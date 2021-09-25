Last updated on .From the section Championship

Dominic Solanke has made an excellent start to the season for Bournemouth

Bournemouth beat Luton Town to move to the top of the Championship table.

First-half goals from Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke - both set up by Ryan Christie - put the Cherries in control.

An own goal by Lloyd Kelly midway through the second half gave Luton hope of stealing the hosts' thunder.

They were unable to find an equaliser, however, as the Cherries leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion to move top.

Bournemouth went ahead when a neat move culminated in Christie lifting the ball towards Billing, who volleyed home.

Solanke headed in Christie's left-wing cross on the half-hour mark to double the lead and take his goal tally for the campaign to seven.

The deficit was reduced when Luke Berry's cross towards Luton defender Reece Burke cannoned into the net off the unfortunate Kelly.

Bournemouth's win was their fourth in a row and they lead the second-placed Baggies by two points.

They have now scored 11 goals in five home league matches this season.

Luton, meanwhile, were left to rue two misses by Eliijah Adebayo, who unable to take an early chance when the game was goalless and his team were on top.

The striker missed another opportunity in the closing stages as the hosts clung on.