Match ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 3.
Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser as Brentford held Liverpool to a draw in a thrilling encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Wissa's dinked finish over Alisson rescued a point for the hosts, who matched Jurgen Klopp's team for long spells and created enough opportunities to claim all three points.
Ethan Pinnock had given Thomas Frank's side a deserved early lead, poking home from close range after Ivan Toney flicked Sergi Canos' low cross into the defender's path.
Diogo Jota brought the visitors level just three minutes later, rising unmarked to head Jordan Henderson's looping cross into the corner from the edge of the six-yard box.
Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool put the Reds ahead for the first time in the match, only for Vitaly Janelt to equalise once more after Pontus Jansson had rattled the crossbar.
Curtis Jones restored the visitors' lead with a long-range drive that took a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer on its way in, but Brentford - and Wissa - had the last word.
The draw lifts unbeaten Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Bees climbing to ninth.
Salah's century ruined by magnificent Bees
Brentford have come a long way since their last meeting with Liverpool - a 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat in the 1988-89 season - and they certainly gave the Reds a run for their money in a pulsating, breathless contest that could have gone either way.
Both teams had efforts cleared off the line in a frantic opening, Kristoffer Ajer denying Salah with a last-gasp lunge before Joel Matip hacked Bryan Mbeumo's effort out of harm's way at the other end.
Toney and Frank Onyeka also went close for the Bees, who eventually took a deserved lead from the unlikeliest of sources, Pinnock sliding home for his first Premier League goal.
The hosts were in front for just three minutes, however, as Jota headed Henderson's delivery beyond David Raya for his third league goal of the campaign.
The visitors ended the first half in the ascendency and it took a fabulous piece of goalkeeping by Raya to deny Jota his second of the game after Jones' shot had rebounded off the post and into the Portuguese's path.
The Brentford goalkeeper managed to get a hand to Salah's effort nine minutes into the second half, but was unable to prevent it crossing the line for the Egyptian's 100th league goal for the Reds.
Salah is the 13th player to reach a century of league goals for the club, and the fourth to do so in the Premier League era after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.
Undeterred, Frank's side kept pushing forward and equalised once more through Janelt, with Jones unable to get to the ball before it crossed the line.
Jones' thunderous drive put Liverpool back in the driving seat and Salah should have given the Reds a crucial two-goal cushion, but the 29-year-old's chipped effort landed on the roof of the net.
That miss proved costly as Wissa - who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes after replacing Christian Norgaard - dinked the ball over the onrushing Alisson to complete the scoring.
That was not the end of the drama, however.
Toney rifled the ball into the bottom corner with three minutes remaining to send the home fans into raptures, only for the offside flag to cut short their celebrations.
But Frank and his players were given a fantastic reception at the final whistle after claiming a hard-earned point that continues their fantastic start to life in the top flight.
Player of the match
ToneyIvan Toney
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number22Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
6.81
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 5PinnockSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 43'minutes
- 7Canós
- 15OnyekaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 68'minutes
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forWissaat 78'minutes
- 27Janelt
- 3Henry
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 22M Jorgensen
- 26Baptiste
- 28Bidstrup
- 30Roerslev
- 40Fernández
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonBooked at 70mins
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 17JonesSubstituted forFirminoat 68'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20Jota
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 9Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 3.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Zanka tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Brentford - Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Yoane Wissa).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 3, Liverpool 3. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Sergi Canós.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Christian Nørgaard.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Post update
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
