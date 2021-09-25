Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

A fierce strike by Michael Smith (far right) put Hearts ahead

Hearts powered past Livingston to go second in the Scottish Premiership and stay a point off Rangers.

Robbie Neilson's side remain unbeaten in the league while Livi, who slip to tenth, have now lost five of their opening seven in the division.

Michael Smith popped up in the box to turn in Alex Cochrane's knock-back midway through the first half.

Liam Boyce converted a penalty before half-time and Cochrane slotted in the hosts' third.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek denied Smith and Stephen Kingsley as Hearts dominated.

Having frustrated Celtic in last week's landmark 1-0 win and held Rangers for more than half of Wednesday's League Cup loss, Livingston stuck with a stubborn approach at Tynecastle.

And for the opening quarter it was effective as the visitors carried out manager David Martindale's wish of keeping the home crowd quiet.

Hearts' dilemma was especially apparent at corners with seemingly no way through off long or short deliveries and flick-ons offering no penetration either.

But varying their approach and Smith taking a risk by venturing forward paid off as Barrie McKay's deep ball found Cochrane and Smith was on hand to fire home with his left foot.

And the hosts just grew in confidence with Beni Baningame upended by Ben Williamson and Boyce tucking away his ninth goal of the season.

It could have been three for the home side when Smith battered a half-volley towards goal in first-half added time but Stryjek blocked to keep Livingston's deficit at two.

And the keeper excelled in the second period to keep out Kingsley's sweetly struck free-kick and McKay's shot after the winger pounced on Ayo Obileye's loose pass.

But Stryjek was helpless moments later as McKay spun and squared low for Cochrane to apply the finish.

Man of the match - Alex Cochrane

The winger set up one and scored another in an enterprising performance

What did we learn?

Any doubts about Hearts' Premiership credentials following promotion were dispersed weeks ago and the strength in their performances continue to fuel fans' hopes of a serious challenge for the top spots.

Wide men McKay and Cochrane were at their best when receiving the ball from deeper positions, drawing Livingston out to create space. With Boyce at the top of the diamond in front of Ben Woodburn, the home side were eventually able to grind down Livingston and create openings.

After going behind and with very little going forward, Livi introduced Stephane Omeonga for the second half and the visitors were more active as an attacking force without really threatening.

What did they say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I was really pleased with the way we played. To get that first goal allows you then to settle down. They have to open up a wee bit and that allows us to take control.

"We want to be up at the top end of the league. We have aspirations to win every single week but we know that there's going to be weeks where we don't perform at that level."

What's next?

Hearts' last game before the October international break is at home to Motherwell next Saturday (15:00), when Livingston host St Mirren (15:00).

