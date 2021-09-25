Match ends, Motherwell 2, Ross County 1.
Motherwell kept pace at the top end of the Scottish Premiership after Tony Watt's late winner snatched the points against Ross County.
Callum Slattery's stunning early strike had put Graham Alexander's men ahead and seemingly on course to finish the day in the division's top three.
But a Regan Charles-Cook cross evaded everyone, including helpless goalkeeper Liam Kelly, and found the net to level.
However, Watt struck with 10 minutes to play to move Motherwell up to third.
The Fir Park side remain two points behind leaders Rangers and one adrift of second-placed Hearts, while County stay 11th.
Only goals scored keeps them off the foot of the division, but manager Malky Mackay will be encouraged by how they managed to fight their way back into the game after the early concession.
Despite their opening goal, Motherwell were not involved much in the first half other than trying to keep County quiet as they began their search for an equaliser.
Blair Spittal was the visitors' bright spark and had a volley from a narrow angle at the back-post thwarted by Kelly.
Motherwell struggled to create openings but were comfortable in defence and limited County to half-chances and shots from distance for the most part.
Spittal had another opportunity after gliding past Juhani Ojala, but ballooned his shot over the bar from close range after the ball had ping-ponged around the Motherwell box.
Motherwell, fresh from a draw at Ibrox and unbeaten in four, started the second half in a confident and energetic manner.
Watt crashed a free header off the bar from a Stephen O'Donnell cross, but the hosts fell out of the game again, even if their defence was well-equipped to keep the ball out of the net.
County's attacking football was a joy to watch at times, with Ross Callachan, Joseph Hungbo and Jordan White linking up effectively.
Jack Burroughs went close, driving in from the left and flashing a shot narrowly wide, before County hit the bar themselves when Callachan cut back to on-loan Watford winger Hungbo, who struck the frame of the goal from close range.
Burroughs had another sight of goal but could not beat Kelly and County were punished when Motherwell found a winner with 10 minutes to play.
Ricki Lamie floated a ball over the top of the County defence and Watt showed great composure with an excellent first touch before he unleashed a powerful strike past Ashley Maynard-Brewer.
What did we learn?
Motherwell are now well-versed in weathering storms. Much like their last two league outings - particularly against Aberdeen - they weren't always in control of the game but managed to find the key goal when it mattered.
County showed great character to rally after going behind early on in the match but despite the quantity of chances they had they were let down by the quality of them.
Hungbo came off the bench at the break and looked like the dynamic attacker they will need as Mackay's men search for their first three points this season.
What did they say?
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We're not pretending we particularly played at our best, but we dug out a game that was on an even keel, which is a great trait to have.
"I thought this week that this would be our toughest challenge and it was. It was probably the biggest three points so far for us this season."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "My centre backs were up against a challenge. The amount of long balls and balls floated into the box, and Motherwell being a big team, was a real challenge and I thought that to a man they were great.
"The second half we kept feeding young Hungbo and he was excellent. He has great pace and he'll only get more confident from today."
What's next?
Motherwell travel to Hearts in the Premiership on Saturday (15:00 BST), while County are at Dundee United at the same time.
WattTony Watt
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.72
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number18Player nameBurroughsAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
4.23
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 78mins
- 14Ojala
- 4Lamie
- 19McGinley
- 23GrimshawSubstituted forDonnellyat 63'minutes
- 16SlatteryBooked at 62mins
- 8O'Hara
- 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 63'minutes
- 32WattBooked at 90mins
- 9van VeenSubstituted forCarrollat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 6Maguire
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 20Crawford
- 22Donnelly
- 28Roberts
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 5Baldwin
- 16Iacovitti
- 18Burroughs
- 15WatsonBooked at 47minsSubstituted forClarkeat 51'minutes
- 6PatonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 81'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 17Charles-CookBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHungboat 45'minutes
- 8CallachanBooked at 90mins
- 26White
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Cancola
- 9Samuel
- 11Robertson
- 20Clarke
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 4,477
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Ross County 1.
Post update
Foul by Jack Burroughs (Ross County).
Post update
Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tony Watt (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Callachan (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Jack Burroughs (Ross County).
Post update
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jack Burroughs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark O'Hara (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Carroll replaces Kevin van Veen.
Post update
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Robertson replaces Harrison Paton.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 2, Ross County 1. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricki Lamie.
