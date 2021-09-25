Championship
ReadingReading12:30MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17Yiadom
  • 16Tetek
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 21Baba
  • 28Laurent
  • 10Swift
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 7Halilovic
  • 14Ejaria
  • 23Hoilett

Substitutes

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 38Stickland
  • 39Clarke
  • 41Bristow
  • 42Sackey
  • 47Puscas

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lumley
  • 14Peltier
  • 16Howson
  • 6Fry
  • 27Bola
  • 17McNair
  • 25Crooks
  • 35Jones
  • 10Payero
  • 7Tavernier
  • 11Sporar

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 13Olusanya
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom9540168819
2Coventry9612126619
3Bournemouth8530146818
4Fulham85121871116
5Stoke84221110114
6Blackburn8341118313
7Huddersfield84131311213
8QPR93331714312
9Bristol City8332109112
10Cardiff8323119211
11Birmingham83231010011
12Luton82421214-210
13Reading83141518-310
14Sheff Utd8233121209
15Middlesbrough8233910-19
16Preston8233911-29
17Millwall8152810-28
18Barnsley815269-38
19Blackpool8224712-58
20Swansea8143711-47
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Hull8125512-75
23Nottm Forest8116712-54
24Derby824267-1-2
View full Championship table

