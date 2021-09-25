Reading v Middlesbrough

ReadingReading12:30MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Southwood
- 17Yiadom
- 16Tetek
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 21Baba
- 28Laurent
- 10Swift
- 15Drinkwater
- 7Halilovic
- 14Ejaria
- 23Hoilett
Substitutes
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 35Ehibhationham
- 38Stickland
- 39Clarke
- 41Bristow
- 42Sackey
- 47Puscas
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lumley
- 14Peltier
- 16Howson
- 6Fry
- 27Bola
- 17McNair
- 25Crooks
- 35Jones
- 10Payero
- 7Tavernier
- 11Sporar
Substitutes
- 4Hall
- 9Ikpeazu
- 13Olusanya
- 18Watmore
- 22Bamba
- 23Léa Siliki
- 28Daniels
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match report to follow.
