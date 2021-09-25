Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1.
Bournemouth beat Luton Town to move to the top of the Championship table.
First-half goals from Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke - both set up by Ryan Christie - put the Cherries in control.
An own goal by Lloyd Kelly midway through the second half gave Luton hope of stealing the hosts' thunder.
They were unable to find an equaliser, however, as the Cherries leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion to move top.
Bournemouth went ahead when a neat move culminated in Christie lifting the ball towards Billing, who volleyed home.
Solanke headed in Christie's left-wing cross on the half-hour mark to double the lead and take his goal tally for the campaign to seven.
The deficit was reduced when Luke Berry's cross towards Luton defender Reece Burke cannoned into the net off the unfortunate Kelly.
Bournemouth's win was their fourth in a row and they lead the second-placed Baggies by two points.
They have now scored 11 goals in five home league matches this season.
Luton, meanwhile, were left to rue two misses by Eliijah Adebayo, who unable to take an early chance when the game was goalless and his team were on top.
The striker missed another opportunity in the closing stages as the hosts clung on.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 15A Smith
- 24Cahill
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 22PearsonBooked at 49mins
- 8Lerma
- 29Billing
- 10ChristieSubstituted forMephamat 79'minutes
- 9SolankeSubstituted forLoweat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 32AnthonySubstituted forRogersat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nyland
- 6Mepham
- 7Brooks
- 11Marcondes
- 17Stacey
- 18Lowe
- 27Rogers
Luton
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Sluga
- 2Bree
- 15Lockyer
- 16Burke
- 4Naismith
- 8BerrySubstituted forMendes Gomesat 71'minutes
- 32OshoSubstituted forBellat 45'minutes
- 23Lansbury
- 7CornickSubstituted forJeromeat 75'minutes
- 11Adebayo
- 18Clark
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 5Bradley
- 6Rea
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 19Pereira
- 29Bell
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 9,737
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).
Post update
Reece Burke (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).
Booking
Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).
Post update
Kal Naismith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Dominic Solanke.
Post update
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Post update
Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. Kal Naismith tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Clark with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Post update
Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).
