New Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa enjoyed a debut victory in Hungary

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa says he is "proud" of his players after they earned a 2-0 victory in Hungary in his first game as national team manager.

Goals from Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas in either half swept aside the hosts in their opening Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier.

The Scots passed up chances to make it a more comfortable evening, but Losa is not fazed by a lack of cutting edge.

"We are very pleased in a lot of aspects," said the ex-Arsenal boss.

"I'm really proud of the guys' effort. Firstly, we have to have the structure to create these opportunities.

"Key games in the past were decided on a lack of organisation. I'm very happy with the number of chances we created. We deserved to score at least one or two more goals."

Scotland welcome the Faroe Islands to Hampden on Tuesday as the women's side play their first game at the national stadium since it was announced it would be their permanent home.

With the opportunity to take six points from their opening two qualifiers, Losa believes a strong home crowd can drive the Scots on to a second successive World Cup finals appearance.

"We play for our fans," the Spanish coach added. "We play to make Scotland proud. The fans can make a difference in getting us qualification.

"I would love to have as much in as we can and be able to make them feel proud about a good game and victory."