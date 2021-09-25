Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Yoane Wissa scored late on to earn Brentford a share of the spoils

Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser as Brentford held Liverpool to a draw in a thrilling encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Wissa's dinked finish over Alisson rescued a point for the hosts, who matched Jurgen Klopp's team for long spells and created enough opportunities to claim all three points.

Ethan Pinnock had given Thomas Frank's side a deserved early lead, poking home from close range after Ivan Toney flicked Sergi Canos' low cross into the defender's path.

Diogo Jota brought the visitors level just three minutes later, rising unmarked to head Jordan Henderson's looping cross into the corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool put the Reds ahead for the first time in the match, only for Vitaly Janelt to equalise once more after Pontus Jansson had rattled the crossbar.

Curtis Jones restored the visitors' lead with a long-range drive that took a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer on its way in, but Brentford - and Wissa - had the last word.

The draw lifts unbeaten Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Bees climbing to ninth.

Salah's century ruined by magnificent Bees

Brentford have come a long way since their last meeting with Liverpool - a 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat in the 1988-89 season - and they certainly gave the Reds a run for their money in a pulsating, breathless contest that could have gone either way.

Both teams had efforts cleared off the line in a frantic opening, Kristoffer Ajer denying Salah with a last-gasp lunge before Joel Matip hacked Bryan Mbeumo's effort out of harm's way at the other end.

Toney and Frank Onyeka also went close for the Bees, who eventually took a deserved lead from the unlikeliest of sources, Pinnock sliding home for his first Premier League goal.

The hosts were in front for just three minutes, however, as Jota headed Henderson's delivery beyond David Raya for his third league goal of the campaign.

The visitors ended the first half in the ascendency and it took a fabulous piece of goalkeeping by Raya to deny Jota his second of the game after Jones' shot had rebounded off the post and into the Portuguese's path.

The Brentford goalkeeper managed to get a hand to Salah's effort nine minutes into the second half, but was unable to prevent it crossing the line for the Egyptian's 100th league goal for the Reds.

Salah is the 13th player to reach a century of league goals for the club, and the fourth to do so in the Premier League era after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.

Undeterred, Frank's side kept pushing forward and equalised once more through Janelt, with Jones unable to get to the ball before it crossed the line.

Jones' thunderous drive put Liverpool back in the driving seat and Salah should have given the Reds a crucial two-goal cushion, but the 29-year-old's chipped effort landed on the roof of the net.

That miss proved costly as Wissa - who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes after replacing Christian Norgaard - dinked the ball over the onrushing Alisson to complete the scoring.

That was not the end of the drama, however.

Toney rifled the ball into the bottom corner with three minutes remaining to send the home fans into raptures, only for the offside flag to cut short their celebrations.

But Frank and his players were given a fantastic reception at the final whistle after claiming a hard-earned point that continues their fantastic start to life in the top flight.

Player of the match Toney Ivan Toney with an average of 7.71 Brentford Brentford Brentford

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.71 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.52 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.43 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 7.40 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.30 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 7.28 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 7.28 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.26 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 7.16 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 7.07 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 7.07 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 7.02 Squad number 22 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 6.99 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 6.81 Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 6.80 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 6.53 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 6.32 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.10 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 5.89 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 5.88 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 5.72 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 5.70 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 5.60 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.59 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 5.53 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 5.47

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 7 Canós 15 Onyeka 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock Substituted for M Jorgensen at 43' minutes

7 Canós

15 Onyeka Booked at 44mins Substituted for Baptiste at 68' minutes

6 Nørgaard Substituted for Wissa at 78' minutes

27 Janelt

3 Henry

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Substitutes 8 Jensen

9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

22 M Jorgensen

26 Baptiste

28 Bidstrup

30 Roerslev

40 Fernández Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Booked at 70mins

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho

17 Jones Substituted for Firmino at 68' minutes

11 Salah

20 Jota

10 Mané Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

9 Firmino

12 Gomez

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

62 Kelleher Referee: Stuart Attwell Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 3. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rico Henry. Post update Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford). Post update Offside, Brentford. Zanka tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update VAR Decision: Goal Brentford - Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Yoane Wissa). goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 3, Liverpool 3. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.Goal confirmed following VAR Review. Post update Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Sergi Canós. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pontus Jansson. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Christian Nørgaard. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside. Post update Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward