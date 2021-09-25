Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Livingston 0.
Hearts powered past Livingston to go second in the Scottish Premiership and stay a point off Rangers.
Robbie Neilson's side remain unbeaten in the league while Livi, who slip to tenth, have now lost five of their opening seven in the division.
Michael Smith popped up in the box to turn in Alex Cochrane's knock-back midway through the first half.
Liam Boyce converted a penalty before half-time and Cochrane slotted in the hosts' third.
Goalkeeper Max Stryjek denied Smith and Stephen Kingsley as Hearts dominated.
Having frustrated Celtic in last week's landmark 1-0 win and held Rangers for more than half of Wednesday's League Cup loss, Livingston stuck with a stubborn approach at Tynecastle.
And for the opening quarter it was effective as the visitors carried out manager David Martindale's wish of keeping the home crowd quiet.
Hearts' dilemma was especially apparent at corners with seemingly no way through off long or short deliveries and flick-ons offering no penetration either.
But varying their approach and Smith taking a risk by venturing forward paid off as Barrie McKay's deep ball found Cochrane and Smith was on hand to fire home with his left foot.
And the hosts just grew in confidence with Beni Baningame upended by Ben Williamson and Boyce tucking away his ninth goal of the season.
It could have been three for the home side when Smith battered a half-volley towards goal in first-half added time but Stryjek blocked to keep Livingston's deficit at two.
And the keeper excelled in the second period to keep out Kingsley's sweetly struck free-kick and McKay's shot after the winger pounced on Ayo Obileye's loose pass.
But Stryjek was helpless moments later as McKay spun and squared low for Cochrane to apply the finish.
Man of the match - Alex Cochrane
What did we learn?
Any doubts about Hearts' Premiership credentials following promotion were dispersed weeks ago and the strength in their performances continue to fuel fans' hopes of a serious challenge for the top spots.
Wide men McKay and Cochrane were at their best when receiving the ball from deeper positions, drawing Livingston out to create space. With Boyce at the top of the diamond in front of Ben Woodburn, the home side were eventually able to grind down Livingston and create openings.
After going behind and with very little going forward, Livi introduced Stephane Omeonga for the second half and the visitors were more active as an attacking force without really threatening.
What did they say?
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I was really pleased with the way we played. To get that first goal allows you then to settle down. They have to open up a wee bit and that allows us to take control.
"We want to be up at the top end of the league. We have aspirations to win every single week but we know that there's going to be weeks where we don't perform at that level."
What's next?
Hearts' last game before the October international break is at home to Motherwell next Saturday (15:00), when Livingston host St Mirren (15:00).
Player of the match
WoodburnBen Woodburn
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number21Player nameGnanduilletAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.57
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number21Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number12Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number16Player nameLewisAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
3.24
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 15Moore
- 19HalkettSubstituted forHaringat 89'minutes
- 3KingsleySubstituted forHallidayat 71'minutes
- 2Smith
- 6Baningime
- 14Devlin
- 17Cochrane
- 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 77'minutes
- 10BoyceSubstituted forGnanduilletat 63'minutes
- 9Woodburn
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 7Walker
- 8McEneff
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 21Gnanduillet
Livingston
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 78mins
- 29Penrice
- 21McMillan
- 18Holt
- 12WilliamsonSubstituted forOmeongaat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 16LewisSubstituted forLongridgeat 45'minutes
- 22ShinnieBooked at 49mins
- 14BaileySubstituted forAndersonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barden
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 11Montaño
- 17Forrest
- 24Kelly
- 33Omeonga
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 16,175
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away22
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Livingston 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Peter Haring replaces Craig Halkett because of an injury.
Post update
Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).
Post update
Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.
Booking
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Foul by Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beni Baningime.
Post update
Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Float: Will it be sink or swim for this poolside romance? Stream now on BBC iPlayer
- A Killing in Tiger Bay: One of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice