Substituted for Rashica at 69' minutes

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

21 Williams Booked at 84mins Substituted for Giannoulis at 86' minutes

20 Lees-Melou Booked at 80mins

16 Normann Substituted for Tzolis at 69' minutes

23 McLean

24 Sargent

22 Pukki Substitutes 7 Rupp

8 Gilmour

10 Dowell

17 Rashica

18 Tzolis

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele Referee: David Coote Attendance: 38,821 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 2, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 2, Norwich City 0. Booking Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton). Post update Foul by Christos Tzolis (Norwich City). Post update Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Everton. Lewis Dobbin replaces Alex Iwobi. Post update Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a headed pass. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Brandon Williams. Post update Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Keane. Post update Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joshua Sargent. Post update Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward