Match ends, Everton 2, Norwich City 0.
Everton beat the Premier League's bottom club Norwich to return to winning ways and move within touch of the Premier League's top four.
Andros Townsend gave Everton the lead with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded with the help of the video assistant referee after a clumsy foul by Ozan Kabak on Allan.
Abdoulaye Doucoure then struck late in the second half to secure the Toffees' fourth win from six league games since manager Rafael Benitez took charge this summer.
Some Everton fans voiced their frustration after last week's 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Championship side QPR in midweek.
And there were more murmurs around Goodison Park as Norwich pressed for an equaliser in the second half.
But Doucoure's strike keeps the Canaries waiting for their first point since securing an immediate return to the Premier League.
And in a sequence that includes the last 10 games of the 2019-20 season, manager Daniel Farke has now suffered 16 consecutive top-flight defeats.
Doucoure strike settles Everton nerves
Everton made one change to the side who lost at Villa last week, with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returning after two games out with a shoulder injury.
With Richarlison and club captain Seamus Coleman still out, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon kept their place after coming in at Villa Park.
And the two combined to set up an early chance for Townsend, who fired straight at Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.
Iwobi then linked up with Demarai Gray and the ball bounced into the path of Allan, who took a heavy touch into the box and went down as Kabak made a hopeful swing for the ball.
Referee David Coote was advised to look at the pitchside monitor, and replays showed that Kabak caught Allan across his thigh.
Townsend - who scored just twice over his final two seasons with Crystal Palace - sent Krul the wrong way for his fourth goal already this season.
But his two first-half attempts were Everton's only two efforts on target until Doucoure settled the nerves by firing inside the far post from Gray's pass on 77 minutes.
In the meantime, two long-range strikes by Mathias Normann forced diving saves from the returning Everton keeper Pickford either side of half-time.
And while Norwich's losing start to the season continues, the fight they showed during the second half will be far more encouraging for Farke than the manner of last week's 3-1 loss at home to fellow promoted side Watford.
Player of the match
GrayDemarai Gray
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Pickford
- 22Godfrey
- 13Mina
- 5Keane
- 12DigneBooked at 56mins
- 14TownsendSubstituted forGordonat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Doucouré
- 6Allan
- 17IwobiSubstituted forDobbinat 89'minutes
- 11GraySubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
- 33Rondón
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 4Holgate
- 15Begovic
- 24Gordon
- 26Davies
- 31Lonergan
- 32Branthwaite
- 50Simms
- 61Dobbin
Norwich
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 15KabakBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRashicaat 69'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21WilliamsBooked at 84minsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 86'minutes
- 20Lees-MelouBooked at 80mins
- 16NormannSubstituted forTzolisat 69'minutes
- 23McLean
- 24Sargent
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 8Gilmour
- 10Dowell
- 17Rashica
- 18Tzolis
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
- 44Omobamidele
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 38,821
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 2, Norwich City 0.
Booking
Anthony Gordon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Christos Tzolis (Norwich City).
Post update
Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Lewis Dobbin replaces Alex Iwobi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Max Aarons (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Brandon Williams.
Post update
Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Keane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joshua Sargent.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).
