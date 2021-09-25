Championship
ReadingReading1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0

Reading 1-0 Middlesbrough: Alen Halilovic wins it with first goal for Royals

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments18

Reading midfielder Alen Halilovic's lucky defection wrongfooted both Boro keeper Joe Lumley and defender Lee Peltier
Reading midfielder Alen Halilovic's lucky defection wrongfooted both Boro keeper Joe Lumley and defender Lee Peltier

Reading midfielder Alen Halilovic got the only goal - his first for the club - as the Royals beat Middlesbrough.

Boro were out of luck as they were undone only by a fortuitous deflection and then had Matt Crooks very harshly sent off four minutes from time for an innocuous sliding challenge on home keeper Luke Southwood.

They then almost snatched a sensational late equaliser during the 12 minutes of injury time caused by a bloodied Junior Hoilett going down after a challenge from Paddy McNair.

Boro keeper Joe Lumley went up for a 101st-minute corner and his header flew just wide of the left upright.

Halilovic's only previous goal in English football was a stunning late winner for Birmingham City against QPR in February.

This one was a thing of both beauty - and beastly luck for Boro.

Alen Halilovic's piece of good fortune brought the former Barcelona junior - the man once dubbed 'The Croatian Messi' - only his second goal in English football
Alen Halilovic's piece of good fortune brought the former Barcelona junior - the man once dubbed 'The Croatian Messi' - only his second goal in English football

Almost inevitably, it involved John Swift, the Championship's top assist maker and joint top scorer.

The former Chelsea youngster carved open Boro with a neat one-two before gliding a low right-foot cross into the path of the August signing.

But the finish was comical as Halilovic almost completely miscued with his right foot, but the ball cannoned into his standing foot, wrongfooted both Lumley and defender Lee Peltier, and trickled into the unguarded right-hand corner of the net.

Reading's four previous home games had brought a total of 18 goals. They had scored at least twice in all four and had not previously kept a clean sheet.

But, against a hardworking Boro side, they did at last achieve that.

The first half was poor, with only one Swift shot on target, although Reading did have a let-off when Isaiah Jones got right to the byline in only the third minute and delivered a neat left-wing cross met by the head of Crooks. But the goal was disallowed as an alert linesman ruled that Jones had taken the ball out of play.

There were more chances after the break but Hoilett's right-foot curler just over the bar was the closest either side came until those late 12 minutes of added-time drama when Boro camped inside the Reading box - both before and after Crooks' red card.

Boro host one of boss Neil Warnock's old clubs, Sheffield United, on Tuesday, while Reading are back in action a night later at Derby.

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22SouthwoodBooked at 79mins
  • 16TetekBooked at 49minsSubstituted forSticklandat 90+2'minutes
  • 17Yiadom
  • 28Laurent
  • 21BabaBooked at 81mins
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 7Halilovic
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 23HoilettSubstituted forPuscasat 90+9'minutes

Substitutes

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 38Stickland
  • 39Clarke
  • 41Bristow
  • 42Sackey
  • 47Puscas

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lumley
  • 14PeltierBooked at 61mins
  • 17McNairBooked at 90mins
  • 6Fry
  • 27Bola
  • 16Howson
  • 25CrooksBooked at 86mins
  • 7Tavernier
  • 10PayeroSubstituted forLéa Silikiat 61'minutes
  • 35JonesBooked at 42minsSubstituted forOlusanyaat 62'minutes
  • 11SporarSubstituted forWatmoreat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 13Olusanya
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Duncan Watmore with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Luke Southwood.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a headed pass following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Michael Stickland.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. George Puscas replaces David Junior Hoilett because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Reading).

  10. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    David Junior Hoilett (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Bola (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  14. Booking

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Michael Stickland replaces Dejan Tetek because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Lee Peltier.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ovie Ejaria (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Dismissal

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) is shown the red card.

  19. Post update

    Luke Southwood (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 15:55

    Good crowd for Reading - well there are two in the pictures.

  • Comment posted by Jay-212, today at 15:46

    Bizarre that these two pub teams would have a HYS.

    Lol at Halilović playing for Reading. Deluded farsa fans said he was the new Modric. loooool.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 15:50

      VanImpe replied:
      Maybe they need more French and Belgian players to not be classed as pub teams?
      Deluded Plank.

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:35

    Nice biased reporting from the BBC , as usual. Reading weren't at their best but we were by far the better than boro who easily were the worst side we've played this season.

  • Comment posted by Nameless, today at 15:25

    Boro were shockingly poor. Tactics were all over the place and looks like Warnock is well past his sell by date. With 9 players out and no fit centre backs keeping a clean sheet is a huge achievement and Boro had zero goal chances in 90 minutes.
    Whether the red card was justified I couldn’t tell but the Boro player who tried to drag our physio off the pitch when he was treating Tetek deserves one.

    • Reply posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:37

      stephen peacock replied:
      Excuses excuses, Reading are in a far worse position than boro, and we have far more players out injured as well yet your team was far worse

  • Comment posted by Kevin Downey, today at 15:13

    Boro's new name: Middlesbroughnil

  • Comment posted by TJ, today at 15:08

    Those who say the Red Card wasn't one should watch the replays.
    There's a secondary movement where the player straightens his leg after contact to shove his boot into the Keeper. There could have been 4 red card for Middlesbrough., the one given 2 Warnock for his language to the officials at the time.3 For the player shoving the medical member as he tried to help Tetek 4. For the elbow to Hoilett

    • Reply posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:38

      stephen peacock replied:
      Player that shoved the physio should've been sent off, joke

  • Comment posted by sky blue sam, today at 14:57

    I bet Warnock will say the ref got all the decisions wrong, (again!)

  • Comment posted by deydodatdohdontdey, today at 14:55

    John Swift having a great start to the season, injury free he looks like a premier League player

  • Comment posted by Barrathon, today at 14:54

    Don't be silly. Dangerous play, nailed on red.

  • Comment posted by RossisHattrick1982, today at 14:53

    Great win for Reading & a clean sheet at last!

    But shocking how McNair’s elbow on Hoilett was missed by the referee - a straight red card.

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 14:53

    The Royals have gone from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls in the space of a couple of weeks. On a good run of games...

    • Reply posted by espmadrid, today at 15:04

      espmadrid replied:
      and sadly straight back into the relegation zone when the points deduction hits.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 14:52

    Absolutely shocking decision to send Crooks off and a total fluke of a goal. Weekend ruined.

    • Reply posted by RossisHattrick1982, today at 15:05

      RossisHattrick1982 replied:
      No need for sour grapes. The better team won today.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth96301661021
2West Brom9540168819
3Coventry9612126619
4Fulham95221871117
5Stoke95221210217
6Blackburn9441148616
7Huddersfield94141312113
8Bristol City9342109113
9Reading94141618-213
10QPR93331714312
11Birmingham93331010012
12Cardiff93241112-111
13Millwall9252910-111
14Blackpool9324812-411
15Sheff Utd92431212010
16Preston9243911-210
17Swansea9243811-310
18Luton92431216-410
19Middlesbrough9234911-29
20Barnsley9153610-48
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Hull9126513-85
23Nottm Forest9117713-64
24Derby925267-1-1
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport