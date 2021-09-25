Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Paul McMullan (right) earned a penalty for Dundee, but Jason Cummings' spot kick was saved

Rangers remain top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to their first win at Dundee in five years, earned after Jason Cummings missed a penalty.

Joe Aribo's second goal of the season separated the sides at the break, following a half in which the hosts passed up a number of opportunities.

And Dundee extended their run to five games without a goal after Cummings' second-half spot kick was saved.

It leaves James McPake's side bottom, still searching for a first league win.

And his frustration was evident at full-time as he was red carded by Bobby Madden after protesting to the officials on the pitch.

Rangers, though, stay ahead of Hearts at the summit after breaking a run of two defeats and a draw in their previous visits to Dens, as well as a defeat further down the street against United earlier this season.

A lot of eyes were on Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths after he was charged by Police Scotland in relation to "culpable and reckless" conduct after apparently kicking a flare into a stand of fans during the midweek League Cup defeat to St Johnstone.

Added to being on loan from Celtic, the striker's desperation to score was clear. Twice in the opening minutes he spurned good opportunities with headers from close range.

Two more would come his way. A thumping volley towards the near post and a left-foot shot from inside the box, but both times goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin got himself behind the efforts.

And a frustrating day was to get worse for Griffiths, who limped off before half-time with an ankle injury.

His were not the only big chances that came Dundee's way as they looked to end a run of four games without a goal - Jordan McGhee headed straight at McLaughlin from six yards out.

However, as so often happens in these games, the underdogs were punished for not taking their chances as Aribo soon put the champions ahead.

James Tavernier found Alfredo Morelos, who knocked a delightful ball into Aribo's path and he finished coolly past Adam Legzdins.

Rangers had been - and continued to be - unusually quiet, but did threatening a second at times. Kemar Roofe forced a save from Legzdins, and Connor Goldson found his route to goal blocked by his own team-mate Morelos.

Dundee were testing the visitors from set-pieces and Ryan Sweeney's header was on target, but Rangers began to gain more control with John Lundstram forcing a save and Morelos firing wide from six yards out.

That was until Dundee were awarded a penalty after Paul McMullan was caught by the leg of McLaughlin - who was booked, rather than sent off, after referee Madden deemed he had made a genuine effort to win the ball - and the home side had a golden opportunity to end their barren run in front of goal.

However, Cummings' effort down the centre of goal cannoned off the goalkeeper's foot and he was beaten to the rebound to as McLaughlin punched clear.

Still the home side had chances with McGhee steering a header the wrong side of a post, but their poor run in front of goal continues and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Man of the match - Joe Aribo

Rangers' Aribo scored an excellent goal and was lively throughout

What did we learn?

Dundee could not have done much more to put an end to their poor run in front of goal, but it's now five games without scoring for the Premiership's bottom club and they've yet to win a game in seven league matches.

Rangers at times showed the frailties which has concerned supporters this season, especially from set pieces with the home side causing numerous problems, but they're still top of the league and into the semi-final of the League Cup.

What's next?

Rangers are away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday (17:45 BST), before hosting Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (15:00). Dundee are next in action on Saturday away to St Johnstone (15:00 BST).

Player of the match Sakala Fashion Sakala with an average of 5.87 Dundee Dundee Dundee

Rangers Rangers Rangers Dundee Avg Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.31 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 5.30 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 5.20 Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 5.20 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 5.19 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 5.11 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 5.09 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 5.08 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 5.05 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 4.98 Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 4.93 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 4.76 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 4.13 Squad number 7 Player name Jakubiak Average rating 4.06 Rangers Avg Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 5.87 Squad number 22 Player name Bacuna Average rating 5.82 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 5.69 Squad number 33 Player name McLaughlin Average rating 5.02 Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 4.45 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 4.28 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 3.34 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 3.12 Squad number 26 Player name Balogun Average rating 3.02 Squad number 17 Player name Aribo Average rating 3.00 Squad number 25 Player name Roofe Average rating 2.91 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 2.79 Squad number 7 Player name Hagi Average rating 2.72 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 2.07