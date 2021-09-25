Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt cracked in the winner to move Motherwell up to third

Motherwell kept pace at the top end of the Scottish Premiership after Tony Watt's late winner snatched the points against Ross County.

Callum Slattery's stunning early strike had put Graham Alexander's men ahead and seemingly on course to finish the day in the division's top three.

But a Regan Charles-Cook cross evaded everyone, including helpless goalkeeper Liam Kelly, and found the net to level.

However, Watt struck with 10 minutes to play to move Motherwell up to third.

The Fir Park side remain two points behind leaders Rangers and one adrift of second-placed Hearts, while County stay 11th.

Only goals scored keeps them off the foot of the division, but manager Malky Mackay will be encouraged by how they managed to fight their way back into the game after the early concession.

Despite their opening goal, Motherwell were not involved much in the first half other than trying to keep County quiet as they began their search for an equaliser.

Blair Spittal was the visitors' bright spark and had a volley from a narrow angle at the back-post thwarted by Kelly.

Motherwell struggled to create openings but were comfortable in defence and limited County to half-chances and shots from distance for the most part.

Spittal had another opportunity after gliding past Juhani Ojala, but ballooned his shot over the bar from close range after the ball had ping-ponged around the Motherwell box.

Motherwell, fresh from a draw at Ibrox and unbeaten in four, started the second half in a confident and energetic manner.

Watt crashed a free header off the bar from a Stephen O'Donnell cross, but the hosts fell out of the game again, even if their defence was well-equipped to keep the ball out of the net.

County's attacking football was a joy to watch at times, with Ross Callachan, Joseph Hungbo and Jordan White linking up effectively.

Jack Burroughs went close, driving in from the left and flashing a shot narrowly wide, before County hit the bar themselves when Callachan cut back to on-loan Watford winger Hungbo, who struck the frame of the goal from close range.

Burroughs had another sight of goal but could not beat Kelly and County were punished when Motherwell found a winner with 10 minutes to play.

Ricki Lamie floated a ball over the top of the County defence and Watt showed great composure with an excellent first touch before he unleashed a powerful strike past Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Man of the match

Slattery was the key for Motherwell in transition as they moved forward and he was also instrumental in breaking up County's momentum

What did we learn?

Motherwell are now well-versed in weathering storms. Much like their last two league outings - particularly against Aberdeen - they weren't always in control of the game but managed to find the key goal when it mattered.

County showed great character to rally after going behind early on in the match but despite the quantity of chances they had they were let down by the quality of them.

Hungbo came off the bench at the break and looked like the dynamic attacker they will need as Mackay's men search for their first three points this season.

What did they say?

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We're not pretending we particularly played at our best, but we dug out a game that was on an even keel, which is a great trait to have.

"I thought this week that this would be our toughest challenge and it was. It was probably the biggest three points so far for us this season."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "My centre backs were up against a challenge. The amount of long balls and balls floated into the box, and Motherwell being a big team, was a real challenge and I thought that to a man they were great.

"The second half we kept feeding young Hungbo and he was excellent. He has great pace and he'll only get more confident from today."

What's next?

Motherwell travel to Hearts in the Premiership on Saturday (15:00 BST), while County are at Dundee United at the same time.

Player of the match Watt Tony Watt with an average of 7.38 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Ross County Ross County Ross County Motherwell Avg Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 7.38 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 7.08 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 6.95 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 6.70 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 6.66 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 6.59 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 6.54 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 6.37 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 6.35 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 6.34 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 6.24 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.22 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 6.18 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.72 Ross County Avg Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 7.28 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 7.07 Squad number 18 Player name Burroughs Average rating 6.80 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 6.58 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.45 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 5.81 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 5.81 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 5.78 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 5.67 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 5.67 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 5.65 Squad number 20 Player name Clarke Average rating 5.24 Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 5.20 Squad number 11 Player name Robertson Average rating 4.23