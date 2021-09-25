Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Neil Johnston BBC Sport at Old Trafford

There were 19 attempts in the first 45 minutes at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.

Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before the defender handled inside the box to present Manchester United with a lifeline.

However, Fernandes blazed high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

Having suffered an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Ham, United have lost their past two home games without scoring.

Villa missed two big chances before a dramatic finale.

After Matt Targett blazed over inside the six-yard area, Ollie Watkins could only fire at David de Gea after the United keeper had passed straight to the Villa forward following Harry Maguire's backpass.

In a thrilling game, Ezri Konsa also headed another chance over after beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the air, while Watkins was denied by De Gea at full stretch in the second half.

At the other end, Emiliano Martinez kept out Maguire's header and Paul Pogba nodded wide when the France midfielder should have scored.

Penalty woe for Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer frustrated by 'clear offside'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used his pre-match news conference to voice concerns about United's lack of penalties in recent weeks.

The Red Devils boss thought his side were denied "two stonewall penalties" in a 2-1 win at West Ham last Sunday, while he also felt they should have had a spot-kick in the cup defeat by the Hammers on Wednesday.

When substitute Edinson Cavani's header struck Hause's arm deep into stoppage time, referee Mike Dean immediately pointed to the spot.

Fernandes, however, ballooned his attempt high over Martinez's crossbar leaving Villa to celebrate a famous win.

It capped a bitterly frustrating day for United.

They had 28 shots yet failed to find the net. It was also the first time Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score since re-signing.

Suddenly, United and Solskjaer find themselves under pressure before Villarreal's Champions League visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Solskjaer is expected to deliver trophies this season after a busy - and expensive - summer in the transfer market.

With one avenue closed in the EFL Cup, they need to bounce back and beat Villarreal after losing their first group game against Young Boys.

Memorable win for Villa

Dean Smith pleased with 'aggressive' and 'brave' display

Villa arrived at Old Trafford seeking a first point on the road in the Premier League. They left celebrating a memorable victory after a highly impressive performance.

Not since Gabriel Agbonlahor scored the winner in 2009 have Villa won at Old Trafford but Dean Smith's side revelled in their surroundings as they carved out several clear-cut chances.

Targett will wonder how on earth he missed from close range after a lovely move involving John McGinn and Matty Cash.

With England boss Gareth Southgate watching from the directors' box, Watkins will feel he should have done better after De Gea's mistake before the United keeper denied Villa's number 11 after half-time with a diving stop.

Villa secured nine away wins on their way to finishing a respectable 11th last season.

After back-to-back defeats on their travels, they are up and running on the road after a powerful headed finish by Hause, making his first league start of the season in place of Axel Tuanzebe, who was not eligible to face his parent club.

Player of the match McGinn John McGinn with an average of 8.07 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Manchester United Avg Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 5.29 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 4.90 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 4.67 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 4.66 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.52 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 4.46 Squad number 6 Player name Pogba Average rating 4.44 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 4.42 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 4.26 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 4.24 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.12 Squad number 21 Player name Cavani Average rating 4.00 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 3.67 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.64 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 8.07 Squad number 30 Player name Hause Average rating 7.94 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 7.80 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.78 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.77 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 7.73 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 7.71 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.70 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 7.70 Squad number 3 Player name Targett Average rating 7.69 Squad number 41 Player name Ramsey Average rating 7.67 Squad number 35 Player name Archer Average rating 7.49 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.45

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 19 Varane 5 Maguire 23 Shaw 39 McTominay 17 Fred 11 Greenwood 18 Bruno Fernandes 6 Pogba 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

19 Varane

5 Maguire Substituted for Lindelöf at 67' minutes

23 Shaw Booked at 29mins Substituted for Dalot at 34' minutes

39 McTominay Substituted for Cavani at 82' minutes

17 Fred Booked at 77mins

11 Greenwood

18 Bruno Fernandes

6 Pogba

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

9 Martial

14 Lingard

20 Dalot

21 Cavani

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

31 Matic

34 van de Beek Aston Villa Formation 3-5-2 1 Martínez 4 Konsa 30 Hause 5 Mings 2 Cash 7 McGinn 41 Ramsey 6 Douglas Luiz 3 Targett 20 Ings 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

4 Konsa

30 Hause

5 Mings

2 Cash Booked at 90mins

7 McGinn Booked at 66mins

41 Ramsey Substituted for Archer at 86' minutes

6 Douglas Luiz

3 Targett

20 Ings Substituted for Buendía at 78' minutes

11 Watkins Substitutes 10 Buendía

12 Steer

15 Traoré

18 Young

19 Nakamba

21 El Ghazi

33 Chukwuemeka

35 Archer

36 Bogarde Referee: Mike Dean Attendance: 72,922 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 0, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Aston Villa 1. Post update Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot is too high. Bruno Fernandes should be disappointed. Post update Penalty conceded by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) with a hand ball in the penalty area. Post update Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross. Booking Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa). goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 0, Aston Villa 1. Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Jacob Ramsey. Post update Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía following a corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Edinson Cavani replaces Scott McTominay. Post update Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa). Post update Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United). Post update Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward