Match ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 1.
Rangers remain top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to their first win at Dundee in five years, earned after Jason Cummings missed a penalty.
Joe Aribo's second goal of the season separated the sides at the break, following a half in which the hosts passed up a number of opportunities.
And Dundee extended their run to five games without a goal after Cummings' second-half spot kick was saved.
It leaves James McPake's side bottom, still searching for a first league win.
And his frustration was evident at full-time as he was red carded by Bobby Madden after protesting to the officials on the pitch.
Rangers, though, stay ahead of Hearts at the summit after breaking a run of two defeats and a draw in their previous visits to Dens, as well as a defeat further down the street against United earlier this season.
A lot of eyes were on Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths after he was charged by Police Scotland in relation to "culpable and reckless" conduct after apparently kicking a flare into a stand of fans during the midweek League Cup defeat to St Johnstone.
Added to being on loan from Celtic, the striker's desperation to score was clear. Twice in the opening minutes he spurned good opportunities with headers from close range.
Two more would come his way. A thumping volley towards the near post and a left-foot shot from inside the box, but both times goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin got himself behind the efforts.
And a frustrating day was to get worse for Griffiths, who limped off before half-time with an ankle injury.
His were not the only big chances that came Dundee's way as they looked to end a run of four games without a goal - Jordan McGhee headed straight at McLaughlin from six yards out.
However, as so often happens in these games, the underdogs were punished for not taking their chances as Aribo soon put the champions ahead.
James Tavernier found Alfredo Morelos, who knocked a delightful ball into Aribo's path and he finished coolly past Adam Legzdins.
Rangers had been - and continued to be - unusually quiet, but did threatening a second at times. Kemar Roofe forced a save from Legzdins, and Connor Goldson found his route to goal blocked by his own team-mate Morelos.
Dundee were testing the visitors from set-pieces and Ryan Sweeney's header was on target, but Rangers began to gain more control with John Lundstram forcing a save and Morelos firing wide from six yards out.
That was until Dundee were awarded a penalty after Paul McMullan was caught by the leg of McLaughlin - who was booked, rather than sent off, after referee Madden deemed he had made a genuine effort to win the ball - and the home side had a golden opportunity to end their barren run in front of goal.
However, Cummings' effort down the centre of goal cannoned off the goalkeeper's foot and he was beaten to the rebound to as McLaughlin punched clear.
Still the home side had chances with McGhee steering a header the wrong side of a post, but their poor run in front of goal continues and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.
Man of the match - Joe Aribo
What did we learn?
Dundee could not have done much more to put an end to their poor run in front of goal, but it's now five games without scoring for the Premiership's bottom club and they've yet to win a game in seven league matches.
Rangers at times showed the frailties which has concerned supporters this season, especially from set pieces with the home side causing numerous problems, but they're still top of the league and into the semi-final of the League Cup.
What's next?
Rangers are away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday (17:45 BST), before hosting Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (15:00). Dundee are next in action on Saturday away to St Johnstone (15:00 BST).
Player of the match
SakalaFashion Sakala
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number29Player nameGriffithsAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number7Player nameJakubiakAverage rating
4.06
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number22Player nameBacunaAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
3.34
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
3.00
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
2.91
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
2.72
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
2.07
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Legzdins
- 14Ashcroft
- 4Fontaine
- 5Sweeney
- 2Kerr
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMcGowanat 62'minutes
- 8ByrneSubstituted forJakubiakat 74'minutes
- 6McGhee
- 3MarshallBooked at 53mins
- 18McMullan
- 29GriffithsSubstituted forCummingsat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Jakubiak
- 10McGowan
- 17McCowan
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
- 23Sheridan
- 35Cummings
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 33McLaughlinBooked at 59mins
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 3Bassey
- 18Kamara
- 4Lundstram
- 7HagiSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
- 17AriboBooked at 90mins
- 20MorelosSubstituted forSakalaat 67'minutes
- 25RoofeSubstituted forBacunaat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 10Davis
- 16Patterson
- 22Bacuna
- 23Wright
- 30Sakala
- 31Barisic
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 8,574
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
Booking
Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joe Aribo (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGowan.
Post update
Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Post update
Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Post update
Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
Post update
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Juninho Bacuna replaces Kemar Roofe.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Joe Aribo.
- Float: Will it be sink or swim for this poolside romance? Stream now on BBC iPlayer
- A Killing in Tiger Bay: One of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice