Last updated on .From the section Irish

Christy Manzinga gave Linfield the lead at Windsor Park

Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to four points with a 3-1 away victory over Dungannon Swifts.

Title holders Linfield's 100% start to the season was ended as Coleraine struck late to grab a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park.

Larne's winning start is also over after a 1-0 loss at Crusaders, while Glentoran beat Warrenpoint Town 3-0.

Carrick beat Portadown 1-0 and Glenavon drew 1-1 with Ballymena United.

A Jay Donnelly hat-trick moved the Glens up into second on nine points, ahead of Larne and Carrick Rangers on the same points tally.

It was a Joe Gormley double that sent the Reds four points clear at the top of the Premiership table with a 3-1 win at Stangmore Park.

Oisin Smyth's penalty put the basement side in front before Gormley hooked in the leveller, with Ryan Curran setting up Gormley to slot home and complete his double early in the second half.

Dungannon defender Keith Cowan saw his over-hit backpass hit the bar before Rhyss Campbell shot against the Reds' woodwork.

Ryan Mayse skewed wide after going clear for the Swifts before the Reds punished a defensive blunder with Curran rifling in late on to seal the points.

McKendry smasher earns Bannsiders a point at Windsor

McKendry's goal brought an end to Linfield's 100% start to the season

At Windsor Park, Coleraine midfielder Conor McKendry scored a superb late equaliser to rescue a point against Linfield, who dropped their first points of the season.

Chris Johns saved well from Josh Carson in the best chance of the first half and McKendry's strike from the rebound was well blocked by Trai Hume.

The start of the second-half was interrupted by several stoppages, with the only chance coming when Manzinga shot straight at Gareth Deane from the edge of the area.

However, the French striker broke the deadlock on 63 minutes when he reacted quickest to Stephen Fallon's pass to clip the ball over the advancing Deane and give Linfield the lead with his seventh goal of the season.

Shevlin and Lyndon Kane had half-chances as the Bannsiders responded, and Jamie Glackin's corner almost caught out Johns but the Blues keeper was able to tip the ball over.

However, Coleraine got the goal their performance deserved when McKendry let fly from 20 yards with five minutes to play, and his superb strike left Johns with no chance.

Glens cruise into second at Milltown

At Milltown, Donnelly's hat-trick gave Glentoran their third league win of the season at they cruised past Warrenpoint.

The striker, without a goal in the Glens' opening three games, headed in Shay McCartan's cross on 24 minutes before doubling his side's lead before the break with the easiest of tap-ins from Conor McMenamin's square ball after he had been played in by a beautiful McCartan pass.

Donnelly completed his treble on the hour mark from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Steven Ball inside the area.

Warrenpoint's forwards were feeding off scraps and did little to trouble Aaron McCarey, although Alan O'Sullivan did come close to a late consolation but his close-range effort came back off the post.

Crusaders edge Larne in feisty Seaview encounter

Lecky's winner was his fourth goal in two matches

An Adam Lecky goal in the 16th minute was enough to give Crusaders all three points in an exciting and hugely-competitive encounter against Larne at Seaview.

Ben Kennedy delivered a dangerous ball from the left and the Larne defence seemed to switch off as Billy Joe Burns reacted well to fire a cross in that found Lecky, who nodded home from just a few yards out for his fourth goal of the week.

The Crues' strong pressing was causing Larne problems and the hosts almost doubled their lead midway through the half when Paul Heatley unleashed a well-hit half-volley that was saved at his near post by Rohan Ferguson.

Larne played their way into the game in the second half and Ronan Hale missed a chance on the stretch while Jeff Hughes had a header saved by Jonny Tuffey.

The hosts had chances of their own as well after the break, with Heatley off target with a delicate lob before dragging a shot wide in the closing stages of a game that had 10 yellow cards.

Carrick continue impressive start as Ballymena level late on

Carrick's impressive early-season form continued against Portadown, although the hosts did ride their luck against Matthew Tipton's lively side.

The visitors twice struck the woodwork in the first half, through a wonderful Stephen Teggart volley, before Lee Bonis struck the post having met Oisin Conaty's cross.

Having soaked up the first-half pressure Carrick struck the decisive blow in the second half when Mark Surgenor converted from the spot after Jordan Gibson was upended by Ports keeper Jethren Barr.

At the Showgrounds, Ryan Waide hit a last-gasp leveller against Glenavon to earn the Sky Blues a first point of the season.

There were plenty of chances in an entertaining encounter, with the visitors breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes.

Matthew Fitzpatrick was perfectly placed to crash home on the follow-up after Jordan Williamson parried a Kyle Beggs strike.

Ballymena piled on the pressure late in the game and were rewarded two minutes into added time as Waide fired past Declan Brown.