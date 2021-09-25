Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian3LivingstonLivingston0

Hearts 3-0 Livingston: Hosts power past opponents to go second

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Michael Smith scores
A fierce strike by Michael Smith (far right) put Hearts ahead

Hearts powered past Livingston to go second in the Scottish Premiership and stay a point off Rangers.

Robbie Neilson's side remain unbeaten in the league while Livi, who slip to tenth, have now lost five of their opening seven in the division.

Michael Smith popped up in the box to turn in Alex Cochrane's knock-back midway through the first half.

Liam Boyce converted a penalty before half-time and Cochrane slotted in the hosts' third.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek denied Smith and Stephen Kingsley as Hearts dominated.

Having frustrated Celtic in last week's landmark 1-0 win and held Rangers for more than half of Wednesday's League Cup loss, Livingston stuck with a stubborn approach at Tynecastle.

And for the opening quarter it was effective as the visitors carried out manager David Martindale's wish of keeping the home crowd quiet.

Hearts' dilemma was especially apparent at corners with seemingly no way through off long or short deliveries and flick-ons offering no penetration either.

But varying their approach and Smith taking a risk by venturing forward paid off as Barrie McKay's deep ball found Cochrane and Smith was on hand to fire home with his left foot.

And the hosts just grew in confidence with Beni Baningame upended by Ben Williamson and Boyce tucking away his ninth goal of the season.

It could have been three for the home side when Smith battered a half-volley towards goal in first-half added time but Stryjek blocked to keep Livingston's deficit at two.

And the keeper excelled in the second period to keep out Kingsley's sweetly struck free-kick and McKay's shot after the winger pounced on Ayo Obileye's loose pass.

But Stryjek was helpless moments later as McKay spun and squared low for Cochrane to apply the finish.

Man of the match - Alex Cochrane

Alex Cochrane scores
The winger set up one and scored another in an enterprising performance

What did we learn?

Any doubts about Hearts' Premiership credentials following promotion were dispersed weeks ago and the strength in their performances continue to fuel fans' hopes of a serious challenge for the top spots.

Wide men McKay and Cochrane were at their best when receiving the ball from deeper positions, drawing Livingston out to create space. With Boyce at the top of the diamond in front of Ben Woodburn, the home side were eventually able to grind down Livingston and create openings.

After going behind and with very little going forward, Livi introduced Stephane Omeonga for the second half and the visitors were more active as an attacking force without really threatening.

What did they say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I was really pleased with the way we played. To get that first goal allows you then to settle down. They have to open up a wee bit and that allows us to take control.

"We want to be up at the top end of the league. We have aspirations to win every single week but we know that there's going to be weeks where we don't perform at that level."

What's next?

Hearts' last game before the October international break is at home to Motherwell next Saturday (15:00), when Livingston host St Mirren (15:00).

Player of the match

WoodburnBen Woodburn

with an average of 7.83

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    7.83

  2. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.77

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.73

  5. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.64

  6. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.54

  8. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.54

  9. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.54

  10. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.49

  11. Squad number21Player nameGnanduillet
    Average rating

    7.17

  12. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.09

  13. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.02

  14. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.58

  15. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.57

Livingston

  1. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    4.66

  2. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    4.61

  3. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.44

  4. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.40

  5. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.33

  6. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    4.21

  7. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    4.07

  8. Squad number12Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    4.03

  9. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.01

  10. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    3.87

  11. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    3.77

  12. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    3.67

  13. Squad number16Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    3.66

  14. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    3.24

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 15Moore
  • 19HalkettSubstituted forHaringat 89'minutes
  • 3KingsleySubstituted forHallidayat 71'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 6Baningime
  • 14Devlin
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 77'minutes
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forGnanduilletat 63'minutes
  • 9Woodburn

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 21Gnanduillet

Livingston

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 78mins
  • 29Penrice
  • 21McMillan
  • 18Holt
  • 12WilliamsonSubstituted forOmeongaat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 16LewisSubstituted forLongridgeat 45'minutes
  • 22ShinnieBooked at 49mins
  • 14BaileySubstituted forAndersonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barden
  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 17Forrest
  • 24Kelly
  • 33Omeonga
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
16,175

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Livingston 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Peter Haring replaces Craig Halkett because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cameron Devlin.

  10. Booking

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian).

  15. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beni Baningime.

  20. Post update

    Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

