BrentfordBrentford3LiverpoolLiverpool3

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Yoane Wissa rescues a point for Bees in thriller

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Yoane Wissa, Brentford, Liverpool
Yoane Wissa scored late on to earn Brentford a share of the spoils

Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser as Brentford held Liverpool to a draw in a thrilling encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Wissa's dinked finish over Alisson rescued a point for the hosts, who matched Jurgen Klopp's team for long spells and created enough opportunities to claim all three points.

Ethan Pinnock had given Thomas Frank's side a deserved early lead, poking home from close range after Ivan Toney flicked Sergi Canos' low cross into the defender's path.

Diogo Jota brought the visitors level just three minutes later, rising unmarked to head Jordan Henderson's looping cross into the corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool put the Reds ahead for the first time in the match, only for Vitaly Janelt to equalise once more after Pontus Jansson had rattled the crossbar.

Curtis Jones restored the visitors' lead with a long-range drive that took a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer on its way in, but Brentford - and Wissa - had the last word.

The draw lifts unbeaten Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Bees climbing to ninth.

Salah's century ruined by magnificent Bees

Brentford have come a long way since their last meeting with Liverpool - a 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat in the 1988-89 season - and they certainly gave the Reds a run for their money in a pulsating, breathless contest that could have gone either way.

Both teams had efforts cleared off the line in a frantic opening, Kristoffer Ajer denying Salah with a last-gasp lunge before Joel Matip hacked Bryan Mbeumo's effort out of harm's way at the other end.

Toney and Frank Onyeka also went close for the Bees, who eventually took a deserved lead from the unlikeliest of sources, Pinnock sliding home for his first Premier League goal.

The hosts were in front for just three minutes, however, as Jota headed Henderson's delivery beyond David Raya for his third league goal of the campaign.

The visitors ended the first half in the ascendency and it took a fabulous piece of goalkeeping by Raya to deny Jota his second of the game after Jones' shot had rebounded off the post and into the Portuguese's path.

The Brentford goalkeeper managed to get a hand to Salah's effort nine minutes into the second half, but was unable to prevent it crossing the line for the Egyptian's 100th league goal for the Reds.

Salah is the 13th player to reach a century of league goals for the club, and the fourth to do so in the Premier League era after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.

Undeterred, Frank's side kept pushing forward and equalised once more through Janelt, with Jones unable to get to the ball before it crossed the line.

Jones' thunderous drive put Liverpool back in the driving seat and Salah should have given the Reds a crucial two-goal cushion, but the 29-year-old's chipped effort landed on the roof of the net.

That miss proved costly as Wissa - who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes after replacing Christian Norgaard - dinked the ball over the onrushing Alisson to complete the scoring.

That was not the end of the drama, however.

Toney rifled the ball into the bottom corner with three minutes remaining to send the home fans into raptures, only for the offside flag to cut short their celebrations.

But Frank and his players were given a fantastic reception at the final whistle after claiming a hard-earned point that continues their fantastic start to life in the top flight.

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5PinnockSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 43'minutes
  • 7Canós
  • 15OnyekaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 68'minutes
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forWissaat 78'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 3Henry
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 26Baptiste
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 30Roerslev
  • 40Fernández

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 70mins
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forFirminoat 68'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20Jota
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 12Gomez
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Comments

Join the conversation

609 comments

  • Comment posted by NH, today at 19:29

    Well that wasn't dull, was it. Well played Brentford.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah. That was a tough game for Liverpool. I can really see Brentford staying up this season

  • Comment posted by Carpe diem, today at 19:30

    I'm glad that's over! What a game! Brentford are definitely going to bloody some noses this season.

    They'll win enough to stay up with the passion they've got. We may be top but we have to defend better than that.

    • Reply posted by 2D, today at 19:45

      2D replied:
      Guarantee they roll over against Citeh, Chelsea & MUFC

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:30

    Saying well played wouldn't do Brentford justice. It was like watching a champions League final tonight. I should be annoyed as a Liverpool fan that we only got a point but you definitely deserved a point from this. Fans were absolutely class and vocal throughout today. Hope you're here to stay in the league for years to come.

    • Reply posted by JJSnow, today at 19:46

      JJSnow replied:
      Euro Super League would of killed nights like this, the big games can be damp squibs, these are the kind of the games that throw up the best entertainment.

  • Comment posted by sueofthenorth, today at 19:29

    Respect to Brentford.

    What a game.

    YNWA!

    • Reply posted by triggs, today at 19:32

      triggs replied:
      3-3 . Van dijk must still be out injured

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 19:28

    What a game. Great entertainment

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:44

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      If I could watch that every week I'd be happy!

  • Comment posted by KlippertyKlopp, today at 19:28

    Credit where credit is due… Brentford deserved that! Well played!

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 19:32

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Are. You. Not. Entertained? Brilliant Brentford. Should have beaten chequebook bullies Varpool!

  • Comment posted by Dan Dan Dan Dan, today at 19:30

    Well played Brentford, you were just awesome 👌
    Superb entertainment, Liverpool still top and unbeaten.....we go again next week

    Phew 😬

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 19:39

      Footy_fan replied:
      Always a good feeling when Liverpool are humbled 😄

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 19:30

    Well played Brentford!

    Liverpool are top... That is Klopp's fault.

    Man U are a laughing stock... That is Ole's fault.

    • Reply posted by Primark Scream, today at 19:32

      Primark Scream replied:
      Imagine only being 1pt ahead of a "laughing stock" after 6 games

  • Comment posted by MCF, today at 19:31

    What a great game. I’m sorry even as a Red I have to say …hats off to Brentford.

  • Comment posted by zoro, today at 19:28

    Great game

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:53

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Very enjoyable and entertaining for both fans of the two teams and neutrals alike.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:29

    Brentford deserve a lot of credit, a cracking game! 3-3...

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 19:30

    As a neutral. What a game. Well done both teams

  • Comment posted by ThatGuy, today at 19:29

    Well done Brentford, great start to the season!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:34

    Meanwhile Ole still looking for offside.. 😂 Just accept it Villa won..

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:48

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Mike Dean still being questioned as to what went wrong today.

  • Comment posted by dad, today at 19:29

    Fare play Brentford wow,

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:35

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Fare?

  • Comment posted by Nelly, today at 19:30

    Brentford had 12 shots with only 32% of the possession! Blimey. Well done Brentford.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 19:50

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Some stat! These boys like a scrap

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:31

    What a fantastic game. This is how football should be played. Could have been 3 - 1 to Brentford within the 1st 12 minutes.
    Full credit to both teams.

    • Reply posted by sueofthenorth, today at 19:35

      sueofthenorth replied:
      Could also have been 5-3 to Liverpool.
      But still, I'm really impressed by Brentford and I hope they do well.
      YNWA!

  • Comment posted by Xenasys, today at 19:31

    Good game Brentford look like the real deal

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:51

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      They can do some serious damage to other teams plans this season. All the best for the reminder of the season Brentford.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:38

    Brentford playing like Leeds, without fear.
    and good on them.
    Liverpool brilliantly entertaining too.
    great match.

  • Comment posted by Tucker, today at 19:39

    If only my Grandfather and father were here to see this. Well done Brentford.