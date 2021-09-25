Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2LutonLuton Town1

Bournemouth 2-1 Luton Town: Cherries top of the Championship after win

Dominic Solanke celebrates
Dominic Solanke has made an excellent start to the season for Bournemouth

Bournemouth beat Luton Town to move to the top of the Championship table.

First-half goals from Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke - both set up by Ryan Christie - put the Cherries in control.

An own goal by Lloyd Kelly midway through the second half gave Luton hope of stealing the hosts' thunder.

They were unable to find an equaliser, however, as the Cherries leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion to move top.

Bournemouth went ahead when a neat move culminated in Christie lifting the ball towards Billing, who volleyed home.

Solanke headed in Christie's left-wing cross on the half-hour mark to double the lead and take his goal tally for the campaign to seven.

The deficit was reduced when Luke Berry's cross towards Luton defender Reece Burke cannoned into the net off the unfortunate Kelly.

Bournemouth's win was their fourth in a row and they lead the second-placed Baggies by two points.

They have now scored 11 goals in five home league matches this season.

Luton, meanwhile, were left to rue two misses by Eliijah Adebayo, who unable to take an early chance when the game was goalless and his team were on top.

The striker missed another opportunity in the closing stages as the hosts clung on.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 22PearsonBooked at 49mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 29Billing
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forMephamat 79'minutes
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forLoweat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forRogersat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 7Brooks
  • 11Marcondes
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 27Rogers

Luton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Sluga
  • 2Bree
  • 15Lockyer
  • 16Burke
  • 4Naismith
  • 8BerrySubstituted forMendes Gomesat 71'minutes
  • 32OshoSubstituted forBellat 45'minutes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 7CornickSubstituted forJeromeat 75'minutes
  • 11Adebayo
  • 18Clark

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 5Bradley
  • 6Rea
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 19Pereira
  • 29Bell
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
9,737

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    Reece Burke (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

  7. Booking

    Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Kal Naismith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Dominic Solanke.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  12. Post update

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Kal Naismith tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Clark with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  18. Post update

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Wendyo, today at 17:24

    Well done Cherries. Keep up the good work.

  • Comment posted by Emergency Catflap Repairer, today at 17:23

    Where would the EFL be without parachute payments?

    A fairer place for all of the teams, we all suppose.

  • Comment posted by nonno, today at 17:19

    Great win well done the boys. A game of two halves but three points it’s all that matters. Up the mighty cherries

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:17

    Sounds as if it was a bit of a battle in the 2cnd half after dominating in the 1st, but well done our lads for seeing it through and winning! UTCIAD 🍒🍒🍒

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth9630167921
2West Brom9540168819
3Coventry9612126619
4Fulham95221981117
5Stoke95221310317
6Blackburn9441169716
7Huddersfield94141312113
8Bristol City93421110113
9Reading94141618-213
10QPR93331714312
11Sheff Utd93331312112
12Birmingham93331010012
13Cardiff93241214-211
14Blackpool9324812-411
15Preston9243911-210
16Luton92431316-310
17Swansea9243811-310
18Middlesbrough9234911-29
19Millwall9162911-29
20Barnsley9153610-48
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Nottm Forest9126813-55
23Hull9126514-95
24Derby924368-2-2
View full Championship table

