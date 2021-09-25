Premier League
EvertonEverton2NorwichNorwich City0

Everton 2-0 Norwich: Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure inspire win over bottom club

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Andros Townsend scores a penalty for Everton against Norwich
Andros Townsend scored his fourth goal in six games in all competitions

Everton beat the Premier League's bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and move within touch of the Premier League's top four.

Andros Townsend gave Everton the lead with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded with the help of the video assistant referee after a clumsy foul by Ozan Kabak on Allan.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then struck late in the second half to secure the Toffees' fourth win from six league games since manager Rafael Benitez took charge this summer.

Some Everton fans voiced their frustration after last week's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Championship side QPR in midweek.

And there were more murmurs around Goodison Park as Norwich pressed for an equaliser in the second half.

But Doucoure's strike keeps the Canaries waiting for their first point since securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

And in a sequence that includes the last 10 games of the 2019-20 season, manager Daniel Farke has now suffered 16 consecutive top-flight defeats.

Doucoure strike settles Everton nerves

Everton made one change to the side who lost at Villa last week, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returning after two games out with a shoulder injury.

With Richarlison and club captain Seamus Coleman still out, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon kept their place after coming in at Villa Park.

And the two combined to set up an early chance for Townsend, who fired straight at Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Iwobi then linked up with Demarai Gray and the ball bounced into the path of Allan, who took a heavy touch into the box and went down as Kabak made a hopeful swing for the ball.

Referee David Coote was advised to look at the pitchside monitor, and replays showed that Kabak caught Allan across his thigh.

Townsend - who scored just twice over his final two seasons with Crystal Palace - sent Krul the wrong way for his fourth goal already this season.

But his two first-half attempts were Everton's only two efforts on target until Doucoure settled the nerves by firing inside the far post from Gray's pass on 77 minutes.

In the meantime, two long-range strikes by Mathias Normann forced diving saves from the returning Everton keeper Pickford either side of half-time.

And while Norwich's losing start to the season continues, the fight they showed during the second half will be far more encouraging for Farke than the manner of last week's 3-1 loss at home to fellow promoted side Watford.

Player of the match

GrayDemarai Gray

with an average of 7.62

Everton

  1. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    7.59

  3. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    7.47

  4. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number61Player nameDobbin
    Average rating

    6.92

  6. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.90

  7. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.86

  9. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    6.81

  11. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.76

  12. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.65

  13. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    6.36

  14. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.71

Norwich City

  1. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.88

  2. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    5.76

  4. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.69

  5. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    5.62

  8. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    5.58

  9. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.53

  10. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    5.40

  11. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    5.33

  12. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    4.79

  13. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    4.59

  14. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    4.14

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 22Godfrey
  • 13Mina
  • 5Keane
  • 12DigneBooked at 56mins
  • 14TownsendSubstituted forGordonat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forDobbinat 89'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
  • 33Rondón

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 15Begovic
  • 24Gordon
  • 26Davies
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 50Simms
  • 61Dobbin

Norwich

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 15KabakBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRashicaat 69'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 84minsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 86'minutes
  • 20Lees-MelouBooked at 80mins
  • 16NormannSubstituted forTzolisat 69'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 24Sargent
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 17Rashica
  • 18Tzolis
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
38,821

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 2, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 2, Norwich City 0.

  3. Booking

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Christos Tzolis (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Lewis Dobbin replaces Alex Iwobi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a headed pass.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Brandon Williams.

  13. Post update

    Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Keane.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joshua Sargent.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by TC, today at 17:27

    Definitely a better performance from Norwich. Gibson missed a sitter for 1-1 from 5 yards out. Williams and Aarons looked dangerous at times, and Normann looks much more assured in the middle than the others. Result may have been different if he stayed on til the end.

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 17:25

    Forget the eight games against the 'big four' and the loss against Villa and it still leaves 29 games. More than enough to garner enough points to finish fifth or sixth.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 17:25

    Have no doubt Norwich were out to win this game. Well done Everton. A great result. Again leaving the doubters red-faced!

    Everton for the league title :-D

  • Comment posted by Spoonman, today at 17:24

    It's only Norwich, let's not plan our trips to the San Siro just yet.

  • Comment posted by ZE2man, today at 17:23

    The season has all the hallmarks of a British entry in the Eurovision song contest - Norwich ...... nil points

  • Comment posted by Holmes, today at 17:21

    Norwich obviously going for the record.....lowest PL point total EVER!

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 17:21

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Rapha Elle, today at 17:25

      Rapha Elle replied:
      Your comment will be gone, don't worry hahaha

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 17:20

    Rafa the Gafa

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:19

    We’ve played no one of note yet so points are vital. Tougher days to come!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:16

    Everton beat the Premier League's bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and go level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.…. Or as you would have mentioned for one of your beloved top four teams…. Everton are level on points with the top placed team. P… poor journalism.

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 17:15

    Hmmm, not sure it can be claimed a ‘return to form’ by beating a sadly struggling Norwich who haven’t turned up in the PL yet?

    • Reply posted by Paul Gahan, today at 17:18

      Paul Gahan replied:
      Norwich will be down by Christmas at this rate

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 17:15

    Fingers crossed Everton can actually do something next week against utd

    Rafa, Rafael.
    Rafa. Rafael.
    Rafa, Rafael.
    Rafael Benitez.......

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:15

    A good Win for Everton after a difficult week.

    Norwich didn't really replace one of there stand out players (Emi Buendía) from last season and it just feels like it's going to be a tough season.

  • Comment posted by Lampiao, today at 17:15

    I'm afraid Norwich are this season's Sheffield United

  • Comment posted by Emergency Catflap Repairer, today at 17:15

    Steady on, everton fans, no need for a rush of blood to the head.
    This was only lowly Norwich

    • Reply posted by McNulty, today at 17:26

      McNulty replied:
      No Everton fans are happy about the team performance today.
      Stop making things up.

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 17:13

    Return to form BBC? It was Norwich they were up against!

  • Comment posted by bubbles45, today at 17:12

    Can we get rid of this Player Rating 'game' crap, please?

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 17:10

    Was not confident that we would get anything out of this game. Looking at Villa and West Ham we have spent Moshiri s money like a bunch amateurs and he must be wondering why he was so generous. Hopefully in Benitez we may have a manager with a clue rather than idiot Italian who didn't want to sign Branthwiate Dacoure or Godfrey. Just think if we only had his offerings.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:07

    Nicely done, Toffeemen.

  • Comment posted by heeley hunter, today at 17:06

    3 points and that's as good as it was. Other teams will batter us if we play like that again. Commentators and pundits claiming we were never troubled, we we created our own problems and virtually played with 10 men, Rondon must be rubbing his hands, a 2 year contract and provides nothing. Roll on January we need a much stronger bench than what we have. Next week will be interesting.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:18

      topo replied:
      Got to admit I was very surprised by the acquisition of Rondon, he hasn’t been terribly impressive whenever I’ve seen him before, was it at West Brom? Can’t truly remember, forgettable... sorry Chap....

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool54101211113
2Man City64111211113
3Chelsea64111221013
4Man Utd6411135813
5Everton6411127513
6Brighton540174312
7West Ham6321138511
8Aston Villa631297210
9Tottenham530236-39
10Brentford52215238
11Watford621379-27
12Leicester6213710-37
13Arsenal520329-76
14Crystal Palace512258-35
15Southampton504146-24
16Wolves510425-33
17Newcastle6033714-73
18Leeds6033614-83
19Burnley6024511-62
20Norwich6006216-140
View full Premier League table

