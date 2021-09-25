Premier League
Man UtdManchester United0Aston VillaAston Villa1

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes misses late penalty as Villa win at Old Trafford for first time in 12 years

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa heads over the bar in the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford
There were 19 attempts in the first 45 minutes at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.

Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before the defender handled inside the box to present Manchester United with a lifeline.

However, Fernandes blazed high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Having suffered an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Ham, United have lost their past two home games without scoring.

Villa missed two big chances before a dramatic finale.

After Matt Targett blazed over inside the six-yard area, Ollie Watkins could only fire at David de Gea after the United keeper had passed straight to the Villa forward following Harry Maguire's backpass.

In a thrilling game, Ezri Konsa also headed another chance over after beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the air, while Watkins was denied by De Gea at full stretch in the second half.

At the other end, Emiliano Martinez kept out Maguire's header and Paul Pogba nodded wide when the France midfielder should have scored.

Penalty woe for Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer frustrated by 'clear offside'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used his pre-match news conference to voice concerns about United's lack of penalties in recent weeks.

The Red Devils boss thought his side were denied "two stonewall penalties" in a 2-1 win at West Ham last Sunday, while he also felt they should have had a spot-kick in the cup defeat by the Hammers on Wednesday.

When substitute Edinson Cavani's header struck Hause's arm deep into stoppage time, referee Mike Dean immediately pointed to the spot.

Fernandes, however, ballooned his attempt high over Martinez's crossbar leaving Villa to celebrate a famous win.

It capped a bitterly frustrating day for United.

They had 28 shots yet failed to find the net. It was also the first time Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score since re-signing.

Suddenly, United and Solskjaer find themselves under pressure before Villarreal's Champions League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Solskjaer is expected to deliver trophies this season after a busy - and expensive - summer in the transfer market.

With one avenue closed in the EFL Cup, they need to bounce back and beat Villarreal after losing their first group game against Young Boys.

Memorable win for Villa

Dean Smith pleased with 'aggressive' and 'brave' display

Villa arrived at Old Trafford seeking a first point on the road in the Premier League. They left celebrating a memorable victory after a highly impressive performance.

Not since Gabriel Agbonlahor scored the winner in 2009 have Villa won at Old Trafford but Dean Smith's side revelled in their surroundings as they carved out several clear-cut chances.

Targett will wonder how on earth he missed from close range after a lovely move involving John McGinn and Matty Cash.

With England boss Gareth Southgate watching from the directors' box, Watkins will feel he should have done better after De Gea's mistake before the United keeper denied Villa's number 11 after half-time with a diving stop.

Villa secured nine away wins on their way to finishing a respectable 11th last season.

After back-to-back defeats on their travels, they are up and running on the road after a powerful headed finish by Hause, making his first league start of the season in place of Axel Tuanzebe, who was not eligible to face his parent club.

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

with an average of 8.07

Manchester United

  1. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    5.29

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    4.90

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.67

  4. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    4.66

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    4.46

  7. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    4.44

  8. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.42

  9. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.26

  10. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.24

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.12

  12. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    4.00

  13. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.67

  14. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.64

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    7.94

  3. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.80

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.78

  5. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.77

  6. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.73

  7. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.71

  8. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.70

  10. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    7.69

  11. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    7.67

  12. Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    7.49

  13. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.45

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 5MaguireSubstituted forLindelöfat 67'minutes
  • 23ShawBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDalotat 34'minutes
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forCavaniat 82'minutes
  • 17FredBooked at 77mins
  • 11Greenwood
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 6Pogba
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 9Martial
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 21Cavani
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek

Aston Villa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 4Konsa
  • 30Hause
  • 5Mings
  • 2CashBooked at 90mins
  • 7McGinnBooked at 66mins
  • 41RamseySubstituted forArcherat 86'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 3Targett
  • 20IngsSubstituted forBuendíaat 78'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 10Buendía
  • 12Steer
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 36Bogarde
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
72,922

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home28
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 0, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  4. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot is too high. Bruno Fernandes should be disappointed.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  7. Booking

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 0, Aston Villa 1. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Edinson Cavani replaces Scott McTominay.

  17. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  20. Post update

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

