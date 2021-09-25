Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hanna Bennison joined Everton on a four-year deal in August

Club record signing Hanna Bennison helped Everton earn their first victory of the Women's Super League season with an excellent second-half goal against Birmingham City.

The 18-year-old Swede traded passes with Toni Duggan before making it 2-1 with her first goal in English football.

Leonie Maier had put Everton ahead early on before Jade Pennock levelled.

Bennison restored Everton's lead before Rikke Sevecke completed the win.

More to follow.